TeleClinic, a subsidiary of DocMorris, expands into Switzerland: Acquisition of the telemedicine provider Medi24
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DocMorris AG
/ Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
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Frauenfeld, 4 November 2026
Press release
TeleClinic, a subsidiary of DocMorris, expands into Switzerland: Acquisition of the telemedicine provider Medi24
TeleClinic, Germany’s leading telemedicine platform and a subsidiary of DocMorris, is expanding into Switzerland. This move begins with the acquisition of Medi24 — one of Switzerland’s leading telemedicine providers, based in Liebefeld — from Allianz Partners. By entering the Swiss market, TeleClinic takes its first step toward rolling out the core technology of its successful telemedicine platform to other European countries. For DocMorris, the acquisition is a key building block for further scaling its Digital Services business.
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Medi24 is closely linked to the largest Swiss health insurers through numerous partnerships. The company offers contractually guaranteed initial access to telemedicine to over 4.6 million insured persons. This corresponds to around 50 per cent of all insured persons in Switzerland. TeleClinic and Medi24 will continue to operate independently in their respective local markets in order to address the national legal frameworks in an optimal manner.
On a full-year 2026 basis, Medi24’s revenue contribution will nearly double TeleClinic’s expected revenue. The acquisition will make a substantial contribution to TeleClinic’s EBITDA already in the first year. This is made possible by the integration of TeleClinic’s established technology into Medi24’s infrastructure and the resulting cost synergies. The purchase price (enterprise value) is in the low double-digit million CHF range and will be financed through internal funds, debt and equity.
CEO Walter Hess says: “The acquisition of Medi24 and its integration with the TeleClinic platform fit perfectly into DocMorris’s strategy. By leveraging our technological expertise and capacity for innovation, we are purposefully expanding the range of digital health services for the benefit of patients in Switzerland, while making it easier for them to access straightforward care. We look forward to actively further developing digital healthcare together with the experienced team at Medi24.”
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The transaction is expected to be completed in December 2026.
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|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DocMorris AG
|Walzmühlestrasse 49
|8500 Frauenfeld
|Switzerland
|ISIN:
|CH0042615283
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2427928
|End of News
|EQS News Service
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2427928 04.11.2026 CET/CEST
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