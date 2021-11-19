  • Suche
0 € Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
Bonusaktion! Börse Stuttgart Digital Exchange bietet 25 Startguthaben für Neukunden an. Jetzt Anmelden und die Neukundenprämie sichern!-w-
19.11.2021 04:30

TechnipFMC Commences Tender Offer For Up To $100 Million Principal Amount of Notes

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) (PARIS: FTI) (the "Company) announced today that it has commenced a tender offer (the "Tender Offer) for up to $100 million aggregate principal amount (the "Maximum Tender Amount) of its (i) 6.500% Senior Notes due February 1, 2026 (the "2026 Notes); (ii) 5.75% Notes due June 30, 2025 (the "2025 Notes); (iii) 3.15% Notes due October 16, 2023 (the "2023 Series A Notes); and (iv) 3.15% Notes due October 18, 2023 (the "2023 Series B Notes and, collectively with the 2023 Series A Notes, the "2023 Notes, and, collectively with the 2026 Notes and the 2025 Notes, the "Notes).

The terms and conditions of the Tender Offer are set forth in an Offer to Purchase (the "Offer to Purchase), dated November 18, 2021. The Company intends to fund the Tender Offer with cash on hand.

The following table summarizes the material pricing terms of the Tender Offer:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Per $1,000/1,000 Principal Amount of Notes(1)

Priority of
Acceptance

 

Title of
Security

 

CUSIP No./ISIN

 

Aggregate
Principal
Amount
Outstanding

 

Tender Offer
Consideration

 

Early Tender
Premium

 

Total Consideration (2)

1

 

6.500% Senior Notes due February 1, 2026

 

87854XAE1/ US87854XAE13 and G87110AC9/ USG87110AC93

 

$833,080,000

 

$1,055.00

 

$30.00

 

$1,085.00

2

 

5.75% Notes due June 30, 2025

 

XS2197326437

 

 

200,000,000

 

1,075.00

 

30.00

 

1,105.00

3

 

 

3.15% Notes due October 16, 2023

 

FR0011574540

 

130,000,000

 

 

n/a

 

n/a

 

1,051.25(3)

4

 

3.15% Notes due October 18, 2023

 

FR0011593300

 

125,000,000

 

 

n/a

 

n/a

 

1,051.25(3)

(1)

Per $1,000.00/1,000.00 principal amount of Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase by us. Excludes accrued interest, which will be paid on Notes accepted for purchase by us as described herein. For the avoidance of doubt, the foregoing presentation is illustrative. Purchases of the 2023 Notes and the 2025 Notes will be made in minimum denominations of 100,000.00.

 

 

(2)

For applicable series, includes the Early Tender Premium for Notes validly tendered at or prior to the Early Tender Time and accepted for purchase by the Company.

 

 

(3)

Holders of 2023 Notes must tender their 2023 Notes by the 2023 Notes Offer Expiration Time to be eligible to receive the Total Consideration.

For the 2025 Notes and the 2026 Notes, the Tender Offer will expire at 11:59 P.M., New York City time, on December 16, 2021 (in respect of such Notes, the "Expiration Time), unless extended or earlier terminated. Holders of such Notes who validly tender and do not validly withdraw their Notes at or prior to 5:00 P.M., New York City time, on December 2, 2021 (the "Early Tender Time), and whose Notes are accepted for purchase, will receive the payment for such series of Notes as indicated in the table above. For the 2023 Notes, the Tender Offer will expire at 4:00 P.M., Paris time, on December 2, 2021 (in respect of such Notes, the "2023 Notes Offer Expiration Time), unless extended or earlier terminated. Holders of such Notes who validly tender and do not validly withdraw their Notes at or prior to 4:00 P.M., Paris time, on December 2, 2021, and whose Notes are accepted for purchase, will receive the payment for such series of Notes as indicated in the table above. No tenders of 2023 Notes will be accepted after the 2023 Notes Offer Expiration Time whether or not the Maximum Tender Amount is exceeded. Holders of 2025 Notes and 2026 Notes who validly tender their Notes after the Early Tender Time will only be eligible to receive the "Tender Offer Consideration, which is the Total Consideration less the "Early Tender Premium.

In addition to the Total Consideration or Tender Offer Consideration, as applicable, Holders whose Notes are accepted for purchase will also receive accrued and unpaid interest from the last interest payment date for Notes of the applicable series to, but not including, the applicable settlement date. Payment for all Notes validly tendered at or prior to the Early Tender Time or the 2023 Notes Offer Expiration Time, as applicable, and accepted for purchase will be made on the "Early Settlement Date, which will be promptly after the Early Tender Time and is anticipated to occur on or about December 6, 2021. Payment for 2025 Notes and 2026 Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase after the Early Tender Time and at or prior to the Expiration Date will be made promptly after the Expiration Time.

Notes accepted for payment on any settlement date will be accepted in accordance with the priority of acceptance set forth in the table above (with 1 being the highest priority of acceptance level and 4 being the lowest priority of acceptance level), provided that the Company will only accept for purchase Notes up to the Maximum Tender Amount and the Company will only accept for purchase 2025 Notes up to a maximum aggregate principal amount of $50,000,000 (or euro equivalent) (the "2025 Notes Cap).

If more than the Maximum Tender Amount of Notes are validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at the Early Tender Time, the Company reserves the right not to accept any 2026 Notes or 2025 Notes tendered by Holders after the Early Tender Time.

The Company reserves the right, but is not obligated, to increase the Maximum Tender Amount and/or the 2025 Notes Cap in its sole discretion.

Tendered 2025 Notes and 2026 Notes may be withdrawn at any time at or prior to, but not after, 5:00 P.M., New York City time, on December 2, 2021, unless extended by the Company, except under certain limited circumstances as otherwise required by law. Tendered 2023 Notes may be withdrawn at any time at or prior to, but not after, 4:00 P.M., Paris time, on December 2, 2021, unless extended by the Company, except under certain limited circumstances as otherwise required by law.

The consummation of the Tender Offer is not conditioned upon any minimum amount of Notes being tendered, but is subject to the satisfaction or waiver of certain conditions described in the Offer to Purchase.

The Company has engaged BofA Securities, Inc. and Citigroup Global Markets, Inc., to act as the dealer managers for the Tender Offer. The Information Agent for the Tender Offer is Global Bondholder Services Corporation. The French Tender Agent for the Tender Offer is Société Générale Securities Services. Copies of the Offer to Purchase and related offering materials are available by contacting the Information Agent at +1 (866) 470-3700 (toll-free), +1 (212) 430-3774 or contact@gbsc-usa.com. Questions regarding the Tender Offer should be directed to BofA Securities, Inc. at +1 (980) 387-5602 (collect), +44 20-7996-5420, debt_advisory@bofa.com or DG.LM-EMEA@bofa.com and Citigroup Global Markets, Inc. at +1 (800) 558-3745 (toll-free) or +1 (212) 723-6106 (collect).

This press release is not an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to sell any securities. The Tender Offer is being made solely pursuant to the terms of the Offer to Purchase. The Company may amend, extend or terminate the Tender Offer in its sole discretion. The Tender Offer is not being made to holders of Notes in any jurisdiction in which the making or acceptance thereof would not be in compliance with the securities or other laws of such jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including regarding the expected timing and completion of the Tender Offer. The words "expect, "believe, "estimated, and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not historical in nature. Such forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our present expectations or projections. For information regarding known material factors that could cause actual results to differ from projected results, please see our risk factors set forth in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, which include our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any of our forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.

United Kingdom

The communication of this press release and any other documents or materials relating to the Tender Offer is not being made and such documents and/or materials have not been approved by an authorized person for the purposes of section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 ("FSMA). Accordingly, such documents and/or materials are not being distributed to, and must not be passed on to, the general public in the United Kingdom. The communication of such documents and/or materials is exempt from the restriction on financial promotions under section 21 of the FSMA on the basis that it is only directed at and may be communicated to (1) those persons who are existing members or creditors of the Company or other persons within Article 43 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, and (2) to any other persons to whom these documents and/or materials may lawfully be communicated.

European Economic Area (EEA)

In any European Economic Area (EEA) Member State (the "Relevant State), this press release is only addressed to and is only directed at qualified investors in that Relevant State within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of June 14, 2017, as amended (the "Prospectus Regulation). Each person in a Relevant State who receives any communication in respect of the Tender Offer contemplated in this press release will be deemed to have represented, warranted and agreed to and with each Dealer Manager and the Company that it is a qualified investor within the meaning of Article 2(e) of the Prospectus Regulation.

United States (for the 2023 Notes only)

Each Holder of 2023 Notes participating in the Tender Offer will represent that it is not participating in the Tender Offer from the United States (including its territories and possessions), that it is participating in the Tender Offer in accordance with Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended and that it is not a U.S. person or it is acting on a non-discretionary basis for a principal located outside the United States (including its territories and possessions) that is not giving an offer to participate in the Tender Offer from the United States (including its territories and possessions) and who is not a U.S. person.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC is a leading technology provider to the traditional and new energy industries, delivering fully integrated projects, products, and services.

With our proprietary technologies and comprehensive solutions, we are transforming our clients project economics, helping them unlock new possibilities to develop energy resources while reducing carbon intensity and supporting their energy transition ambitions.

Organized in two business segments  Subsea and Surface Technologies  we will continue to advance the industry with our pioneering integrated ecosystems (such as iEPCI, iFEED and iComplete), technology leadership and digital innovation.

Each of our approximately 20,000 employees is driven by a commitment to our clients success, and a culture of strong execution, purposeful innovation, and challenging industry conventions.

TechnipFMC uses its website as a channel of distribution of material company information. To learn more about how we are driving change in the industry, go to www.TechnipFMC.com and follow us on Twitter @TechnipFMC.

Nachrichten zu TechnipFMC PLC Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
22.10.21
TechnipFMC veröffentlichte Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
18.10.21
Ausblick: TechnipFMC gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
05.10.21
Erste Schätzungen: TechnipFMC veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
TechnipFMC-Aktie für 0 Euro handeln bei finanzen.net zero
(Werbung)
23.07.21
TechnipFMC stellte Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
19.07.21
Ausblick: TechnipFMC verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
30.04.21
April 2021: Analysten sehen Potenzial bei TechnipFMC-Aktie (finanzen.net)
29.04.21
TechnipFMC: So viel setzte das Unternehmen zuletzt um (finanzen.net)
25.04.21
Ausblick: TechnipFMC präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr TechnipFMC News
RSS Feed
TechnipFMC zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu TechnipFMC PLC Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
14.12.2018TechnipFMC OutperformBMO Capital Markets
14.12.2018TechnipFMC BuySeaport Global Securities
13.12.2017TechnipFMC OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
20.10.2017TechnipFMC BuyGabelli & Co
25.08.2017TechnipFMC OutperformRBC Capital Markets
14.12.2018TechnipFMC OutperformBMO Capital Markets
14.12.2018TechnipFMC BuySeaport Global Securities
13.12.2017TechnipFMC OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
20.10.2017TechnipFMC BuyGabelli & Co
25.08.2017TechnipFMC OutperformRBC Capital Markets
21.06.2017TechnipFMC NeutralSeaport Global Securities
01.02.2017FMC Technologies Equal WeightBarclays Capital
22.09.2016FMC Technologies NeutralSeaport Global Securities
20.05.2016FMC Technologies Equal WeightBarclays Capital
28.04.2016FMC Technologies Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
11.03.2015FMC Technologies UnderperformFBR Capital
26.10.2012FMC Technologies sellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
26.02.2008FMC Technologies DowngradeGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
19.09.2007FMC Technologies underperformWachovia Sec
31.03.2005Update FMC Technologies Inc.: UnderperformRBC Capital Markets

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für TechnipFMC PLC Registered Shs nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene TechnipFMC News

22.10.21TechnipFMC veröffentlichte Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal
18.10.21Ausblick: TechnipFMC gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt
17.11.21TechnipFMC Announces Strategic Investment and Collaboration with Orbital Marine Power to Accelerate Tidal Energy
20.10.21FMC Technologies (FTI) Reports Q3 Loss. Lags Revenue Estimates
18.10.21TechnipFMC and Talos Energy Enter Strategic Alliance to Provide Carbon Capture and Storage
28.10.21TechnipFMC and Saipem Announce SURF Commercial Agreement to Unlock New Opportunities
16.11.21TechnipFMC to Host 2021 Analyst Day
15.11.21TechnipFMC Awarded Large Subsea Contract for Additional Stabroek Block Project
10.11.21Form 3 1681459
18.10.21TechnipFMC (FTI) Clinches Substantial Contract From Petrobras
Weitere TechnipFMC News
Werbung

Trading-News

Defensive Wachstumsaktien mit höheren Kurszielen: Diese Titel sollten Sie kennen!
Lieferengpässe bremsen Cisco aus
Vontobel: Inflation - Temporär oder doch nachhaltig?
DZ BANK - Gewinnen in Seitwärtsmärkten!
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Letzte Plätze: Solidvest verlost 25.000 Euro unter nächsten 100 Neukunden
ETHENEA: Wie Investoren von Hype-Zyklen profitieren können
Multitalent Microsoft
Tapering - und jetzt?
Ein Meister der Rendite
Kfz Versi­che­rung wech­seln - So funk­tio­niert der Wechsel Ihrer Auto­ver­si­che­rung
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur TechnipFMC-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

TechnipFMC Peer Group News

12.11.21Baker Hughes data show U.S. total weekly active drilling-rig count up 6 at 556
12.11.21Baker Hughes zahlt Dividende aus
12.11.21Form 4 1701605
08.11.21Dril-Quip (DRQ) Gains Despite Q3 Earnings & Revenue Miss
04.11.21Form 4 1701605
03.11.21Oil States International: So viel setzte das Unternehmen zuletzt um
31.10.21Ausblick: Oil States International stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor
30.10.21Dril-Quip: Das sind die jüngsten Quartalszahlen
29.10.21Dril Quip Inc (DRQ) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript
29.10.21Frankfurt intern: PetroWelt-Aktie - Kehrtwende in Aussicht

News von

Mit diesen Preis-Krachern beginnt Amazon die Black Week
Handy am Black Friday  diese Angebote gibt es schon
Halten Sie nach diesen Samsung-Angeboten Ausschau
So sparen Sie am Black Friday bei Staubsaugern und Saugrobotern
So sparen Sie jetzt bei Waschmaschinen, Trocknern und Kombimaschinen

News von

Endspurt 2021: Mit diesen acht Aktien profitieren Sie von der Jahresendrally
Tesla, Rivian und Lucid: Drei boomende Elektrofahrzeuge-Aktien im Anlagecheck
DAX-Chartanalyse: Was kommt nach 16.500?
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Amazon-Rivale Alibaba vorbörslich unter Druck
Lufthansa: Gut für einen Bonus - Rendite von 30 Prozent möglich

Heute im Fokus

US-Börsen letztlich uneins -- DAX schließt etwas schwächer -- thyssenkrupp schlägt Erwartungen -- Chip-Bedarf bringt NVIDIA in Schwung -- Cisco, Alibaba, Eventim, pbb, Evergrande, Instone im Fokus

Neuer CureVac-Impfstoff im Tierversuch mit BioNTech vergleichbar. Macy's feiert Comeback. Merck & Co bekommt weitere Zulassung für Krebsmittel Keytruda. Aktien von Apple, Microsoft und Alphabet mit neuen Rekorden dank NVIDIA-Zahlen. Vivendi und Mediaset legen Details ihrer Trennung fest. BASF verkauft Kaolinmineraliengeschäft an KaMin.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

3. Quartal 2021: Das hat sich in Carl Icahns Depot getan
Blick ins Portfolio
Die Top 10-Berufe für die kein Bachelor-Abschluss nötig ist
Berufe ohne Bachelor-Abschluss
3. Quartal 2021: Neuerungen im Depot von David Einhorn
Änderungen im Portfolio

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die smartesten Städte Deutschlands
Das sind die smartesten Städte in Deutschland
Hier ist das Wohnen für Studierende am teuersten
Das sind die elf teuersten deutschen Studentenstädte
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im September 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Glauben Sie an eine Jahresendrally beim DAX?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen