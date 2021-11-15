  • Suche
0 € Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
+++ Renaissance für Gold? 👑 Anlageprodukte für den steigenden Goldpreis 👑 mit intelligenten Auszahlungsprofilen +++-w-
15.11.2021 18:24

Technip Energies and PETRONAS Join Forces to Accelerate the Development of Carbon Capture Technologies

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Regulatory News:

Technip Energies (PARIS:TE) (ISIN:NL0014559478) and PETRONAS have signed a Heads of Agreement (HOA) establishing a strategic collaboration framework for the further development and commercialization of carbon capture technologies.

These include PETRONAS Rotating Pack Bed assisted cryogenic CO2 recovery technology (CryoMin), and membrane based CO2 recovery technology (PN2).

Technip Energies and PETRONAS are committed to accelerating the transition to a net-zero carbon future through increasing innovation and fostering active technology collaborations.

Both companies will work together on furthering the development of carbon capture technologies as well as the associated services and equipment, in order to help operators reduce their assets carbon emissions in a sustainable manner.

Arnaud Pieton, CEO of Technip Energies, commented: "Collaboration is vital across the industry to accelerate energy transition. We are proud to have signed this strategic partnership with PETRONAS, a long-standing client and partner which has in the past entrusted Technip Energies to design and deliver some of its most iconic assets. This new partnership extends our historical collaboration with PETRONAS into technology development within energy transition, calling on Technip Energies extensive capabilities on decarbonization technologies. It will generate unique synergies by combining Technip Energies and PETRONAS respective experiences in the development of essential technologies for the capture and management of CO2. I trust that the technologies that we will co-develop and commercialize will serve the decarbonization efforts of PETRONAS and other clients extensively.

Bacho Pilong, Senior Vice President of Project Delivery and Technology at PETRONAS, said: "PETRONAS leverages on innovations in a holistic approach towards its Net Zero Carbon Emissions 2050 aspiration and has identified carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) technologies among core enablers towards achieving the ambition. We are excited about the many possibilities to be created under this collaboration between two companies equally passionate about advancing technologies that will mutually progress our sustainability agenda.
We also hope our synergy and the ensuing successes will spur similar partnerships that meet the triple bottom lines of profit, people and the planet for a better tomorrow.

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a leading Engineering & Technology company for the energy transition, with leadership positions in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), hydrogen and ethylene as well as growing market positions in blue and green hydrogen, sustainable chemistry and CO2 management. The company benefits from its robust project delivery model supported by extensive technology, products and services offering.

Operating in 34 countries, our 15,000 people are fully committed to bringing our clients innovative projects to life, breaking boundaries to accelerate the energy transition for a better tomorrow.

Technip Energies is listed on Euronext Paris with American depositary receipts ("ADRs). For further information: www.technipenergies.com.

About Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS)

We are a dynamic global energy group with presence in over 50 countries. We produce and deliver energy and solutions that power societys progress in a responsible and sustainable manner.

We seek energy potential across the globe, optimising value through our integrated business model. Our portfolio includes cleaner conventional and renewable resources and a ready range of advanced products and adaptive solutions.

Sustainability is at the core of what we do as we harness the good in energy to elevate and enrich lives. People are our strength and partners for growth, driving our passion for innovation to progress towards the future of energy sustainability.

Important Information for Investors and Securityholders

Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains "forward-looking statements as defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements usually relate to future events and anticipated revenues, earnings, cash flows or other aspects of Technip Energies operations or operating results. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "believe, "expect, "anticipate, "plan, "intend, "foresee, "should, "would, "could, "may, "estimate, "outlook, and similar expressions, including the negative thereof. The absence of these words, however, does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on Technip Energies current expectations, beliefs and assumptions concerning future developments and business conditions and their potential effect on Technip Energies. While Technip Energies believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, there can be no assurance that future developments affecting Technip Energies will be those that Technip Energies anticipates.

All of Technip Energies forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties (some of which are significant or beyond Technip Energies control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from Technip Energies historical experience and Technip Energies present expectations or projections. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. For information regarding known material factors that could cause actual results to differ from projected results, please see Technip Energies risk factors set forth in Technip Energies filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which include amendment no. 4 to Technip Energies registration statement on Form F-1 filed on February 11, 2021.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and speak only as of the date they are made. Technip Energies undertakes no duty to and will not necessarily update any of the forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events, except to the extent required by applicable law.

Nachrichten zu Technip Energies N.V. Bearer and Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
23.10.21
Technip Energies öffnete die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
23.07.21
Technip Energies stellte Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
24.04.21
Technip Energies: Bilanzvorlage zum letzten Quartal (finanzen.net)
Technip Energies-Aktie für 0 Euro handeln bei finanzen.net zero
(Werbung)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Technip Energies News
RSS Feed
Technip Energies zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Technip Energies N.V. Bearer and Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Technip Energies News

23.10.21Technip Energies öffnete die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal
14.10.21Technip Energies Awarded India’s Largest PEM Based Hydrogen Project by NTPC
19.10.21Technip Energies Partners with TÜV Rheinland to Expand Project Management Consultancy Services to New Markets
Weitere Technip Energies News
Werbung

Trading-News

Etsy und Netflix: Diese Coronaprofiteure drehen wieder auf
DZ BANK - Öl & Gas im Preisrausch - wohin geht die Rohstoff-Reise?
Vontobel: Vontobel ist Premium Partner bei der ING!
Synlab ist Testsieger - Biontech erholt
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Noch wenige Plätze frei: Solidvest verlost 25.000 Euro unter nächsten 100 Neukunden
Für Fintech steht ein goldenes Jahrzehnt an
20 Jahre IPConcept - 20 Fakten und Stimmen zum Jubiläum
Schwerpunkt der Woche: So gut wie Gold
Geldpolitik vs. Inflation?
Kfz Versi­che­rung wech­seln - So funk­tio­niert der Wechsel Ihrer Auto­ver­si­che­rung
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Technip Energies-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Technip Energies Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Black Friday: Diese Deals gibt es bereits jetzt
So sparen Sie am Black Friday bei Staubsaugern und Saugrobotern
Günstige Fernseher am Black Friday kaufen? Darauf sollten Sie achten
Aktienkauf als Bürgerpflicht? In anderen Ländern ist das längst normal
Grüne Investments, Inflation  das bedeutet das Branchentreffen der Banken für Anleger

News von

DAX im Plus - Europas Börsen mit frischen Rekordhochs zum Wochenstart
Zahlungsdienst Maestro endet: Was heißt das für Girokarten?
Lufthansa-Aktie: Die Wolken verziehen sich - was jetzt drin ist
Marinomed Biotech-Aktie: Algenwirkstoff gegen Covid-19
Der Morgen kompakt: Heute mit Lufthansa, Vantage Towers und Boeing

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt fester -- RWE erhöht Prognose für kommendes Geschäftsjahr -- Nordex mit Quartalsverlust -- Airbus, Philips, Lufthansa, ENCAVIS, BioNTech, Pfizer, secunet im Fokus

Talanx trotz hoher Schadensbelastung zuversichtlicher. Heineken will südafrikanischen Spirituosenhersteller übernehmen. Reus will mit Dortmund Meisterschale holen. Ahold Delhaize will eigene Aktien zurückkaufen. Investor Paul Singer will aus HELLA-Übernahme durch Faurecia Kapital schlagen. Shell verlegt steuerlichen Hauptsitz nach London. Deutsche Börse beendet Handel mit Wirecard-Aktie.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

3. Quartal 2021: Diese Aktien befinden sich in George Soros im Depot
Änderungen im Portfolio
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 45 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 45 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die smartesten Städte Deutschlands
Das sind die smartesten Städte in Deutschland
Hier ist das Wohnen für Studierende am teuersten
Das sind die elf teuersten deutschen Studentenstädte
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im September 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Glauben Sie an eine Jahresendrally beim DAX?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen