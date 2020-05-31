  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
12.01.2021 22:15

TechnipFMC Announces Executive Leadership Change

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Bis zu 1% p.a. Festzins jetzt risikofrei sichern. 15  Amazon-Gutschein bis 31.01. zusätzlich! -W-

Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Regulatory News:

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) (PARIS:FTI) (ISIN:GB00BDSFG982) announced today that Alf Melin has been named Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective January 25, 2021.

Mr. Melin has been with the Company since 1995 and has held multiple leadership positions in finance, treasury and operations. He currently serves as Senior Vice President, Finance Operations, where he is responsible for the Companys global finance activities across all segments. Additionally, he has direct oversight of finance operations for the Subsea segment. Prior to this, he held various operational roles, including Senior Vice President, Surface Americas, and General Manager, Fluid Control. A graduate of Lund University in Sweden, Mr. Melins service with the Company includes eight years in various global locations.

This appointment follows the resignation, also effective January 25, 2021, of Maryann Mannen as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, who is leaving the Company to pursue an identified opportunity.

Doug Pferdehirt, Chairman and CEO of TechnipFMC, stated, "I am pleased to announce Alf Melins appointment to Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of TechnipFMC. He has made significant contributions in the development of the Companys current finance organization, making him a natural successor. I am confident that Alfs extensive financial experience and deep operational knowledge of our Subsea and Surface Technologies businesses have prepared him well to lead the finance organization of TechnipFMC.

"Finally, I would like to thank Maryann for the many contributions she has made throughout her 35 year career with TechnipFMC, culminating in our planned separation into two industry-leading publicly traded companies. This allows for a natural leadership succession to occur. I wish her all the best in her new role.

Important Information for Investors and Securityholders

Forward-looking statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as "expect, "plan, "intend, "would, "will, and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not historical in nature, and include any statements with respect to the potential separation of the Company into TechnipFMC and Technip Energies, the expected financial and operational results of TechnipFMC and Technip Energies after the potential separation and expectations regarding TechnipFMCs and Technip Energies respective capital structures, businesses or organizations after the potential separation. Such forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our present expectations or projections. For information regarding known material factors that could cause actual results to differ from projected results, please see our risk factors set forth in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, which include our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K, our filings with the Autorité des marchés financiers or the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority, as well as the following:

  • risks associated with disease outbreaks and other public health issues, including the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), their impact on the global economy and the business of our company, customers, suppliers and other partners, changes in, and the administration of, treaties, laws, and regulations, including in response to such issues and the potential for such issues to exacerbate other risks we face, including those related to the factors listed or referenced below;
  • risks associated with the impact or terms of the potential separation;
  • risks associated with the benefits and costs of the potential separation, including the risk that the expected benefits of the potential separation will not be realized within the expected time frame, in full or at all;
  • risks that the conditions to the potential separation, including regulatory approvals, will not be satisfied and/or that the potential separation will not be completed within the expected time frame, on the expected terms or at all;
  • the expected tax treatment of the potential separation, including as to shareholders in the United States or other countries;
  • risks associated with the sale by TechnipFMC of shares of Technip Energies to Bpifrance, including whether the conditions to closing will be satisfied;
  • changes in the shareholder bases of the Company, TechnipFMC and Technip Energies, and volatility in the market prices of their respective shares, including the risk of fluctuations in the market price of Technip Energies shares as a result of substantial sales by TechnipFMC of its interest in Technip Energies;
  • risks associated with any financing transactions undertaken in connection with the potential separation;
  • the impact of the potential separation on our businesses and the risk that the potential separation may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected, including the impact on our resources, systems, procedures and controls, diversion of managements attention and the impact on relationships with customers, governmental authorities, suppliers, employees and other business counterparties;
  • unanticipated changes relating to competitive factors in our industry;
  • our ability to timely deliver our backlog and its effect on our future sales, profitability, and our relationships with our customers;
  • our ability to hire and retain key personnel;
  • U.S. and international laws and regulations, including existing or future environmental or trade/tariff regulations, that may increase our costs, limit the demand for our products and services or restrict our operations;
  • disruptions in the political, regulatory, economic and social conditions of the countries in which we conduct business; and
  • downgrade in the ratings of our debt could restrict our ability to access the debt capital markets.

We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any of our forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC is a global leader in the energy industry, delivering projects, products, technologies and services. With our proprietary technologies and production systems, integrated expertise, and comprehensive solutions, we are transforming our customers project economics.

Organized in three business segments  Subsea, Surface Technologies and Technip Energies  we are uniquely positioned to deliver greater efficiency across project lifecycles from concept to project delivery and beyond. Through innovative technologies and improved efficiencies, our offering unlocks new possibilities for our customers in developing their energy resources and in their positioning to meet the energy transition challenge.

Each of our approximately 36,000 employees is driven by a steady commitment to clients and a culture of project execution, purposeful innovation, challenging industry conventions, and rethinking how the best results are achieved.

TechnipFMC utilizes its website www.TechnipFMC.com as a channel of distribution of material company information. To learn more about us and how we are enhancing the performance of the worlds energy industry, go to www.TechnipFMC.com and follow us on Twitter @TechnipFMC.

Nachrichten zu TechnipFMC PLC Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr TechnipFMC News
RSS Feed
TechnipFMC zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu TechnipFMC PLC Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
14.12.2018TechnipFMC OutperformBMO Capital Markets
14.12.2018TechnipFMC BuySeaport Global Securities
13.12.2017TechnipFMC OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
20.10.2017TechnipFMC BuyGabelli & Co
25.08.2017TechnipFMC OutperformRBC Capital Markets
14.12.2018TechnipFMC OutperformBMO Capital Markets
14.12.2018TechnipFMC BuySeaport Global Securities
13.12.2017TechnipFMC OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
20.10.2017TechnipFMC BuyGabelli & Co
25.08.2017TechnipFMC OutperformRBC Capital Markets
21.06.2017TechnipFMC NeutralSeaport Global Securities
01.02.2017FMC Technologies Equal WeightBarclays Capital
22.09.2016FMC Technologies NeutralSeaport Global Securities
20.05.2016FMC Technologies Equal WeightBarclays Capital
28.04.2016FMC Technologies Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
11.03.2015FMC Technologies UnderperformFBR Capital
26.10.2012FMC Technologies sellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
26.02.2008FMC Technologies DowngradeGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
19.09.2007FMC Technologies underperformWachovia Sec
31.03.2005Update FMC Technologies Inc.: UnderperformRBC Capital Markets

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für TechnipFMC PLC Registered Shs nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene TechnipFMC News

24.12.20TechnipFMC : TechnipFMC plc: Notification of Major Interest in Shares
18.12.20TechnipFMC : Holding(s) in Company
04.01.21TechnipFMC : TechnipFMC plc: Total Voting Rights and Share Capital
15.12.20TechnipFMC : TechnipFMC plc: Notification of Major Interest in Shares
07.01.21TechnipFMC : TechnipFMC Announces Resumption of Activities Toward Separation into Two Industry-Leading. Independent. Publicly Traded Companies
15.12.20TechnipFMC : TechnipFMC plc Notification of major interest in shares
Weitere TechnipFMC News
Werbung

Trading-News

Physische vs synthetische ETFs: Alles was Sie wissen müssen
MGM: Übernahmepoker um Entain bahnt sich an
Vontobel: Heiko Geiger - Trends des Jahres 2021: "Impfstoff-Hersteller, Smart Health, Cloud Computing und Bitcoin"
DAX: Geht die Rally weiter?
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Wiederholung überzeugt nicht
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Robo Advisor im Performancevergleich
 Bei Plug Power kommt der Himmel immer näher
KENN(die)ZAHLEN - Die Rendite p.a.
Vieles spricht für breit aufgestellte Portfolios. Zum aktuellen Marktausblick 2021 von Allianz Global Investors
ETF-Replikation: Besser physisch oder synthetisch?
Exporo AG kauft Büroimmobilien für knapp 10 Millionen Euro
Null Zinsen auf dem Spar­buch? Nicht mit mir!
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur TechnipFMC-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

TechnipFMC Peer Group News

06.01.21Erste Schätzungen: Baker Hughes zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
05.01.21MÄRKTE USA/Freundlich - Schwacher Jahresstart fast wettgemacht
05.01.21MÄRKTE USA/Freundlich - Schwacher Jahresstart fast wettgemacht
05.01.21MÄRKTE USA/Aktien freundlich - Ölpreise schießen nach oben
04.01.21Börsengänge auf Rekordkurs: Warum der IPO-Boom auch 2021 anhält
10.12.20Baker Hughes (BKR) to Make Non-Metallic Pipelines With Aramco
25.11.20Why Is National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Up 63% Since Last Earnings Report?
24.11.20MÄRKTE USA/Biden und Yellen hieven Dow über Marke von 30.000 Punkten
24.11.20MÄRKTE USA/Dow erstmals über 30.000 Punkten
11.11.20Dril-Quip (DRQ) Shares Jump 22.4% Since Q3 Earnings Beat

News von

Rente mit 63  Diesen teuren Denkfehler müssen Sie vermeiden
Die neue Lust der Deutschen  ein Volk träumt vom Reichtum durch die Aktie
Das bedeutet die Trump-Sperre für Anleger
Strom, Versicherungen, Krankenkasse  hier können Sie über 2500 Euro sparen
Whatsapp-Fehler, Musik-Flop  Diese Smartwatch sieht nur gut aus

News von

DAX im Minus: Corona-Infektionszahlen lösen Gewinnmitnahmen an der Börse aus
Newsticker Corona: Luftfahrt-Verband - Corona-Test bei Ankunft reicht für sicheres Reisen
Intel-Aktie bricht Abwärtstrend: Jetzt positionieren
Ihr Geld 2021: Die Aktien-Trendsetter - Welche Titel vielversprechend sind
DAX tritt auf der Stelle: Anleger schwanken zwischen Konjunktur-Hoffnung und Corona-Sorgen

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt wenig bewegt -- US-Börsen schließen im Plus -- Renault verbündet sich für Wasserstoff mit Plug Power -- Deutsche Post übertrifft Prognose 2020 -- GM, Zoom, VW, BMW, Deutsche Bank im Fokus

Lieferprobleme bei Halbleitern treffen auch Daimler-Produktion. Airbus lässt Boeing 2020 weiter hinter sich. GlaxoSmithKline testet weiteren Antikörper als COVID-19-Medikament. Ford stellt Produktion in Brasilien ein. Boeing erhält Bestellung für totgesagten Fracht-Jumbo 747-8. Verteilung des Moderna-Impfstoffs in Deutschland hat begonnen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Das sind die teuersten Filmproduktionen der Welt
Das sind die teuersten Kinofilme der US-amerikanischen Filmbranche
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 1 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 1 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q4 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Dezember 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
3. Quartal 2020: Neuerungen im Depot von David Einhorn
Änderungen im Portfolio
Schwarzbuch 2020: So wurden Steuergelder verbrannt
So wurden 2020 Steuergelder verschwendet
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die Demokraten planen ein Amtsenthebungsverfahren gegen Donald Trump. Macht dies Ihrer Meinung nach noch Sinn?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen