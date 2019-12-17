Tech Data Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire the Business of Inflow Technologies

Tech Data (Nasdaq: TECD) today announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire the business of Inflow Technologies ("Inflow Technologies), a leading value-added distributer with expertise in areas like cybersecurity and networking. The acquisition is subject to customary regulatory approvals and is expected to close during Tech Datas first quarter of fiscal year 2021.

By acquiring the business of Inflow Technologies, Tech Data will optimize its presence in the Asia Pacific region and strengthen the companys end-to-end portfolio, enabling customers to offer a broader set of capabilities particularly around next-generation technologies like security.

"The addition of Inflow Technologies directly supports our strategy of delivering higher value  especially in the areas of investing in next-generation technologies, strengthening our end-to-end portfolio and optimizing our global footprint," said Rich Hume, chief executive officer, Tech Data. "In particular, this acquisition helps us to strengthen our portfolio of networking and security solutions were able to offer to our channel partners while optimizing our footprint in Asia Pacific, which is an important region for Tech Data.

Inflow Technologies is headquartered in Bangalore, India, and is a value-added distributor for a host of technologies, including cybersecurity, networking, unified communications and collaboration, storage and server management, infrastructure and application software, automatic identification and data capture, electronic security, and related services in South Asia.

"As a technology enabler, Inflow Technologies brings a variety of core competencies to Tech Data, including business development, channel engagement, training, and pre-sales and post-sales support, said Byju Pillai, president and chief executive officer, Inflow Technologies. "Our combined skills, portfolios, talent and shared commitment to exceptional service with world-class execution will enable us to deliver higher value to our channel partners.

