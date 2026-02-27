DAX25.284 ±-0,0%Est506.138 -0,4%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto7,9600 -7,6%Nas22.668 -0,9%Bitcoin56.486 -0,4%Euro1,1815 ±0,0%Öl72,48 +2,2%Gold5.278 +1,9%
Heute im Fokus
US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- DAX geht stabil ins Wochenende -- Netflix steigt aus Warner-Bieterkampf aus -- BASF für 2026 vorsichtig -- Delivery Hero: Umsatz enttäuscht -- 1&1, AIXTRON im Fokus
Top News
Stanley Druckenmiller: So war sein Aktien-Depot im 4. Quartal 2025 aufgestellt Stanley Druckenmiller: So war sein Aktien-Depot im 4. Quartal 2025 aufgestellt
Die Highlights und Lowlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer der KW 9 im Überblick Die Highlights und Lowlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer der KW 9 im Überblick
Tech-Branche im Fokus

Die Highlights und Lowlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer der KW 9 im Überblick

01.03.26 01:11 Uhr
TecDAX-Performance: Diese Aktien legten in KW 9 zu - andere gaben nach | finanzen.net
Börse Frankfurt

So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche. Die schlechtesten und besten Tech-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 9 im Überblick.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
TecDAX
3.787,9 PKT 33,4 PKT 0,89%
Charts|News|Analysen

Die schlechtesten und besten TecDAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 9

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 09/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 20.02.2026 und dem 27.02.2026. Stand ist der 27.02.2026.

Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

Platz 30: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: -11,59 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 29: freenet

freenet: -9,95 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 28: Nagarro SE

Nagarro SE: -9,63 Prozent

Quelle: Nagarro

Platz 27: Drägerwerk

Drägerwerk: -4,68 Prozent

Quelle: Drägerwerk

Platz 26: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -4,29 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -3,67 Prozent

Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 24: IONOS

IONOS: -1,91 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: SAP SE

SAP SE: -1,63 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

Platz 22: CANCOM SE

CANCOM SE: -0,83 Prozent

Quelle: Cancom

Platz 21: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: -0,50 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Ottobock

Ottobock: 0,09 Prozent

Quelle: Roman Babakin / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: SMA Solar

SMA Solar: 0,12 Prozent

Quelle: SMA Solar

Platz 18: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 0,30 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 17: Kontron

Kontron: 0,34 Prozent

Quelle: Kontron

Platz 16: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: 0,54 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: 0,82 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 14: Infineon

Infineon: 1,38 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 13: Eckert Ziegler

Eckert Ziegler: 1,51 Prozent

Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler

Platz 12: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: 1,59 Prozent

Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 11: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: 2,38 Prozent

Quelle: QIAGEN

Platz 10: United Internet

United Internet: 2,94 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Bechtle

Bechtle: 3,64 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Platz 8: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: 4,19 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Siltronic

Siltronic: 6,30 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: 1&1

1&1: 7,32 Prozent

Quelle: 1&1 Drillisch

Platz 5: ATOSS Software

ATOSS Software: 7,45 Prozent

Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)

SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): 10,60 Prozent

Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE

Platz 3: Elmos Semiconductor

Elmos Semiconductor: 15,41 Prozent

Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE

Platz 2: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: 19,90 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 1: Nordex

Nordex: 26,90 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

