09.10.2019 07:00
TechnipFMC, JGC and Fluor Consortium Awarded a Contract for the Rovuma LNG Project in Mozambique

TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) (PARIS: FTI) announces that JFT  a consortium between JGC Corporation (JGC), Fluor Corporation (Fluor) and TechnipFMC has been awarded an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract by Mozambique Rovuma Venture S.p.A. (MRV) for the Rovuma LNG onshore liquefied natural gas (LNG) production complex project located in Cabo Delgado, Mozambique.

MRV, a joint-venture composed of Eni, ExxonMobil and CNPC, holds a 70% interest in the exploration and production concession of Area 4, with Galp, Kogas and Empresa Nacional de Hidrocarbonetos (ENH) each holding a 10% interest.

The Rovuma LNG Project will produce, liquefy and market natural gas from three reservoirs of the Mamba complex located in the Area 4 block in the Offshore Rovuma Basin. It includes the construction of two natural gas liquefaction trains, with a total LNG nameplate capacity of 15.2 Mtpa(1), as well as associated onshore facilities.

Nello Uccelletti, President Onshore/Offshore at TechnipFMC, commented: "We are extremely honored to have been awarded by MRV this new prestigious LNG project along with our long-time partners, JGC and Fluor. This award confirms the market recognition of TechnipFMCs expertise and track record in gas monetization and, in particular, in the LNG industry. It also reinforces the Companys positioning in the energy transition journey. TechnipFMC is a strong player in Mozambique, a strategic country for the Company, and already present through key LNG and Subsea on-going projects. We are proud to serve our customer for the Rovuma project and will continue to accompany the industrial growth of the country, leveraging its resources and human capital.

(1) Mtpa: million tons per annum

###

Important Information for Investors and Securityholders

Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words "believe, "estimated and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not historical in nature. Such forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our present expectations or projections. For information regarding known material factors that could cause actual results to differ from projected results, please see our risk factors set forth in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, which include our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any of our forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.

###

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC is a global leader in subsea, onshore/offshore, and surface projects. With our proprietary technologies and production systems, integrated expertise, and comprehensive solutions, we are transforming our clients project economics.

We are uniquely positioned to deliver greater efficiency across project lifecycles from concept to project delivery and beyond. Through innovative technologies and improved efficiencies, our offering unlocks new possibilities for our clients in developing their oil and gas resources.

Each of our more than 37,000 employees is driven by a steady commitment to clients and a culture of purposeful innovation, challenging industry conventions, and rethinking how the best results are achieved.

TechnipFMC utilizes its website www.TechnipFMC.com as a channel of distribution of material company information. To learn more about us and how we are enhancing the performance of the worlds energy industry, go to www.TechnipFMC.com and follow us on Twitter @TechnipFMC.

