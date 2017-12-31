TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) (Paris:FTI) (ISIN:GB00BDSFG982) has been awarded a
substantial(1) contract by the state-owned Hindustan
Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (HPCL) for a grassroot Hydrogen Generation
Unit (HGU). The project is part of the brownfield expansion for HPCLs
Visakh Refinery Modernization Project located in Visakhapatnam, in the
state of Andhra Pradesh in India.
The contract covers project management, technology licensing,
preparation of basic design and engineering package, as well as detailed
engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, and performance
guarantee test run on an LEPCC* basis.
This HGU is being installed to cater to the needs of HPCL Visakh
refinery to enhance its refining capacity from 8.33 MMTPA** to 15 MMTPA.
TechnipFMCs scope includes an HGU comprising two trains with a design
capacity of 113 KTPA*** each and a Pressure Swing Adsorption Unit of 36
KTPA hydrogen production.
TechnipFMC advanced the application of its proprietary steam reforming
technology beyond the conventional fired reformer by adding its
TechnipFMC Parallel Reformer (TPR®), a convective, high temperature heat
exchange reformer. This combination reduces overall firing demand by
taking high temperature heat from the effluent of the conventional
reformer to supply heat needed for the TPR. In addition, the design
includes a power generation unit that utilizes excess steam, making the
plant electrically self-sufficient.
Nello Uccelletti, President of the Onshore/Offshore business at
TechnipFMC, commented: "Our proprietary steam reforming and TPR
technologies were key differentiators in this award. By maximizing
energy efficiency, lowering feed consumption, reducing power import and
minimizing emissions, these technologies will enable us to provide HPCL
with a self-sufficient HGU which is one of a kind in the industry.
TechnipFMC previously executed two HGUs for HPCL and has a strong
presence in India. The company is a global leader in the design and
supply of hydrogen plants, with more than 270 built worldwide.
*LEPCC Licensing, Engineering, Procurement, Construction and
Commissioning
**MMTPA Million Metric Tonnes Per Annum
***KTPA
Kilo Tonnes Per Annum
(1)
For TechnipFMC, a "substantial contract is
ranging from $250 to $500 million.
Note: this inbound order was included in the companys second quarter
results.
