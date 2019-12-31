finanzen.net
Wasserstoff - Energieträger der Zukunft? Erfahren Sie jetzt, wie Sie in diese Zukunftstechnologie investieren könnten!-w-
21.04.2020 22:30

TechnipFMC Announces Revised Dividend Policy

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Regulatory News:

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) (Paris:FTI) (ISIN:GB00BDSFG982) announced today that the Companys Board of Directors revised its dividend policy to $0.13 per share on an annualized basis due to the sharp decline in commodity pricing and the impact of COVID-19.

The Company made a dividend payment of $0.13 per share in April 2020, which fulfills this annual dividend for 2020. The Company is taking this action to further strengthen the balance sheet and preserve liquidity.

The Company intends to pay its 2021 dividend in quarterly installments beginning in April 2021.

Important Information for Investors and Securityholders

Forward-looking statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements as defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as "intend and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not historical in nature. Such forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our present expectations or projections, including the following known material factors:

  • unanticipated changes relating to competitive factors in our industry;
  • demand for our products and services, which is affected by changes in the price of, and demand for, crude oil and natural gas in domestic and international markets;
  • risks associated with disease outbreaks and changes in, and the administration of, treaties, laws, and regulations, including the response to public health issues, such as COVID-19; and
  • risks associated with being an English public limited company, including the need for "distributable profits and the risk that we may not be able to pay dividends in accordance with our announced capital allocation plan.

We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any of our forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC is a global leader in subsea, onshore/offshore, and surface projects. With our proprietary technologies and production systems, integrated expertise, and comprehensive solutions, we are transforming our clients project economics.

We are uniquely positioned to deliver greater efficiency across project lifecycles from concept to project delivery and beyond. Through innovative technologies and improved efficiencies, our offering unlocks new possibilities for our clients in developing their oil and gas resources.

Each of our more than 37,000 employees is driven by a steady commitment to clients and a culture of purposeful innovation, challenging industry conventions, and rethinking how the best results are achieved.

TechnipFMC utilizes its website www.TechnipFMC.com as a channel of distribution of material company information. To learn more about us and how we are enhancing the performance of the worlds energy industry, go to www.TechnipFMC.com and follow us on Twitter @TechnipFMC.

Nachrichten zu TechnipFMC PLC Registered Shs

  • Relevant
    1
  • Alle
    2
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
07:01 Uhr
Ausblick: TechnipFMC stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
07.04.20
Erste Schätzungen: TechnipFMC stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
31.03.20
So schätzen Analysten die TechnipFMC-Aktie ein (finanzen.net)
28.02.20
TechnipFMC hat die Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vorgelegt (finanzen.net)
25.02.20
Ausblick: TechnipFMC öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
27.07.19
TechnipFMC verkündete Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
25.07.19
TechnipFMC erhält EPC-Auftrag für Arctic LNG 2 (Nov-Ost.info)
22.07.19
Ausblick: TechnipFMC legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr TechnipFMC News
RSS Feed
TechnipFMC zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu TechnipFMC PLC Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
14.12.2018TechnipFMC OutperformBMO Capital Markets
14.12.2018TechnipFMC BuySeaport Global Securities
13.12.2017TechnipFMC OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
20.10.2017TechnipFMC BuyGabelli & Co
25.08.2017TechnipFMC OutperformRBC Capital Markets
14.12.2018TechnipFMC OutperformBMO Capital Markets
14.12.2018TechnipFMC BuySeaport Global Securities
13.12.2017TechnipFMC OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
20.10.2017TechnipFMC BuyGabelli & Co
25.08.2017TechnipFMC OutperformRBC Capital Markets
21.06.2017TechnipFMC NeutralSeaport Global Securities
01.02.2017FMC Technologies Equal WeightBarclays Capital
22.09.2016FMC Technologies NeutralSeaport Global Securities
20.05.2016FMC Technologies Equal WeightBarclays Capital
28.04.2016FMC Technologies Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
11.03.2015FMC Technologies UnderperformFBR Capital
26.10.2012FMC Technologies sellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
26.02.2008FMC Technologies DowngradeGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
19.09.2007FMC Technologies underperformWachovia Sec
31.03.2005Update FMC Technologies Inc.: UnderperformRBC Capital Markets

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für TechnipFMC PLC Registered Shs nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene TechnipFMC News

31.03.20So schätzen Analysten die TechnipFMC-Aktie ein
07.04.20Erste Schätzungen: TechnipFMC stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor
27.03.20Why Is FMC Technologies (FTI) Down 53.7% Since Last Earnings Report?
15.04.20FMC Technologies (FTI) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
23.03.20TechnipFMC : TechnipFMC plc PDMR Notification
02.04.20TechnipFMC : TechnipFMC Announces Actions to Address Market Conditions. Annual General Meeting Update
01.04.20TechnipFMC : TechnipFMC plc: Total Voting Rights and Share Capital
Weitere TechnipFMC News
Werbung

Inside

Podcast mit Dr. Gerd Kommer: "Coronakrise: Wie sollten Anleger reagieren?"
Financial Fact: Nicht auf Aktien setzen, die von einer schnellen internationalen Konjunkturerholung abhängig sind
Vontobel: Auf Wasserstoff-Aktien setzten, noch bevor es viral wird! Wasserstoff wichtig für die Energiewende!
Verizon kauft Videokonferenzanbieter
WTI-Ölpreis erstmals negativ
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones Abgaben drohen
Daimler  Fahrt komplett auf Sicht
Wie ist die Ölpreisentwicklung zu beurteilen?
DZ BANK - Bullen testen Stabilität der Erholungsbewegung
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur TechnipFMC-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

TechnipFMC Peer Group News

07:01 UhrAusblick: Baker Hughes legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor
16.04.20Dril-Quip (DRQ) to Report Q1 Results: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
16.04.20Avid Technology. G-III Apparel. Schlumberger. Baker Hughes and Halliburton highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
15.04.20Analysts Estimate Baker Hughes (BKR) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
14.04.20Baker Hughes to Cut Net Capex by 20%. Book $15B Writedown
14.04.20Baker Hughes Slashes Capex. Books Huge $15 Billion Write-down
13.04.20MÄRKTE USA/Nach starker Vorwoche nehmen Anleger Gewinne mit
13.04.20Gewinnmitnahmen an der Wall Street: Dow beendet Montagshandel mit Verlusten
13.04.20MÄRKTE USA/Nach starker Vorwoche nehmen Anleger Gewinne mit
13.04.20MÄRKTE USA/Wall Street startet mit Verlusten

News von

Diese zehn Aktien kennen keine Krise
Sprit, Heizöl, Gas  Was der negative Ölpreis für unser Leben bedeutet
Die Dominanz des Dollar wird zur Gefahr für die Schwächsten
Mit diesem Trick gelingt Ihnen die Flucht aus der PKV
Rente mit 63  ohne finanzielle Einbußen

News von

DAX im Plus - Hoffnung auf Entspannung der Virus-Krise stützt Börsen
Countdown bei Wirecard: Kommt es bald ganz anders?
Heftig interveniert: Was das Eingreifen der Schweizer Notenbank für den Franken heißt
SAP-Aktie in Bodenbildung: Warum Anleger jetzt so scharf auf das Papier sind
EUR/USD: Verdopplerchance in der breiten Spanne - so sind Anleger dabei

Heute im Fokus

Ölpreis-Crash verunsichert: DAX verlustreich -- Verluste an der Wall Street -- VW-Tochter TRATON: Gewinneinbruch -- Wacker Neuson zieht Prognose zurück -- SAP, Drägerwerk, IBM, Sartorius im Fokus

Pfeiffer Vacuum kassiert Gewinnprognose. CropEnergies-Ausblick: Gewinne brechen weg. Coca-Cola verkauft in Corona-Krise ein Viertel weniger. HelloFresh-Aktie mit neuem Rekord. Bayer arbeitet mit kanadischem Forschungsinstitut an COVID-19-Arznei. Anleger meiden Öl- und Energiewerte nach Ölpreissturz. Hannover Rück meldet Gewinnwarnung für 2020.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 16 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 16 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 16 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q1 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im März 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
DAX: Die größten Verluste an nur einem Tag
An diesem Tagen verbuchte der DAX das höchste Minus
Das sind die besten Renten-Länder
In welchen Ländern lohnt es sich, zur Ruhe zu setzen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Machen sie sich wegen der Corona-Krise Sorgen um die Wirtschaft?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:03 Uhr
Ölpreis-Crash verunsichert: DAX verlustreich -- Verluste an der Wall Street -- VW-Tochter TRATON: Gewinneinbruch -- Wacker Neuson zieht Prognose zurück -- SAP, Drägerwerk, IBM, Sartorius im Fokus
Immobilien
22:33 Uhr
Coronavirus: Das müssen Immobilienbesitzer und Kaufinteressenten wissen
Konjunktur/Wirtschaft
22:33 Uhr
USA: Einigung auf Konjunkturpaket in Höhe von 480 Milliarden Dollar
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A)A0D94M
Microsoft Corp.870747
Scout24 AGA12DM8
TeslaA1CX3T
Amazon906866
Daimler AG710000
Lufthansa AG823212
Airbus SE (ex EADS)938914
BASFBASF11
Apple Inc.865985
Allianz840400
NEL ASAA0B733
BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2