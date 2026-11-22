Die Highlights und Lowlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer der KW 47 im Überblick
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche. Die schlechtesten und besten Tech-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 47 im Überblick.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 47/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 13.11.2026 und dem 20.11.2026. Stand ist der 20.11.2026.
Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag
Platz 30: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -15,51 Prozent
Quelle: evotec
Platz 29: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: -14,94 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 28: SAP SE
SAP SE: -13,95 Prozent
Quelle: SAP
Platz 27: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie
VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie: -13,84 Prozent
Quelle: Verbio
Platz 26: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: -11,86 Prozent
Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 25: Elmos Semiconductor
Elmos Semiconductor: -11,03 Prozent
Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE
Platz 24: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -11,01 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Nordex
Nordex: -10,44 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: IONOS
IONOS: -10,19 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)
SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): -9,19 Prozent
Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE
Platz 20: Infineon
Infineon: -8,89 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -8,86 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 18: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -8,46 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 17: ATOSS Software
ATOSS Software: -7,98 Prozent
Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Siltronic
Siltronic: -7,27 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: -6,59 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 14: Kontron
Kontron: -6,08 Prozent
Quelle: Kontron
Platz 13: Bechtle
Bechtle: -5,97 Prozent
Quelle: Bechtle AG
Platz 12: Ottobock
Ottobock: -5,87 Prozent
Quelle: Roman Babakin / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Eckert Ziegler
Eckert Ziegler: -5,61 Prozent
Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler
Platz 10: SMA Solar
SMA Solar: -4,77 Prozent
Quelle: SMA Solar
Platz 9: United Internet
United Internet: -4,20 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: OHB SE
OHB SE: -2,82 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: -2,25 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: PVA TePla
PVA TePla: -1,80 Prozent
Quelle: PVA TePla AG
Platz 5: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: -0,98 Prozent
Quelle: Tobias Steinert / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: -0,86 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: -0,51 Prozent
Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: freenet
freenet: 0,82 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 1: Drägerwerk
Drägerwerk: 4,46 Prozent
Quelle: Drägerwerk
Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag