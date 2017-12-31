TechnipFMC plc Announces Exchange Offer for 3.45% Senior Notes due 2022

Regulatory News:
TechnipFMC plc ("TechnipFMC) (NYSE: FTI) (Paris: FTI) (ISIN:
GB00BDSFG982) announced today that it has commenced an exchange offer
for its outstanding unregistered 3.45% Senior Notes due 2022, Series A.
These notes were originally issued on March 29, 2017, in a private
placement exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities
Act of 1933, as amended, in an aggregate principal amount of
$459,764,000 million (the "Exchange Offer). Holders of these notes may
exchange them for an equal principal amount of a new issue of 3.45%
Senior Notes due 2022, Series B, pursuant to an effective registration
statement on Form S-4 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission ("SEC). The terms of the new notes are substantially
identical to those of the original notes, except that the transfer
restrictions and registration rights relating to the original notes do
not apply to the new notes.
The Exchange Offer will expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on May
22, 2018, unless extended. Tenders of the original notes must be made
before the Exchange Offer expires and may be withdrawn at any time
before the Exchange Offer expires.
Documents describing the terms of the Exchange Offer, including the
prospectus, can be obtained from the exchange agent, U.S. Bank Corporate
Trust Services, Attn: Specialized Finance, 111 Fillmore Avenue East, St.
Paul, Minnesota 55107, telephone 1-800-934-6802.
This news release is for informational purposes only, and is not an
offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to sell any security. The
Exchange Offer is being made only pursuant to the Exchange Offer
documents, including the prospectus that is being distributed to the
holders of the original notes and has been filed with the SEC.
A copy of the Form S-4 in relation to the Exchange Offer can be found on
the SEC website (www.sec.gov)
and on the TechnipFMC website (www.technipfmc.com).
