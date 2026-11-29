Die Highlights und Lowlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer der KW 48 im Überblick
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche. Die schlechtesten und besten Tech-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 48 im Überblick.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 48/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 20.11.2026 und dem 27.11.2026. Stand ist der 27.11.2026.
Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag
Platz 30: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -8,60 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 29: Nordex
Nordex: -5,37 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Platz 28: Infineon
Infineon: -4,29 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: PVA TePla
PVA TePla: -1,83 Prozent
Quelle: PVA TePla AG
Platz 26: Siltronic
Siltronic: -1,76 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)
SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): -1,28 Prozent
Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE
Platz 24: Drägerwerk
Drägerwerk: -0,17 Prozent
Quelle: Drägerwerk
Platz 23: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: 0 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: 0,13 Prozent
Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: 0,50 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 20: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: 1,33 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: 1,44 Prozent
Quelle: evotec
Platz 18: freenet
freenet: 2,52 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 17: Kontron
Kontron: 2,65 Prozent
Quelle: Kontron
Platz 16: Ottobock
Ottobock: 2,92 Prozent
Quelle: Wirestock Creators / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: IONOS
IONOS: 3,01 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 3,23 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 13: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie
VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie: 3,53 Prozent
Quelle: Verbio
Platz 12: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: 3,72 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: ATOSS Software
ATOSS Software: 3,72 Prozent
Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: United Internet
United Internet: 4,97 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: 5,33 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: 6,03 Prozent
Quelle: JENOPTIK
Platz 7: Bechtle
Bechtle: 6,28 Prozent
Quelle: Bechtle AG
Platz 6: Elmos Semiconductor
Elmos Semiconductor: 6,50 Prozent
Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE
Platz 5: SAP SE
SAP SE: 6,51 Prozent
Quelle: SAP
Platz 4: Eckert Ziegler
Eckert Ziegler: 8,08 Prozent
Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler
Platz 3: SMA Solar
SMA Solar: 10,26 Prozent
Quelle: SMA Solar
Platz 2: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 10,78 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 1: OHB SE
OHB SE: 14,42 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag