Die Highlights und Lowlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer der KW 9 im Überblick
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche. Die schlechtesten und besten Tech-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 9 im Überblick.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 09/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 20.02.2026 und dem 27.02.2026. Stand ist der 27.02.2026.
Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag
Platz 30: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: -11,59 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 29: freenet
freenet: -9,95 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 28: Nagarro SE
Nagarro SE: -9,63 Prozent
Quelle: Nagarro
Platz 27: Drägerwerk
Drägerwerk: -4,68 Prozent
Quelle: Drägerwerk
Platz 26: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -4,29 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -3,67 Prozent
Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 24: IONOS
IONOS: -1,91 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: SAP SE
SAP SE: -1,63 Prozent
Quelle: SAP
Platz 22: CANCOM SE
CANCOM SE: -0,83 Prozent
Quelle: Cancom
Platz 21: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: -0,50 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Ottobock
Ottobock: 0,09 Prozent
Quelle: Roman Babakin / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: SMA Solar
SMA Solar: 0,12 Prozent
Quelle: SMA Solar
Platz 18: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 0,30 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 17: Kontron
Kontron: 0,34 Prozent
Quelle: Kontron
Platz 16: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: 0,54 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: 0,82 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 14: Infineon
Infineon: 1,38 Prozent
Quelle: Infineon Technologies
Platz 13: Eckert Ziegler
Eckert Ziegler: 1,51 Prozent
Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler
Platz 12: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: 1,59 Prozent
Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 11: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: 2,38 Prozent
Quelle: QIAGEN
Platz 10: United Internet
United Internet: 2,94 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Bechtle
Bechtle: 3,64 Prozent
Quelle: Bechtle AG
Platz 8: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: 4,19 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Siltronic
Siltronic: 6,30 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: 1&1
1&1: 7,32 Prozent
Quelle: 1&1 Drillisch
Platz 5: ATOSS Software
ATOSS Software: 7,45 Prozent
Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)
SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): 10,60 Prozent
Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE
Platz 3: Elmos Semiconductor
Elmos Semiconductor: 15,41 Prozent
Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE
Platz 2: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: 19,90 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 1: Nordex
Nordex: 26,90 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
