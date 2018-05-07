TechnipFMC Awarded a Substantial Integrated EPCI (iEPCI) Contract for the Neptune Energy Duva and Gjøa P1 Projects

TechnipFMC (Paris:FTI) (NYSE:FTI) has been awarded a substantial(1)
integrated Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation (iEPCITM)
contract from Neptune Energy for the Duva and Gjøa P1 projects, located
in the Norwegian sector of the North Sea at a water depth of 375 meters.
The contract covers the delivery and installation of subsea equipment
including umbilicals, rigid flowlines and subsea production system.
Arnaud Piéton, President Subsea at TechnipFMC, commented: "These new
iEPCITM awards by Neptune Energy are the first
call offs from our recently signed Subsea Alliance Agreement which is
based on early engagement and more collaboration and transparency
between Operator and Contractor. These awards confirm our leadership
position in complete subsea developments, through early engagement with
iFEEDTM (integrated FEED) studies and realizing
the full scope through an integrated EPCI. We are currently executing
the Fenja(2) iEPCITM
project with Neptune Energy and are honored that Neptune Energy
continues embracing our innovative and comprehensive solutions.
(1)For TechnipFMC, a "substantial contract ranges
between $250 million and $500 million.
(2)Neptune
Energy closed the acquisition of VNG Norge on June 28, 2018
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190402005972/en/