20 Trends für 2022: Diese Börsentrends erwarten Aktienmarktanalysten für 2022. Starten Sie gut informiert ins neue Börsenjahr. Jetzt lesen!
10.01.2022 22:30

TechnipFMC Announces Sale of Stake in Technip Energies N.V.

TechnipFMC plc (the "Company) (NYSE:FTI) (PARIS:FTI) announced today the sale of 9 million Technip Energies N.V. shares (the "Shares) through private sale transactions (the "Sale). The sale price of the Shares in the Sale is set at 13.15 per Share, yielding total gross proceeds of 118.4 million.

Upon completion of the Sale, representing approximately 5% of Technip Energies issued and outstanding share capital (the "Share Capital), TechnipFMC retains a direct stake of approximately 7% of Technip Energies Share Capital.

The Sale was conducted without a public offering in any country and included the following parties:

  • Bpifrance Participations SA (3.6 million Shares);
  • HAL Investments, the Dutch investment subsidiary of HAL Holding N.V (3.6 million Shares); and
  • Technip Energies (1.8 million Shares).

Settlement for the Sale is expected to take place on or around January 14, 2022.

TechnipFMC is subject to a 30-day lock-up for its remaining shares in Technip Energies that expires on February 9, 2022.

Important Notices

This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

Important Information

This press release is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, except pursuant to an applicable exemption from registration. No public offering of securities is being made in the United States.

This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words "believe, "estimated and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not historical in nature. Such forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our present expectations or projections. For information regarding known material factors that could cause actual results to differ from projected results, please see our risk factors set forth in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, which include our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any of our forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC is a leading technology provider to the traditional and new energy industries, delivering fully integrated projects, products, and services.

With our proprietary technologies and comprehensive solutions, we are transforming our clients project economics, helping them unlock new possibilities to develop energy resources while reducing carbon intensity and supporting their energy transition ambitions.

Organized in two business segments  Subsea and Surface Technologies  we will continue to advance the industry with our pioneering integrated ecosystems (such as iEPCI, iFEED and iComplete), technology leadership and digital innovation.

Each of our approximately 20,000 employees is driven by a commitment to our clients success, and a culture of strong execution, purposeful innovation, and challenging industry conventions.

TechnipFMC uses its website as a channel of distribution of material company information. To learn more about how we are driving change in the industry, go to www.TechnipFMC.com and follow us on Twitter @TechnipFMC.

