KW 44: Tops und Flops der TecDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 44/23 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 27.10.2023 und dem 03.11.2023. Stand ist der 03.11.2023.
Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag
Platz 30: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie
VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie: -5,19 Prozent
Quelle: Verbio
Platz 29: SMA Solar
SMA Solar: -4,51 Prozent
Quelle: SMA Solar
Platz 28: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -1,80 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -0,82 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 26: Infineon
Infineon: 0,19 Prozent
Quelle: Infineon Technologies
Platz 25: United Internet
United Internet: 0,30 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: CompuGroup Medical SE
CompuGroup Medical SE: 2,10 Prozent
Quelle: CompuGroup Medical
Platz 23: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 2,29 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 22: MorphoSys
MorphoSys: 2,53 Prozent
Quelle: Morphosys
Platz 21: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 3,38 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 20: SAP SE
SAP SE: 3,41 Prozent
Quelle: SAP
Platz 19: Nordex
Nordex: 4,01 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Platz 18: freenet
freenet: 4,34 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 17: Bechtle
Bechtle: 4,37 Prozent
Platz 16: ATOSS Software
ATOSS Software: 4,50 Prozent
Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: 4,62 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: 4,93 Prozent
Quelle: M DOGAN / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: PNE
PNE: 5,18 Prozent
Quelle: PNE
Platz 12: CANCOM SE
CANCOM SE: 5,51 Prozent
Quelle: Cancom
Platz 11: Siltronic
Siltronic: 6,43 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Telefonica Deutschland
Telefonica Deutschland: 6,53 Prozent
Quelle: O2
Platz 9: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: 6,63 Prozent
Quelle: Qiagen
Platz 8: Kontron
Kontron: 7,88 Prozent
Quelle: Kontron
Platz 7: Energiekontor
Energiekontor: 7,94 Prozent
Quelle: Energiekontor AG
Platz 6: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: 9,80 Prozent
Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 5: ADTRAN
ADTRAN: 10,70 Prozent
Quelle: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Platz 4: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: 11,59 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: 12,61 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 2: Nagarro SE
Nagarro SE: 14,16 Prozent
Quelle: Nagarro
Platz 1: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: 14,81 Prozent
Quelle: JENOPTIK
Weitere News zum Thema
Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag