09.07.2021 17:35

Technip Energies: Implementation of a Liquidity Contract With Kepler Cheuvreux

Regulatory News:

Technip Energies (Paris:TE) (ISIN:NL0014559478), a leading Engineering & Technology company for the energy transition, announces today the implementation of a liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux to enhance the liquidity of Technip Energies shares admitted to trading on Euronext Paris.

The implementation of this liquidity agreement, pursuant to the authorization granted by Technip Energies Board of Directors dated April 20, 2021, will be carried out in accordance within the legal framework in force, and more particularly within the provisions of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014 on market abuse (MAR), Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/908 of February 26, 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regulatory technical standards on the criteria, procedure and requirements for the establishment of an admitted market practice and the requirements for maintaining, discontinuing or modifying its conditions of admission, Section 2.4.3 of the Dutch Civil Code and AMF decision no. 2021-01 of June 22, 2021, applicable as of July 1, 2021.

The following cash resources have been allocated to the liquidity account: 9,000,000 euros.

The execution of the liquidity contract may be suspended under the conditions set out in Article 5 of AMF Decision no. 2021-01 of 22 June 2021.

The execution of the liquidity agreement may also be suspended by:

- Technip Energies, in the event that Kepler Cheuvreux has not made reasonable efforts to fulfill its obligations regarding the liquidity of transactions and the regularity of quotations;
- Technip Energies, for technical reasons such as to enable the voting rights attached to shares to be counted before a general meeting or the dividend rights attached to shares to be counted before the dividend is paid;
- Kepler Cheuvreux, if the information brought to its attention makes it impossible for it to continue to meet its obligations; and
- Kepler Cheuvreux, if the amounts due to Kepler Cheuvreux under the liquidity agreement have not been paid by the settlement date indicated on the invoice associated with the liquidity agreement.

The liquidity contract may be terminated:

- at any time by Technip Energies, without notice;
- at any time by Kepler Cheuvreux, subject to thirty (30) calendar days' notice; and
- without notice and without formality if the shares are transferred to another stock market.

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a leading Engineering & Technology company for the Energy Transition, with leadership positions in LNG, hydrogen and ethylene as well as growing market positions in blue and green hydrogen, sustainable chemistry and CO2 management. The Company benefits from its robust project delivery model supported by an extensive technology, products and services offering.

Operating in 34 countries, our 15,000 people are fully committed to bringing our clients innovative projects to life, breaking boundaries to accelerate the energy transition for a better tomorrow.

Technip Energies shares are listed on Euronext Paris. In addition, Technip Energies has a Level 1 sponsored American Depositary Receipts ("ADR) program, with its ADRs trading over-the-counter.

Forward-looking statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements as defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements usually relate to future events and anticipated revenues, earnings, cash flows or other aspects of Technip Energies operations or operating results. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "believe, "expect, "anticipate, "plan, "intend, "foresee, "should, "would, "could, "may, "estimate, "outlook, and similar expressions, including the negative thereof. The absence of these words, however, does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on Technip Energies current expectations, beliefs and assumptions concerning future developments and business conditions and their potential effect on Technip Energies. While Technip Energies believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, there can be no assurance that future developments affecting Technip Energies will be those that Technip Energies anticipates.

All of Technip Energies forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties (some of which are significant or beyond Technip Energies control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from Technip Energies historical experience and Technip Energies present expectations or projections. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

For information regarding known material factors that could cause actual results to differ from projected results, please see Technip Energies risk factors set forth in Technip Energies filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which include amendment no. 4 to Technip Energies registration statement on Form F-1 filed on February 11, 2021.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and speak only as of the date they are made. Technip Energies undertakes no duty to and will not necessarily update any of the forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events, except to the extent required by applicable law.

