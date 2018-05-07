finanzen.net
02.04.2019 22:30
TechnipFMC Awarded a Substantial Integrated EPCI (iEPCI) Contract for the Neptune Energy Duva and Gjøa P1 Projects

TechnipFMC (Paris:FTI) (NYSE:FTI) has been awarded a substantial(1) integrated Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation (iEPCITM) contract from Neptune Energy for the Duva and Gjøa P1 projects, located in the Norwegian sector of the North Sea at a water depth of 375 meters.

The contract covers the delivery and installation of subsea equipment including umbilicals, rigid flowlines and subsea production system.

Arnaud Piéton, President Subsea at TechnipFMC, commented: "These new iEPCITM awards by Neptune Energy are the first call offs from our recently signed Subsea Alliance Agreement which is based on early engagement and more collaboration and transparency between Operator and Contractor. These awards confirm our leadership position in complete subsea developments, through early engagement with iFEEDTM (integrated FEED) studies and realizing the full scope through an integrated EPCI. We are currently executing the Fenja(2) iEPCITM project with Neptune Energy and are honored that Neptune Energy continues embracing our innovative and comprehensive solutions.

(1)For TechnipFMC, a "substantial contract ranges between $250 million and $500 million.
(2)Neptune Energy closed the acquisition of VNG Norge on June 28, 2018

###

Important Information for Investors and Securityholders

Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words "believe, "estimated and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not historical in nature. Such forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our present expectations or projections. For information regarding known material factors that could cause actual results to differ from projected results, please see our risk factors set forth in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, which include our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any of our forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.

###

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC is a global leader in subsea, onshore/offshore, and surface projects. With our proprietary technologies and production systems, integrated expertise, and comprehensive solutions, we are transforming our clients project economics.

We are uniquely positioned to deliver greater efficiency across project lifecycles from concept to project delivery and beyond. Through innovative technologies and improved efficiencies, our offering unlocks new possibilities for our clients in developing their oil and gas resources.

Each of our more than 37,000 employees is driven by a steady commitment to clients and a culture of purposeful innovation, challenging industry conventions, and rethinking how the best results are achieved.

To learn more about us and how we are enhancing the performance of the worlds energy industry, go to TechnipFMC.com and follow us on Twitter @TechnipFMC.

