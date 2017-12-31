Technology Executive Dennis Woodside Joins ServiceNow Board of Directors; Company Founder Fred Luddy to Become New Board Chair

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) today announced that Dennis M. Woodside, chief
operating officer of Dropbox, has joined the companys board of
directors. In addition, ServiceNow Founder Fred Luddy will become the
new board chair, succeeding former company President and CEO Frank
Slootman, who has decided to step down as chair and board member at the
2018 annual meeting of stockholders.
"Dennis brings tremendous experience in scaling technology companies and
delivering great consumer and customer experiences, said ServiceNow
President, CEO and Board Member John Donahoe. "He will be a valuable
addition to our already strong board.
"I also want to thank Frank for his tremendous contributions to
ServiceNow, and for his partnership during my first year as CEO,
Donahoe said. "And I am thrilled that Fred will be our next board chair.
His founding vision continues to be core to our company, to our purpose
and to our focus on customer success.
Woodside has served as chief operating officer of Dropbox since April
2014. He has previously held senior executive leadership roles at
Motorola Mobility and Google. He holds a J.D. from Stanford Law School
and a B.S. in industrial relations from Cornell University.
Following Mr. Slootmans retirement, ServiceNows board will have nine
members. In addition to Luddy, Donahoe and Woodside, the other six
members will be: Lead Independent Director Jeffrey A. Miller, president
and chief executive officer of JAMM Ventures; Susan L. Bostrom, former
executive vice president, chief marketing officer, Worldwide Government
Affairs of Cisco Systems, Inc.; Jonathan C. Chadwick, former executive
vice president, chief financial officer and chief operating officer at
VMware; Paul E. Chamberlain, head of PEC Ventures; Ronald E.F. Codd,
former president, chief executive officer and director of Momentum
Business Applications, Inc.; and Anita M. Sands, former group managing
director, head of change leadership and member of the Wealth Management
Americas Executive Committee of UBS Financial Services.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180425005519/en/