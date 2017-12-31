Teleperformance Reveals New Brand Identity

Regulatory News:
Teleperformance (Paris:TEP), the global leader in outsourced omnichannel
customer experience management, today unveiled its new brand identity
and logo in line with its status as a genuinely global group where
innovation and technology play a central role in support of the human
experience. Like a dear friend, the abbreviated reference to
Teleperformance, as "TP, will be used across the updated visual
materials, including the revamped website.
The Groups new visual identity stands for what Teleperformance is today
and the transformation it has undertaken in recent years.
The logo also symbolizes the trust, loyalty and empathy extended to
everyone that helps make the business successful, including employees,
clients and their customers, partners and shareholders.
For over 40 years, and currently serving more than 160 markets,
Teleperformance has leveraged its unrivaled knowledge and expertise to
be the partner of choice for the worlds largest companies. TP is
trusted to provide billions of consistently positive interactions
annually through customer care, technical support, customer acquisition,
consulting & analytics, digital integrated business service solutions
and other high-value specialized services that are reliable, flexible
and intelligent.
While constantly adapting and innovating to deliver the best quality of
service with the highest security standards in the market,
Teleperformance understands, now more than ever, that the human touch is
essential to creating and sustaining lasting relationships between
customers and their favorite brands.
"Each interaction requires empathy and discernment. Our approach,
knowledge, technology and market expertise, built through years of
experience, are what allow us to successfully provide unique
interactions all over the world, said Teleperformance Chairman
and Chief Executive Officer Daniel Julien. "Our new brand
identity reflects our status as a resolutely modern, global and digital
group. It also reflects our total commitment to the people in our teams
and the people we serve, as well as the challenges emerging in the
industry that we are ready and willing to tackle.
ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP
Teleperformance (TEP ISIN: FR0000051807 Reuters: ROCH.PA
Bloomberg: TEP FP), the global leader in outsourced omnichannel customer
experience management, serves as a strategic partner to the worlds
largest companies in a wide variety of industries. Its customer care,
technical support, customer acquisition, consulting & analytics, digital
integrated business service solutions and other high-value specialized
services ensure consistently positive customer interactions that are
reliable, flexible and intelligent. The company has established the
highest security and quality standards in the industry and uses
proprietary deep learning technology to optimize flexibility on a global
scale.
The Groups 223,000 employees, spread across 350 contact centers in
nearly 80 countries, support billions of connections annually in 265
languages and enhance the customer experience with every interaction. In
2017, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of 4,180 million
(US$4,720 million, based on 1 = $1.13).
Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market,
Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service.
They are included in the following indices: CAC Large 60, CAC Next 20,
CAC Support Services, STOXX 600, SBF 120, S&P Europe 350 and MSCI Global
Standard. They have also been included in the Euronext Vigeo Eurozone
120 index since December 2015 and the FTSE4Good Index since June 2018
with regard to the Group's performance in corporate responsibility.
For more information: www.teleperformance.com
Follow
us on Twitter @teleperformance
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180904005983/en/