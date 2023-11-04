DAX15.189 +0,3%ESt504.175 +0,1%MSCIW2.884 +1,1%Dow34.061 +0,7%Nas13.478 +1,4%Bitcoin32.359 ±0,0%Euro1,0733 +1,1%Öl85,23 -2,0%Gold1.993 ±0,0%
Tech-Branche im Fokus

KW 44: Tops und Flops der TecDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

04.11.23 02:10 Uhr
KW 44: Tops und Flops der TecDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Börse Frankfurt

So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
TecDAX
2.956,5 PKT 41,5 PKT 1,43%
Charts|News|Analysen

Die schlechtesten und besten TecDAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 44

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 44/23 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 27.10.2023 und dem 03.11.2023. Stand ist der 03.11.2023.

Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

Platz 30: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie: -5,19 Prozent

Quelle: Verbio

Platz 29: SMA Solar

SMA Solar: -4,51 Prozent

Quelle: SMA Solar

Platz 28: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -1,80 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -0,82 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 26: Infineon

Infineon: 0,19 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 25: United Internet

United Internet: 0,30 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: CompuGroup Medical SE

CompuGroup Medical SE: 2,10 Prozent

Quelle: CompuGroup Medical

Platz 23: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 2,29 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 22: MorphoSys

MorphoSys: 2,53 Prozent

Quelle: Morphosys

Platz 21: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 3,38 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 20: SAP SE

SAP SE: 3,41 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

Platz 19: Nordex

Nordex: 4,01 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 18: freenet

freenet: 4,34 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 17: Bechtle

Bechtle: 4,37 Prozent

Platz 16: ATOSS Software

ATOSS Software: 4,50 Prozent

Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: 4,62 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: 4,93 Prozent

Quelle: M DOGAN / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: PNE

PNE: 5,18 Prozent

Quelle: PNE

Platz 12: CANCOM SE

CANCOM SE: 5,51 Prozent

Quelle: Cancom

Platz 11: Siltronic

Siltronic: 6,43 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Telefonica Deutschland

Telefonica Deutschland: 6,53 Prozent

Quelle: O2

Platz 9: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: 6,63 Prozent

Quelle: Qiagen

Platz 8: Kontron

Kontron: 7,88 Prozent

Quelle: Kontron

Platz 7: Energiekontor

Energiekontor: 7,94 Prozent

Quelle: Energiekontor AG

Platz 6: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: 9,80 Prozent

Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 5: ADTRAN

ADTRAN: 10,70 Prozent

Quelle: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Platz 4: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: 11,59 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: 12,61 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 2: Nagarro SE

Nagarro SE: 14,16 Prozent

Quelle: Nagarro

Platz 1: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: 14,81 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

