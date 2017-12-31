24.04.2018 23:00
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

TechnipFMC plc Announces Exchange Offer for 3.45% Senior Notes due 2022

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Top Themen Heute
3

Regulatory News:

TechnipFMC plc ("TechnipFMC) (NYSE: FTI) (Paris: FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) announced today that it has commenced an exchange offer for its outstanding unregistered 3.45% Senior Notes due 2022, Series A. These notes were originally issued on March 29, 2017, in a private placement exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, in an aggregate principal amount of $459,764,000 million (the "Exchange Offer). Holders of these notes may exchange them for an equal principal amount of a new issue of 3.45% Senior Notes due 2022, Series B, pursuant to an effective registration statement on Form S-4 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC). The terms of the new notes are substantially identical to those of the original notes, except that the transfer restrictions and registration rights relating to the original notes do not apply to the new notes.

The Exchange Offer will expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on May 22, 2018, unless extended. Tenders of the original notes must be made before the Exchange Offer expires and may be withdrawn at any time before the Exchange Offer expires.

Documents describing the terms of the Exchange Offer, including the prospectus, can be obtained from the exchange agent, U.S. Bank Corporate Trust Services, Attn: Specialized Finance, 111 Fillmore Avenue East, St. Paul, Minnesota 55107, telephone 1-800-934-6802.

This news release is for informational purposes only, and is not an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to sell any security. The Exchange Offer is being made only pursuant to the Exchange Offer documents, including the prospectus that is being distributed to the holders of the original notes and has been filed with the SEC.

A copy of the Form S-4 in relation to the Exchange Offer can be found on the SEC website (www.sec.gov) and on the TechnipFMC website (www.technipfmc.com).

Important Information for Investors and Securityholders

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements as defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words "scheduled, "estimated and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not historical in nature. Such forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our present expectations or projections. For additional information regarding known material factors that could cause actual results to differ from projected results, please see our risk factors set forth in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, which include our Registration Statement on Form S-4, Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any of our forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC is a global leader in subsea, onshore/offshore, and surface projects. With our proprietary technologies and production systems, integrated expertise, and comprehensive solutions, we are transforming our clients project economics.

We are uniquely positioned to deliver greater efficiency across project lifecycles from concept to project delivery and beyond. Through innovative technologies and improved efficiencies, our offering unlocks new possibilities for our clients in developing their oil and gas resources.

Each of our more than 37,000 employees is driven by a steady commitment to clients and a culture of purposeful innovation, challenging industry conventions, and rethinking how the best results are achieved.

To learn more about us and how we are enhancing the performance of the worlds energy industry, go to TechnipFMC.com and follow us on Twitter @TechnipFMC.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu TechnipFMC PLC Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    2
  • vom Unternehmen
    2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
20.04.18
TechnipFMC : TechnipFMC plc Availability of Amendment No. 1 ... (Investegate)
18.04.18
BP awards Tortue/Ahmeyim FEED contract to TechnipFMC (SteelGuru)
18.04.18
TechnipFMC : Transaction in Own Shares (Investegate)
16.04.18
TechnipFMC (FTI) Gets FEED Contract From BP in West Africa (Zacks)
16.04.18
BRIEF-TechnipFMC awarded contract for Tortue/Ahmeyim development FPSO unit (Reuters Business)
26.03.18
BRIEF-TechnipFMC says awarded contract by Energean for Karish field in Israel (Reuters Business)
23.03.18
BRIEF-TechnipFMC And Magma Global To Enter Into A Collaboration Agreement For Hybrid Flexible Pipe (Reuters Business)
22.02.18
TechnipFMC Sees Its Slump Continue (FOX Business)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr TechnipFMC News
RSS Feed
TechnipFMC zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu TechnipFMC PLC Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
13.12.2017TechnipFMC OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
20.10.2017TechnipFMC BuyGabelli & Co
25.08.2017TechnipFMC OutperformRBC Capital Markets
21.06.2017TechnipFMC NeutralSeaport Global Securities
20.04.2017TechnipFMC BuySeaport Global Securities
13.12.2017TechnipFMC OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
20.10.2017TechnipFMC BuyGabelli & Co
25.08.2017TechnipFMC OutperformRBC Capital Markets
20.04.2017TechnipFMC BuySeaport Global Securities
20.10.2016FMC Technologies BuyUBS AG
21.06.2017TechnipFMC NeutralSeaport Global Securities
01.02.2017FMC Technologies Equal WeightBarclays Capital
22.09.2016FMC Technologies NeutralSeaport Global Securities
20.05.2016FMC Technologies Equal WeightBarclays Capital
28.04.2016FMC Technologies Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
11.03.2015FMC Technologies UnderperformFBR Capital
26.10.2012FMC Technologies sellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
26.02.2008FMC Technologies DowngradeGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
19.09.2007FMC Technologies underperformWachovia Sec
31.03.2005Update FMC Technologies Inc.: UnderperformRBC Capital Markets

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für TechnipFMC PLC Registered Shs nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Mittwoch 18 Uhr: Aktien mit Potenzial

Hohe Renditen mit deutschen Nebenwerten. Welche Aktien bieten besonderes Kurs­potenzial? Im Online-Seminar stellt Holger Steffen vom Anlegerbrief viel­versprechende Aktien vor.
Hier kostenlos zum Webinar anmelden

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene TechnipFMC News

18.04.18BP awards Tortue/Ahmeyim FEED contract to TechnipFMC
16.04.18TechnipFMC (FTI) Gets FEED Contract From BP in West Africa
26.03.18BRIEF-TechnipFMC says awarded contract by Energean for Karish field in Israel
26.03.18BRIEF-TechnipFMC says awarded contract by Energean for Karish field in Israel
26.03.18BRIEF-TechnipFMC says awarded contract by Energean for Karish field in Israel
16.04.18BRIEF-TechnipFMC awarded contract for Tortue/Ahmeyim development FPSO unit
16.04.18BRIEF-TechnipFMC awarded contract for Tortue/Ahmeyim development FPSO unit
16.04.18BRIEF-TechnipFMC awarded contract for Tortue/Ahmeyim development FPSO unit
20.04.18TechnipFMC : TechnipFMC plc Availability of Amendment No. 1 ...
18.04.18TechnipFMC : Transaction in Own Shares
Weitere TechnipFMC News
Anzeige

Inside

BNP Paribas: Euer Egmond | Jeden Dienstag um 18:00 Uhr LIVE mit Finanzspezialist Egmond Haidt
DZ BANK  Linde: Fusion mit Praxair geht in die heiße Phase
UBS: Danone - Baby-Boom in China beschert Umsatzwachstum
Rolle rückwärts
SOCIETE GENERALE: Volkswagen  Chance von 17 Prozent
ING Markets: DAX - Wird das die Woche der Bullen?
Vontobel: Jetzt feste Zinsen sichern: Protect Aktienanleihen und Protect Multi Aktienanleihen in der Zeichnung
HSBC: Branche der Woche: Halbleiterbranche mit Gegenwind?
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Procter & Gamble  derzeit einer der Top-Value-Titel in den USA

In der aktuellen Ausgabe des Anlegermagazins befindet sich die Aktie von Procter & Gamble in der Rangliste Joels Zauberformel auf Platz 13 der 2.000 größten US-Aktien. Grund genug für uns, um über den Konsumgütergiganten zu berichten.
Weiterlesen!

Mehr zur TechnipFMC-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

TechnipFMC Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Ausgerechnet jetzt droht dem Iran der Kollaps
Der stille Tod der Riester-Rente
Wolkenkratzer-Index beschwört eine historische Übertreibung
Warum Sie den Wechsel auf Sommerreifen nicht unterschätzen sollten
Das dürfen Mieter auf dem Balkon  und Eigentümer nicht

News von

Deutsche Telekom-Aktie: So sind in fünf Monaten 35 Prozent Rendite drin
DAX: Seitwärtsbewegung oder Korrektur?
Dax schließt im Minus - Macron zu Besuch bei Trump - SAP-Aktie stark
ProSiebensat1-Aktie: Warum sich Anleger schon mal auf die Lauer legen sollten
Unterbewertete Aktien: Wo Anleger jetzt zuschlagen sollten

News von

Teslas problematischstes E-Auto entwickelt sich gerade zur Erfolgsgeschichte
Eine alternative Währung von 1932 könnte Hinweise auf die Zukunft von Bitcoin geben
Wirtschaftsexperte: Deutsche Unternehmen müssen sich mit China verbünden, um zu überleben
Ein Fehler nach dem Vorstellungsgespräch vermasselt die Bewerbung
Ein Vermögensexperte erklärt, welche Eigenschaft beim Reichwerden hilft

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt leichter -- Trump-Aussagen schicken US-Börsen tief ins Minus -- SAP verdient mehr -- Alphabet mit kräftigem Gewinnplus -- innogy, Munich Re, Deutsche Bank, Coca Cola im Fokus

OSRAM senkt wegen Dollar-Schwäche und mauen Geschäften Prognose - Aktie rauscht ab. Telekomfirma Nfon startet Börsengang. Rendite zehnjähriger US-Anleihen steigt erstmals seit 2014 auf 3 Prozent. ISRA-VISION-Aktien legen kräftig zu. Harley Davidson steigert Umsatz. Biogen mit Umsatz- und Gewinnplus. Shell verkauft Geschäft in Argentinien. Caterpillar übertrifft Prognosen. US-Anleiherenditen steigen weiter - 10-jährige erstmals seit 2014 bei 3 Prozent.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die beliebtesten Arbeitgeber in Deutschland
Hier gibt es die beliebtesten Jobs
Die zehn teuersten Fußball-Transfers aller Zeiten
Was sind die teuersten Spielerwechsel der Fußballgeschichte?
KW 16: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die besten Airlines der Welt 2017
Welche Fluggesellschaft macht das Rennen?
Die Top-Flitzer des Genfer Autosalon 2018
Das sind die Highlights
Starke Unterschiede
In diesen Ländern ist Bitcoin-Mining am teuersten
Hier arbeiten die glücklichsten Mitarbeiter
Welches Bundesland macht das Rennen?
Nach über 40 Jahren: Die Meilensteine der Apple-Geschichte
Was waren die wichtigsten Ereignisse der Apple-Geschichte?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Mit Andrea Nahles wurde erstmals eine Frau zur Parteivorsitzenden der SPD gewählt. Glauben Sie, dass Nahles die Richtige ist, um die Partei aus der Krise zu führen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:20 Uhr
DAX schließt leichter -- Trump-Aussagen schicken US-Börsen tief ins Minus -- SAP verdient mehr -- Alphabet mit kräftigem Gewinnplus -- innogy, Munich Re, Deutsche Bank, Coca Cola im Fokus
Webinare
22:47 Uhr
+18,2% pro Jahr - Hohe Renditen mit deutschen Nebenwerten
Aktie im Fokus
22:24 Uhr
BVB-Aktie: So verdient Borussia Dortmund sein Geld
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Siemens Healthineers AGSHL100
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Amazon906866
SAP SE716460
Apple Inc.865985
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
E.ON SEENAG99
Allianz840400
CommerzbankCBK100
RWE AG St.703712
Siemens AG723610