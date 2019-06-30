finanzen.net
11.09.2019 14:00
Tech Data and OPAQ Sign U.S. Distribution Agreement to Provide Network Security-as-a-Service

Tech Data (Nasdaq: TECD) today announced an agreement with OPAQ to offer the companys cloud platform, delivering network security-as-a-service and hyperscale performance to U.S. service providers. OPAQs Security-as-a-Service from the cloud is a rapidly emerging area of security, and OPAQs platform protects an organizations entire IT footprint, including on- and off-premises endpoints, mobile devices, IoT, dynamic multi-cloud architectures, branch offices and legacy platforms.

The OPAQ cloud platform enables service providers to deliver robust network security services in a simple, cost-effective and flexible way to their customers from a single cloud console. With OPAQ, service providers can monitor, secure and manage client networks and deliver comprehensive enterprise-grade security. This offering from Tech Data allows customers to avoid having to buy the often-expensive security products necessary today, as well as procure the hard-to-find resources to manage them.

"The addition of OPAQ gives our partners a powerful platformembedding security into a cloud-based networking solutionto deliver true enterprise security over a private network, quickly and cost efficiently, said Alex Ryals, vice president, Security Solutions, North America, at Tech Data. "Combined with Tech Datas best-in-class security offerings and expertise, OPAQ allows our partners to easily wrap their services around a cloud platform to deliver holistic solutions for customers. Partners can combine the OPAQ cloud with their premium services to generate additional value.

The OPAQ security-as-a-service cloud platform provides a high-value, differentiated offering that addresses a critical market need and opportunity for Tech Datas service provider partners. In addition, Tech Datas StreamOne Cloud Marketplacethe companys one-stop, end-to-end provisioning, billing and marketing engineis an ideal platform for security partners to promote their businesses.

"Digital transformation is driving the need for network and security modernization, said Glenn C. Hazard, Chairman and CEO of OPAQ. "This is an immense challenge for organizations, especially in the mid-market. As a result, companies are increasingly evaluating cloud-delivered security solutions and leaning on service providers to help them secure their journeys to the cloud. OPAQ is partnered with Tech Data because of its robust partner ecosystem, extensive scale, market know-how and world-class enablement programs. Together, OPAQ and Tech Data enable service providers to take full advantage of this market shift and meet this demand in a very simple, scalable way.

For more information about Tech Datas offering of OPAQ solutions, email opaqUS@techdata.com or call 1-800-237-8931. Also, check out a recent webinar from Tech Data and OPAQ, titled "Hyperscale Your Services and Margins, where viewers can learn more about OPAQs security-as-a-service cloud platform and how it enables channel partners to deliver high-demand, high-margin security services without the need to invest in security infrastructure.

Click to tweet: .@Tech_Data enhances security offerings through @OPAQcloud partnership: https://investor.techdata.com/news/.

About Tech Data

Tech Data connects the world with the power of technology. Our end-to-end portfolio of products, services and solutions, highly specialized skills, and expertise in next-generation technologies enable channel partners to bring to market the products and solutions the world needs to connect, grow and advance. Tech Data is ranked No. 88 on the Fortune 500® and has been named one of Fortunes Worlds Most Admired Companies for 10 straight years. To find out more, visit www.techdata.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

