  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
+++ NEU: my-si - Der Robo Advisor, der mehr kann als durchschnittliche Renditen: performant, nachhaltig, sozial engagiert. Jetzt mehr erfahren! +++
15.02.2021 22:15

TechnipFMC Completes Separation of Two Industry-Leading, Independent, Publicly Traded Companies

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Regulatory News:

TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) (PARIS: FTI) (ISIN:GB00BDSFG982) TechnipFMC today announced the completion of its spin-off transaction to create two industry leading, independent, publicly traded companies, TechnipFMC and Technip Energies.

In connection with the separation, the Technip Energies technical reference price was set at 9.00 ahead of its direct listing on the Euronext Paris Exchange where it will trade under the symbol "TE.1

Doug Pferdehirt, Chairman and CEO of TechnipFMC, stated: "I am delighted to announce the successful completion of the separation transaction. As the market leader and industrys only fully integrated pure-play, we are uniquely positioned to transform our clients project economics, helping them to unlock traditional and new energy resources while reducing carbon intensity and supporting their energy transition ambitions.

New Board of Directors Appointment for Technip Energies

Technip Energies today announced the appointment of a new member of its Board of Directors, Simon Eyers, effective February 16, 2021. Mr. Eyers previously served as Managing Director of Warburg Pincus International from 2012 to 2018 focusing on energy investments, and as a Senior Advisor until the end of 2020 after retiring from his full-time role. In addition to being a founding partner of 4D Global Energy Advisors, a private equity firm based in Paris specializing in the energy sector, Mr. Eyers also held executive leadership roles in various technology ventures and worked 13 years in energy investment banking at SG Warburg & Co, Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse First Boston Europe.

"We are pleased to welcome Simon Eyers to the Technip Energies Board," said Arnaud Pieton, CEO of Technip Energies. "Simons deep understanding of global energy markets and strong experience with the development of new technologies will be invaluable as we grow our business in the future."

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC is a leading technology provider to the traditional and new energies industry; delivering fully integrated projects, products, and services.

With our proprietary technologies and comprehensive solutions, we are transforming our clients project economics, helping them unlock new possibilities to develop energy resources while reducing carbon intensity and supporting their energy transition ambitions.

Organized in two business segments  Subsea and Surface Technologies  we will continue to advance the industry with our pioneering integrated ecosystems (such as iEPCI, iFEED and iComplete), technology leadership and digital innovation.

Each of our approximately 20,000 employees is driven by a commitment to our clients success, and a culture of strong execution, purposeful innovation, and challenging industry conventions.

TechnipFMC uses its website as a channel of distribution of material company information. To learn more about how we are driving change in the industry, go to www.TechnipFMC.com and follow us on Twitter @TechnipFMC.

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a leading Engineering & Technology company for the energy transition, with leadership positions in LNG, hydrogen and ethylene as well as growing market positions in blue and green hydrogen, sustainable chemistry and CO2 management. The company benefits from its robust project delivery model supported by extensive technology, products and services offering.

Operating in 34 countries, our 15,000 people are fully committed to bringing our clients innovative projects to life, breaking boundaries to accelerate the energy transition for a better tomorrow.

Technip Energies is listed on Euronext Paris. For further information: www.technipenergies.com.

1 The technical reference price will be used solely for the purpose of setting reservation thresholds for the trading session on Euronext Paris on February 16, 2021 and the determination of the Technip Energies stock price performance for the day. The technical reference price shall have no bearing on the price at which the Technip Energies stock may trade.

Nachrichten zu TechnipFMC PLC Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Jetzt neu: Hot Bets, der Podcast zu den heißesten Aktien von finanzen.net - Jetzt anhören (Anzeige)
09.02.21
Erste Schätzungen: TechnipFMC verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
31.10.20
Analysten sehen für TechnipFMC-Aktie Luft nach oben (finanzen.net)
23.10.20
TechnipFMC: Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
20.10.20
Ausblick: TechnipFMC vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
07.10.20
Erste Schätzungen: TechnipFMC stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
31.07.20
TechnipFMC: Quartalsergebnisse zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
28.07.20
Ausblick: TechnipFMC veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
14.07.20
Erste Schätzungen: TechnipFMC stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr TechnipFMC News
RSS Feed
TechnipFMC zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu TechnipFMC PLC Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
14.12.2018TechnipFMC OutperformBMO Capital Markets
14.12.2018TechnipFMC BuySeaport Global Securities
13.12.2017TechnipFMC OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
20.10.2017TechnipFMC BuyGabelli & Co
25.08.2017TechnipFMC OutperformRBC Capital Markets
14.12.2018TechnipFMC OutperformBMO Capital Markets
14.12.2018TechnipFMC BuySeaport Global Securities
13.12.2017TechnipFMC OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
20.10.2017TechnipFMC BuyGabelli & Co
25.08.2017TechnipFMC OutperformRBC Capital Markets
21.06.2017TechnipFMC NeutralSeaport Global Securities
01.02.2017FMC Technologies Equal WeightBarclays Capital
22.09.2016FMC Technologies NeutralSeaport Global Securities
20.05.2016FMC Technologies Equal WeightBarclays Capital
28.04.2016FMC Technologies Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
11.03.2015FMC Technologies UnderperformFBR Capital
26.10.2012FMC Technologies sellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
26.02.2008FMC Technologies DowngradeGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
19.09.2007FMC Technologies underperformWachovia Sec
31.03.2005Update FMC Technologies Inc.: UnderperformRBC Capital Markets

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für TechnipFMC PLC Registered Shs nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene TechnipFMC News

09.02.21Erste Schätzungen: TechnipFMC verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
04.02.21TechnipFMC : TechnipFMC Announces Record and Distribution Dates for Separation into Two Industry-leading. Independent. Publicly Traded Companies
21.01.21TechnipFMC : TechnipFMC to Host Capital Markets Day Dedicated to Technip Energies on January 28. 2021
25.01.21TechnipFMC : Holding(s) in Company
28.01.21TechnipFMC : Technip Energies Capital Markets Day - The Creation of a Leading Engineering &amp; Technology Company for the Energy Transition
20.01.21TechnipFMC : TechnipFMC plc: Notification of Major Interest in Shares
09.02.21TechnipFMC : TechnipFMC Announces Approval of the European Prospectus Relating to the Listing of Technip Energies Shares on Euronext Paris
20.01.21TechnipFMC : TechnipFMC plc Notification of major interest in shares
09.02.21TechnipFMC : TechnipFMC Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Teleconference Schedule
20.01.21TechnipFMC : TechnipFMC plc announces filing of Current Report on Form 8-K disclosing certain information contained in the confidential preliminary offering memorandum dated January 19. 2021
Weitere TechnipFMC News
Werbung

Trading-News

Podcast mit Christian W. Röhl: Wie investiere ich erfolgreich an der Börse?
DZ BANK - Auto1 und Netflix - mit IPO- und Tech-Euphorie auf Rekordfahrt
Delivery Hero operativ stark - Aktie mit Schwächephase
Linde PLC und BMW: Zwei DAX-Aktien kurz vor der nächsten Rally?
Vontobel: Frisch auf dem Markt: Jetzt Aktienanleihen mit Barriere und Multi Aktienanleihen mit Barriere (Worst-Of) zeichnen
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Der perfekte Zeitpunkt um Aktien zu kaufen
Robo Advisor Testsieger 2020 im Web Seminar kennenlernen
Webinar: Wie Sie renditestark und trotzdem sicher anlegen. Jetzt anmelden.
my-si startet: Robo Advisor für attraktive Rendite mit nachhaltiger Geldanlage und für eine bessere Welt
Welcher Investoren-Typ bin ich? - 5 Kriterien zur Selbsteinschätzung
Auch für Privatanleger
Null Zinsen auf dem Spar­buch? Nicht mit mir!
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur TechnipFMC-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

TechnipFMC Peer Group News

06.02.21National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript
05.02.21National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Reports Q4 Loss
01.02.21Baker Hughes meldet Dividende
31.01.21Januar 2021: Analysten sehen Potenzial bei Baker Hughes-Aktie
31.01.21So stuften die Analysten die National-Oilwell Varco-Aktie im vergangenen Monat ein
29.01.21What Baker Hughes and Kinder Morgan Told Investors
28.01.21Analysts Estimate National Oilwell Varco (NOV) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
28.01.21Die kommende Generation der Tech-Stars: Diese 8 Highflyer-Aktien sind die stärksten
25.01.21: GE sold $735 million worth of Baker Hughes stock
22.01.21Baker Hughes: Quartalsergebnisse zum jüngsten Jahresviertel

News von

Kurze Wartezeiten sind ein Plus der PKV  aber nicht das entscheidende
In sechs Schritten zum idealen Sparplan
Unsere Strategie ist schmerzhaft, aber leider notwendig
So sichern Sie sich die Rente Ihres verstorbenen Ex-Partners
25 Aktien für die Ewigkeit

News von

DAX-Ausblick: Anleger können auf neue Kursrekorde hoffen
Interview mit Ex-Musikproduzent Jack White über seinen Erfolg als Anleger: "Ein Vielfaches von Buffett"
TUI-Aktie: Massive Verwässerung oder sogar Pleite droht - das ist jetzt wichtig
Frührente: Gelten geänderte Zuverdienst-Regeln auch für 2021?
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Londoner Börse legt 2,5 Prozent zu - Impulse durch Impf-Erfolge

Heute im Fokus

DAX beendet Handel in Grün -- Zalando greift wohl nach Flaconi -- LANXESS plant Zukauf in den USA -- Hohe Wirksamkeit von BioNTech-Impfstoff bestätigt -- AKASOL, TUI und Daimler im Fokus

Bayer will CureVac-Impfstoff aus Wuppertaler Werk noch 2021 ausliefern. Irische Depfa Bank wird an österreichische BAWAG verkauft. Gesundheitsministerin beklagt niedrige AstraZeneca-Impfbereitschaft. VW-Chef: Die E-Mobilität hat sich durchgesetzt. Novartis will weiter nur ergänzend zukaufen. Keine Probleme durch Grenzkontrollen bei BMW und AUDI - VW sieht keine Einschränkungen. Twitter-Chef Dorsey und Jay-Z starten Bitcoin-Fonds.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 6 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 6 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 6 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Januar 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Das sind die besten Renten-Länder
In welchen Ländern lohnt es sich, sich zur Ruhe zu setzen?
Der Big Mac Index 2021
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
Das sind die teuersten Filmproduktionen der Welt
Das sind die teuersten Kinofilme der US-amerikanischen Filmbranche
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

An den Grenzen Deutschlands zu Tschechien und zum österreichischen Bundesland Tirol gelten seit Sonntag schärfere Einreiseregeln. halten Sie dies für richtig?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen