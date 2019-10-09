TechnipFMC, JGC and Fluor Consortium Awarded a Contract for the Rovuma LNG Project in Mozambique

TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) (PARIS: FTI) announces that JFT  a consortium between JGC Corporation (JGC), Fluor Corporation (Fluor) and TechnipFMC has been awarded an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract by Mozambique Rovuma Venture S.p.A. (MRV) for the Rovuma LNG onshore liquefied natural gas (LNG) production complex project located in Cabo Delgado, Mozambique.

MRV, a joint-venture composed of Eni, ExxonMobil and CNPC, holds a 70% interest in the exploration and production concession of Area 4, with Galp, Kogas and Empresa Nacional de Hidrocarbonetos (ENH) each holding a 10% interest.

The Rovuma LNG Project will produce, liquefy and market natural gas from three reservoirs of the Mamba complex located in the Area 4 block in the Offshore Rovuma Basin. It includes the construction of two natural gas liquefaction trains, with a total LNG nameplate capacity of 15.2 Mtpa(1), as well as associated onshore facilities.

Nello Uccelletti, President Onshore/Offshore at TechnipFMC, commented: "We are extremely honored to have been awarded by MRV this new prestigious LNG project along with our long-time partners, JGC and Fluor. This award confirms the market recognition of TechnipFMCs expertise and track record in gas monetization and, in particular, in the LNG industry. It also reinforces the Companys positioning in the energy transition journey. TechnipFMC is a strong player in Mozambique, a strategic country for the Company, and already present through key LNG and Subsea on-going projects. We are proud to serve our customer for the Rovuma project and will continue to accompany the industrial growth of the country, leveraging its resources and human capital.

(1) Mtpa: million tons per annum

