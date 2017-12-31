TechnipFMC and Magma Global to Enter into a Strategic Collaboration Agreement for Hybrid Flexible Pipe

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) (PARIS:FTI) has agreed the terms of a
collaboration agreement with Magma Global Ltd. to develop a new
generation of hybrid flexible pipe (HFP) for use in offshore
applications. HFP is expected to provide increased strength and fatigue
performance, while also achieving dramatic weight and cost reductions,
for subsea fluid transport applications. As part of the collaboration,
TechnipFMC is purchasing a minority stake in Magma Global.
Barry Glickman, President of Engineering, Manufacturing & Supply Chain
at TechnipFMC, stated: "I am very pleased that we have reached this
agreement with Magma, which will further enhance TechnipFMCs Subsea 2.0
product platform.
The lighter, higher performance, and more
cost-effective HFP solution, will enable TechnipFMC to strengthen its
leadership position in the flexible pipe business and address the new
challenges of offshore deepwater fields.
Martin Jones, Magma Global CEO, said: "We are delighted to be working
with TechnipFMC and believe that their vision for a hybrid flexible
product provides a logical step for the increased adoption of carbon
composites in full field developments, paving the way towards Magmas
long-term vision of an all composite subsea infrastructure from the
seabed to the surface. Ultimately we will deliver that by continuing to
offer the unique benefits of Magmas m-pipe® to a wide range of industry
players and applications.
About TechnipFMC
TechnipFMC is a global leader in subsea, onshore/offshore, and surface
projects. With our proprietary technologies and production systems,
integrated expertise, and comprehensive solutions, we are transforming
our clients project economics.
We are uniquely positioned to deliver greater efficiency across project
lifecycles from concept to project delivery and beyond. Through
innovative technologies and improved efficiencies, our offering unlocks
new possibilities for our clients in developing their oil and gas
resources.
Each of our more than 37,000 employees is driven by a steady commitment
to clients and a culture of purposeful innovation, challenging industry
conventions, and rethinking how the best results are achieved.
To learn more about us and how we are enhancing the performance of
the worlds energy industry, go to TechnipFMC.com and follow us on
Twitter @TechnipFMC.
About Magma
Magma Global manufacturers m-pipe®, a high quality, high strength carbon
fibre and Victrex PEEK thermoplastic composite pipe that is one tenth
the weight in water of equivalent steel or non-bonded flexible pipe and
is highly resistant to degradation. m-pipe® is manufactured using high
quality carbon fibre and Victrex PEEK in a fully automated robotic 3D
laser print process, and the Magma In Country Manufacturing Module
(ICMM) can meet local content requirements. Magma m-pipe® subsea
applications include risers, jumpers, infield flowlines and intervention
lines and it is ideally suited to sour service and deep water
environments. A recent independent study shows m-pipe® reduces the fully
installed cost of deep water risers by over 40%.
www.magmaglobal.com
