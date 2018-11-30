finanzen.net
18.06.2019 16:00
Telson Mining Corporation to Present at the John Tumazos Very Independent Research Conference in New Jersey, USA

Telson Mining Corporation ("Telson or the "Company (TSX-V, OTC Pink-SOHFF, Frankfurt-TSGN (formerly SQ82)) will be participating at the John Tumazos Very Independent Research Metals Conference in Holmdel, New Jersey.

Ralph Shearing, President of Telson Mining will be available to meet with investors at the conference on June 19 and 20, 2019. In his presentation at 12:45 p.m. ET on Wednesday June 19, 2019, he will provide a Company update, including discussing the Companys recent Q1 2019 financial results and the progress being made in the construction of its on-site 1,000 tpd mineral processing plant at its flagship Tahuehueto Project in Durango, Mexico.

The presentation will be webcast live with a link available on the Companys website. The link will also provide an archived playback shortly after the presentation.

About Telson Mining Corporation

Telson Mining Corporation is a Canadian based mining company with two Mexican gold, silver and base metal mining projects. Effective May 15, 2018 Telson declared commercial production at its 100% owned Campo Morado Mine, which is currently producing zinc and lead concentrates with gold, silver and copper as by-products.

Telson's 100% owned Tahuehueto Project, located in north-western Durango State, Mexico is currently in construction development. Pre-production commenced at Tahuehueto in August 2017, currently mining at a rate averaging approximately 100 tonnes per day and shipping ore to a third-party toll mill for processing. Management has a targeted timeline at Tahuehueto to be producing with its own on-site mineral processing plant, with a designed capacity of at least 1,000 tonnes per day by the end of 2019.

Visit: www.telsonmining.com

On behalf of the board of directors

(signed) "Ralph Shearing

Ralph Shearing, P.Geol, President and Director

Cautionary Note Regarding Production Decisions and Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information or "forward-looking statements (collectively, "Forward-Looking Information) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward Looking Information includes, but is not limited to, disclosure regarding possible events, conditions or financial performance that is based on assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action; the timing and costs of future activities on the Companys properties, such as production rates and increases; success of exploration, development and bulk sample processing activities, and timing for processing at its own mineral processing facility on the Tahuehueto project site. In certain cases, Forward-Looking Information can be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "plans, "expects, "scheduled, "estimates, "forecasts, "intends, "anticipates or variations of such words and phrases. In preparing the Forward-Looking Information in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to, that the current exploration, development, environmental and other objectives concerning the Campo Morado Mine and the Tahuehueto Project can be achieved, the continuity of the price of gold and other metals, economic and political conditions and operations. Forward-Looking Information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the Forward-Looking Information. There can be no assurance that Forward-Looking Information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on Forward-Looking Information. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to Forward-Looking Information contained in this news release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

