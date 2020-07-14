  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
Intelligent investieren. Mit Garantien. Allvest powered by Allianz.-w-
17.02.2021 22:43

TechnipFMC Awarded a Significant Integrated EPCI (iEPCI) Contract for the Development of North El Amriya and North Idku (NEA/NI)

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Regulatory News:

TechnipFMC (Paris:FTI) (NYSE:FTI) (ISIN:GB00BDSFG982) has been awarded a significant(1) integrated Engineering Procurement Construction and Installation (iEPCI) contract by NIpetco and PetroAmriya, two Joint Ventures between Energean and Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS) and Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC) for a subsea tieback located offshore Egypt on the North El Amriya and North Idku concession.

TechnipFMC will design, manufacture, deliver and install subsea equipment including the subsea production system, subsea trees, production manifolds, umbilicals, flexible pipelines, jumpers and associated subsea and topside controls.

This is the second project that TechnipFMC will execute for Energean using its integrated subsea model, thereby reducing the overall cost, project interfaces and associated delivery risks. TechnipFMC is currently partnering with Energean to develop the Karish gas field development in the Mediterranean Sea offshore Israel.

Jonathan Landes, President Subsea at TechnipFMC, commented: "We are proud and honored to be selected for this important development offshore Egypt. This project award showcases TechnipFMCs position as the market and technology leader for integrated projects globally and demonstrates the benefits of our iEPCI solution for subsea developments. We will continue our long-term, collaborative relationship with Energean and are pleased to work again with EGPC and EGAS for the development of gas production in Egypt.

(1) For TechnipFMC, a "significant contract ranges between $75 million and $250 million.

Important Information for Investors and Securityholders

Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words "believe, "estimated and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not historical in nature. Such forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our present expectations or projections. For information regarding known material factors that could cause actual results to differ from projected results, please see our risk factors set forth in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, which include our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any of our forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC is a leading technology provider to the traditional and new energies industries; delivering fully integrated projects, products, and services.

With our proprietary technologies and comprehensive solutions, we are transforming our clients project economics, helping them unlock new possibilities to develop energy resources while reducing carbon intensity and supporting their energy transition ambitions.

Organized in two business segments  Subsea and Surface Technologies  we will continue to advance the industry with our pioneering integrated ecosystems (such as iEPCI, iFEED and iComplete), technology leadership and digital innovation.

Each of our approximately 20,000 employees is driven by a commitment to our clients success, and a culture of strong execution, purposeful innovation, and challenging industry conventions.

TechnipFMC uses its website as a channel of distribution of material company information. To learn more about how we are driving change in the industry, go to www.TechnipFMC.com and follow us on Twitter @TechnipFMC.

Nachrichten zu TechnipFMC PLC Registered Shs

  • Relevant
    1
  • Alle
    2
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Jetzt neu: Hot Bets, der Podcast zu den heißesten Aktien von finanzen.net - Jetzt anhören (Anzeige)
09.02.21
Erste Schätzungen: TechnipFMC verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
31.10.20
Analysten sehen für TechnipFMC-Aktie Luft nach oben (finanzen.net)
23.10.20
TechnipFMC: Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
20.10.20
Ausblick: TechnipFMC vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
07.10.20
Erste Schätzungen: TechnipFMC stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
31.07.20
TechnipFMC: Quartalsergebnisse zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
28.07.20
Ausblick: TechnipFMC veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
14.07.20
Erste Schätzungen: TechnipFMC stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr TechnipFMC News
RSS Feed
TechnipFMC zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu TechnipFMC PLC Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
14.12.2018TechnipFMC OutperformBMO Capital Markets
14.12.2018TechnipFMC BuySeaport Global Securities
13.12.2017TechnipFMC OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
20.10.2017TechnipFMC BuyGabelli & Co
25.08.2017TechnipFMC OutperformRBC Capital Markets
14.12.2018TechnipFMC OutperformBMO Capital Markets
14.12.2018TechnipFMC BuySeaport Global Securities
13.12.2017TechnipFMC OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
20.10.2017TechnipFMC BuyGabelli & Co
25.08.2017TechnipFMC OutperformRBC Capital Markets
21.06.2017TechnipFMC NeutralSeaport Global Securities
01.02.2017FMC Technologies Equal WeightBarclays Capital
22.09.2016FMC Technologies NeutralSeaport Global Securities
20.05.2016FMC Technologies Equal WeightBarclays Capital
28.04.2016FMC Technologies Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
11.03.2015FMC Technologies UnderperformFBR Capital
26.10.2012FMC Technologies sellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
26.02.2008FMC Technologies DowngradeGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
19.09.2007FMC Technologies underperformWachovia Sec
31.03.2005Update FMC Technologies Inc.: UnderperformRBC Capital Markets

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für TechnipFMC PLC Registered Shs nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene TechnipFMC News

09.02.21Erste Schätzungen: TechnipFMC verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
04.02.21TechnipFMC : TechnipFMC Announces Record and Distribution Dates for Separation into Two Industry-leading. Independent. Publicly Traded Companies
21.01.21TechnipFMC : TechnipFMC to Host Capital Markets Day Dedicated to Technip Energies on January 28. 2021
25.01.21TechnipFMC : Holding(s) in Company
09.02.21TechnipFMC : TechnipFMC Announces Approval of the European Prospectus Relating to the Listing of Technip Energies Shares on Euronext Paris
10.02.21TechnipFMC (FTI) JV Clinches Massive LNG Contract in Qatar
28.01.21TechnipFMC : Technip Energies Capital Markets Day - The Creation of a Leading Engineering &amp; Technology Company for the Energy Transition
20.01.21TechnipFMC : TechnipFMC plc: Notification of Major Interest in Shares
09.02.21TechnipFMC : TechnipFMC Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Teleconference Schedule
20.01.21TechnipFMC : TechnipFMC plc Notification of major interest in shares
Weitere TechnipFMC News
Werbung

Trading-News

ETFs vs. aktiv gemanagte Fonds | Unterschied zwischen Index-Tracking & Stock-Picking
Palantir wartet mit Umsatzsprung auf - Aktie bricht dennoch ein
Ethereum: 2.000 das Maß aller Dinge
EuropeFX: Nio: Das chinesische Tesla
Vontobel: Konjunkturoptimismus sorgt für Anstieg des Ölpreises
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Wie Sie 10.000  richtig anlegen
Exklusiv-Interview mit Tobias Schmidt von my-si: Auskömmliche Rendite und zugleich konsequent nachhaltig investieren - das geht
Financial Fact: Die Geldmenge steigt sogar in China.
Jetzt im Magazin: Warten auf den Crash ist keine gute Anlagestrategie
Psycho-Terror Börse - so bleiben Anleger Herr der Lage
Der Höhenflug
Null Zinsen auf dem Spar­buch? Nicht mit mir!
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur TechnipFMC-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

TechnipFMC Peer Group News

06.02.21National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript
05.02.21National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Reports Q4 Loss
01.02.21Baker Hughes meldet Dividende
31.01.21Januar 2021: Analysten sehen Potenzial bei Baker Hughes-Aktie
31.01.21So stuften die Analysten die National-Oilwell Varco-Aktie im vergangenen Monat ein
29.01.21What Baker Hughes and Kinder Morgan Told Investors
28.01.21Analysts Estimate National Oilwell Varco (NOV) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
28.01.21Die kommende Generation der Tech-Stars: Diese 8 Highflyer-Aktien sind die stärksten
25.01.21: GE sold $735 million worth of Baker Hughes stock
22.01.21Baker Hughes: Quartalsergebnisse zum jüngsten Jahresviertel

News von

Super Mario stellt sein Programm für Italien vor
So sparen Sie in wenigen Minuten 100 Euro bei der Kfz-Police
TUI, Lufthansa, Airbnb  wohin geht die Reise?
Superzyklus bei Rohstoffen  so sind Sie dabei!
Wert von Einfamilienhäusern in Hamburg-Nord um 25 Prozent gestiegen

News von

Wasserstoff Newsblog: Nel Asa erhält Millionenstrafe
Auffällige Insiderkäufe bei Deutscher Bank, Commerzbank und Baader Bank
Bayer: Neue Chance auf eine Einigung - Was das für die Aktie bedeutet
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Adidas stellt US-Marke Reebok zum Verkauf
Newsticker Corona: Zahl der US-Flugpassagiere brach 2020 um 60 Prozent ein

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt in Rot -- Dow höher -- Varta kündigt Dividende an -- Stahlsparte: thyssenkrupp beendet Verkaufsgespräche -- Buffett steigt bei Verizon & Chevron ein -- K+S, TeamViewer im Fokus

Tilray-Bilanz deutlich über den Erwartungen. Daimler-Chef Källenius rechnet mit höherem E-Auto-Absatz. Südafrika erhielt 80.000 Dosen des Johnson & Johnson-Impfstoffs. New York klagt gegen Amazon - mangelnder Arbeitsschutz in Pandemie. Corona-Krise gibt Shopify kräftig Schub. Italienische Kartellbehörde verhängt Millionen-Strafe gegen Facebook. Elektroauto aus Köln: Ford investiert eine Milliarde US-Dollar.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

4. Quartal 2020: Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Änderungen im Portfolio
4. Quartal 2020: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 6 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Januar 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Das sind die besten Renten-Länder
In welchen Ländern lohnt es sich, sich zur Ruhe zu setzen?
Der Big Mac Index 2021
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
Das sind die teuersten Filmproduktionen der Welt
Das sind die teuersten Kinofilme der US-amerikanischen Filmbranche
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

An den Grenzen Deutschlands zu Tschechien und zum österreichischen Bundesland Tirol gelten seit Sonntag schärfere Einreiseregeln. halten Sie dies für richtig?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen