TechnipFMC Announces Actions to Address Market Conditions, Annual General Meeting Update

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) (Paris: FTI) today announced that it remains focused on taking all necessary steps to ensure the health and well-being of its employees, contractors and partners, and it is taking decisive actions in response to the current market environment. These actions include the following:

30% reduction in 2020 capital expenditures to $300 million  a reduction of $150 million when compared to the Companys previous full-year guidance.

$100+ million in annualized cost reductions for Surface Technologies  primarily to address the sudden and sharp decline in North American activity.

$30 million in annualized cost reductions to Corporate expenses  exit run-rate savings to be achieved by year-end, with full recognition in 2021.

TechnipFMC continues to exhibit solid financial strength and liquidity. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $5.2 billion at the end of 2019, of which $2.2 billion was available for Company use outside joint ventures. The Companys liquidity is further supported by a revolving credit facility of $2.5 billion. Additional details regarding the Companys liquidity are provided in the exhibits and an accompanying presentation which can be found on our website at www.TechnipFMC.com.

TechnipFMC continues to leverage its global footprint, information technology infrastructure and diverse and talented workforce to ensure business continuity in the current environment. The Company is also working in close cooperation with its clients to ensure the best project execution possible during this challenging period.

The Company will incorporate its latest assessment of the operating environment and market outlook when it provides updated financial guidance in its first quarter 2020 earnings release.

TechnipFMC also announces that, in response to COVID-19 impacts, it will move the location of its 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "AGM) to its offices at:

Pitreavie Business Park

Queensferry Road

Dunfermline KY11 8UD

United Kingdom

All other details of the meeting remain unchanged, including the time of 10:00 a.m., London time, on Friday, April 24, 2020. Given the current environment, the meeting will focus on governance requirements and will not include management presentations or a Q&A session. To ensure appropriate social distancing protocols, the Company encourages all shareholders to submit their votes and proxies electronically in advance of the AGM and requests that shareholders not attend the AGM in person.

TECHNIPFMC PLC AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (In billions, unaudited) December 31, 2019 Held by Joint Ventures - Yamal $ 1.8 Held by Joint Ventures - Other 1.2 Operating cash and cash equivalents 2.2 Total cash and cash equivalents $ 5.2 Exhibit 2 TECHNIPFMC PLC AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES LIQUIDITY (In billions, unaudited) December 31, 2019 Cash and cash equivalents $ 5.2 Revolving credit facility* 2.5 Total liquidity 7.7 Less: Commercial paper 2.0 Liquidity, net of commercial paper $ 5.7 *Our available capacity under our revolving credit facility is reduced by any outstanding commercial paper

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC is a global leader in subsea, onshore/offshore, and surface projects. With our proprietary technologies and production systems, integrated expertise, and comprehensive solutions, we are transforming our clients project economics.

We are uniquely positioned to deliver greater efficiency across project lifecycles from concept to project delivery and beyond. Through innovative technologies and improved efficiencies, our offering unlocks new possibilities for our clients in developing their oil and gas resources.

Each of our more than 37,000 employees is driven by a steady commitment to clients and a culture of purposeful innovation, challenging industry conventions, and rethinking how the best results are achieved.

TechnipFMC utilizes its website www.TechnipFMC.com as a channel of distribution of material company information. To learn more about us and how we are enhancing the performance of the worlds energy industry, go to www.TechnipFMC.com and follow us on Twitter @TechnipFMC.

