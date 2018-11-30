TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) (PARIS: FTI) has been awarded a number of subsea
contracts by Anadarko Moçambique Área 1, Lda, a wholly owned subsidiary
of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation, for its Mozambique Golfinho/Atum
development.
TechnipFMC was awarded a major(1) Contract for the
Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation (EPCI) of the
subsea hardware system through its wholly owned UAE incorporated
subsidiary, Technip Middle East FZCO. TechnipFMC will execute the
offshore installation scope with its consortium partner Van Oord,
through their wholly owned UAE incorporated subsidiary, Van Oord Gulf
FZE, and in cooperation with strategic major subcontractor, Allseas.
In addition, TechnipFMC has been awarded separate contracts under its
wholly owned US incorporated subsidiary FMCTI (FMC Technologies Inc.),
to provide subsea hardware in support of well construction and the EPCI
scope.
Arnaud Pieton, President Subsea at TechnipFMC, stated: "We are
extremely pleased to have been selected for the majority of the
Mozambique LNG subsea scope. TechnipFMC will execute its scope utilizing
our integrated model (iEPCITM) and will
highlight our industry leading subsea capabilities to help maximize
Anadarkos overall project value. This award is a testament of our
25-year partnership with Anadarko and will further expand our presence
in Mozambique.
Further to these awards, TechnipFMC and Allseas have entered into a
Strategic Collaboration Agreement aimed at jointly pursuing specific
deepwater projects where the assets, products and capabilities of both
companies are complementary. This Strategic Collaboration will give both
companies an enhanced access to world-class opportunities. It will allow
our clients to benefit from the unique joint capabilities and integrated
delivery assurance of TechnipFMC and Allseas on their most ambitious
projects, such as Golfinho.
In support of these awards, TechnipFMC is increasing its footprint in
Mozambique and opened a new office in Maputo, Mozambique, in February
2019. Through extensive cooperation agreements with local universities
such as UEM and Uni Lurio, TechnipFMC will offer unique training
opportunities to young Mozambican engineers that will continue building
on our local expertise.
The Anadarko-operated Mozambique LNG project will be Mozambiques first
onshore LNG development, initially consisting of two LNG trains with
total nameplate capacity of 12.88 Mtpa(2) to support the
development of the Golfinho/Atum fields located entirely within Offshore
Area 1.
(1)For TechnipFMC, a "major project is over $1
billion.
(2)Mtpa = Million metric tons per
annum.
###
Important Information for Investors and Securityholders
Forward-Looking Statement
This release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in Section
27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section
21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.
The words "believe, "estimated and other similar expressions are
intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not
historical in nature. Such forward-looking statements involve
significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual
results to differ materially from our historical experience and our
present expectations or projections. For information regarding known
material factors that could cause actual results to differ from
projected results, please see our risk factors set forth in our filings
with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, which include
our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and
Current Reports on Form 8-K. We caution you not to place undue reliance
on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date
hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any of
our forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as
a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the
extent required by law.
###
About TechnipFMC
TechnipFMC is a global leader in subsea, onshore/offshore, and surface
projects. With our proprietary technologies and production systems,
integrated expertise, and comprehensive solutions, we are transforming
our clients project economics.
We are uniquely positioned to deliver greater efficiency across project
lifecycles from concept to project delivery and beyond. Through
innovative technologies and improved efficiencies, our offering unlocks
new possibilities for our clients in developing their oil and gas
resources.
Each of our more than 37,000 employees is driven by a steady commitment
to clients and a culture of purposeful innovation, challenging industry
conventions, and rethinking how the best results are achieved.
To learn more about us and how we are enhancing the performance of
the worlds energy industry, go to TechnipFMC.com and follow us on
Twitter @TechnipFMC.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190618005907/en/