25.04.2018 22:00
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

Technology Executive Dennis Woodside Joins ServiceNow Board of Directors; Company Founder Fred Luddy to Become New Board Chair

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Top Themen Heute
3

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) today announced that Dennis M. Woodside, chief operating officer of Dropbox, has joined the companys board of directors. In addition, ServiceNow Founder Fred Luddy will become the new board chair, succeeding former company President and CEO Frank Slootman, who has decided to step down as chair and board member at the 2018 annual meeting of stockholders.

"Dennis brings tremendous experience in scaling technology companies and delivering great consumer and customer experiences, said ServiceNow President, CEO and Board Member John Donahoe. "He will be a valuable addition to our already strong board.

"I also want to thank Frank for his tremendous contributions to ServiceNow, and for his partnership during my first year as CEO, Donahoe said. "And I am thrilled that Fred will be our next board chair. His founding vision continues to be core to our company, to our purpose and to our focus on customer success.

Woodside has served as chief operating officer of Dropbox since April 2014. He has previously held senior executive leadership roles at Motorola Mobility and Google. He holds a J.D. from Stanford Law School and a B.S. in industrial relations from Cornell University.

Following Mr. Slootmans retirement, ServiceNows board will have nine members. In addition to Luddy, Donahoe and Woodside, the other six members will be: Lead Independent Director Jeffrey A. Miller, president and chief executive officer of JAMM Ventures; Susan L. Bostrom, former executive vice president, chief marketing officer, Worldwide Government Affairs of Cisco Systems, Inc.; Jonathan C. Chadwick, former executive vice president, chief financial officer and chief operating officer at VMware; Paul E. Chamberlain, head of PEC Ventures; Ronald E.F. Codd, former president, chief executive officer and director of Momentum Business Applications, Inc.; and Anita M. Sands, former group managing director, head of change leadership and member of the Wealth Management Americas Executive Committee of UBS Financial Services.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow makes work better across the enterprise. Getting simple stuff done at work can be easy, and getting complex multi-step tasks completed can be painless. Our applications automate, predict, digitize and optimize business processes and tasks, across IT, customer service, security operations and HR service delivery, creating a better experience for your employees and customers while transforming your enterprise. ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) is how work gets done. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu ServiceNow Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
23.04.18
Why ServiceNow (NOW) Might Surprise This Earnings Season (Zacks)
23.04.18
Ausblick: ServiceNow stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
20.04.18
ServiceNow (NOW) to Report Q1 Earnings: Is a Beat in Store? (Zacks)
02.02.18
ServiceNow CEO: Our company has the 'right product, right platform at the right time' (CNBC)
29.01.18
Ausblick: ServiceNow zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
26.10.17
ServiceNow buys Israeli mobile platform co SkyGiraffe (Globes)
25.10.17
ServiceNow shares fall 9% as company guides for 2017 billings below expectations (Market Watch)
23.10.17
Ausblick: ServiceNow stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr ServiceNow News
RSS Feed
ServiceNow zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu ServiceNow Inc

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
01.02.2018ServiceNow HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
01.02.2018ServiceNow OutperformBMO Capital Markets
22.01.2018ServiceNow BuyMizuho
26.10.2017ServiceNow HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
18.10.2017ServiceNow BuyDeutsche Bank AG
01.02.2018ServiceNow HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
01.02.2018ServiceNow OutperformBMO Capital Markets
22.01.2018ServiceNow BuyMizuho
26.10.2017ServiceNow HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
18.10.2017ServiceNow BuyDeutsche Bank AG
21.04.2016ServiceNow NeutralMizuho
28.01.2016ServiceNow NeutralMKM Partners
28.01.2016ServiceNow NeutralMizuho

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für ServiceNow Inc nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene ServiceNow News

23.04.18Ausblick: ServiceNow stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor
20.04.18ServiceNow (NOW) to Report Q1 Earnings: Is a Beat in Store?
23.04.18Why ServiceNow (NOW) Might Surprise This Earnings Season
Weitere ServiceNow News
Anzeige

Inside

DZ BANK  Brent gelingt markanter Breakout auf neues Jahreshoch!
SOCIETE GENERALE: HEUTE, 19:00 UHR: WEBINAR MIT BASTIAN GALUSCHKA
Lieber bitter als süß
Vontobel: Attraktive Bonus Cap-Zertifikate
ING Markets: DAX - Das ist die Nagelprobe!
UBS: DAX - Schaukelbörse setzt sich fort
HSBC: DAX® (Daily) - Ungebrochen großer Respekt
BNP Paribas: dailyDAX - Reboundphasen denkbar. Tendenz: Abwärts
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Procter & Gamble  derzeit einer der Top-Value-Titel in den USA

In der aktuellen Ausgabe des Anlegermagazins befindet sich die Aktie von Procter & Gamble in der Rangliste Joels Zauberformel auf Platz 13 der 2.000 größten US-Aktien. Grund genug für uns, um über den Konsumgütergiganten zu berichten.
Weiterlesen!

Mehr zur ServiceNow-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

ServiceNow Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Mit diesem Bann zieht Mallorca die Notbremse gegen den Preiswucher
Ausgerechnet jetzt droht dem Iran der Kollaps
Der stille Tod der Riester-Rente
Wolkenkratzer-Index beschwört eine historische Übertreibung
Warum Sie den Wechsel auf Sommerreifen nicht unterschätzen sollten

News von

DAX: Nicht zu voreilig!
ETFs: Wie sie funktionieren, welche ins Depot gehören
Dax schließt im Minus - Macron zu Besuch bei Trump - SAP-Aktie stark
SAP-Aktie nach den Q1-Zahlen 2018: Was Anleger wissen müssen
Deutsche Telekom-Aktie: So sind in fünf Monaten 35 Prozent Rendite drin

News von

Wie man durch einen Crash am Aktienmarkt reich werden kann
20 Prozent der Finanzunternehmen denken gerade darüber nach, in den Handel mit Bitcoin und Co. einzusteigen
Die Probleme von Tesla werden immer größer: Das alles ist in diesem Jahr bereits schief gelaufen
BMW setzt jetzt auf eine Strategie, mit der E-Auto-Hersteller Tesla bereits seit Jahren erfolgreich ist
"Leise, sehr leise": Ferrari-Chef verrät seine E-Auto-Pläne

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt tief in der Verlustzone -- Dow kämpft sich ins Plus vor -- Starker Euro drückt auf Linde-Umsatz -- Twitter überrascht mit schwarzen Zahlen -- OSRAM, Porsche, Facebook im Fokus

Optimistischere Gewinnprognose stützt Sixt-Aktie. BlackRock will bei LEG Einfluss nehmen. Glass Lewis fordert anscheinend Ablösung des Aufsichtsrats-Chef der Deutschen Börse. US-Anleihen: Zehnjahresrendite über drei Prozent. Zweiter Elektro-BMW kommt aus China. Türkische Notenbank stemmt sich gegen schwache Lira

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Hier macht Arbeiten Spaß
Die beliebtesten Arbeitgeber weltweit
Die beliebtesten Arbeitgeber in Deutschland
Hier gibt es die beliebtesten Jobs
Die zehn teuersten Fußball-Transfers aller Zeiten
Was sind die teuersten Spielerwechsel der Fußballgeschichte?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Hier verdient man am besten
Bei diesen deutschen Unternehmen gibt es das höchste Gehalt
Sechsstelliges Einkommen
So viel Geld lässt sich in Deutschland mit YouTube verdienen
Die teuersten Städte zum Leben
Wo bezahlt man am meisten?
Hier haben die mächtigsten CEOs studiert Wo haben die mächtigsten Konzernchefs studiert?
Hier haben die mächtigsten CEOs studiert Wo haben die mächtigsten Konzernchefs studiert?
Die reichsten Menschen der Welt
Diese Menschen haben das meiste Geld
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Mit Andrea Nahles wurde erstmals eine Frau zur Parteivorsitzenden der SPD gewählt. Glauben Sie, dass Nahles die Richtige ist, um die Partei aus der Krise zu führen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:02 Uhr
DAX schließt tief in der Verlustzone -- Dow kämpft sich ins Plus vor -- Starker Euro drückt auf Linde-Umsatz -- Twitter überrascht mit schwarzen Zahlen -- OSRAM, Porsche, Facebook im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
22:12 Uhr
Facebook-Bilanz fällt besser aus als erwartet - Aktie legt zu
Sonstiges
21:38 Uhr
US-Anleiherenditen weiter im Höhenflug
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Siemens Healthineers AGSHL100
Daimler AG710000
OSRAM AGLED400
Amazon906866
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Apple Inc.865985
Deutsche Post AG555200
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
EVOTEC AG566480
E.ON SEENAG99
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
Allianz840400