Telson Mining Corporation to Present at the John Tumazos Very Independent Research Conference in New Jersey, USA

Telson Mining Corporation ("Telson or the "Company (TSX-V, OTC
Pink-SOHFF, Frankfurt-TSGN (formerly SQ82)) will be participating at the
John Tumazos Very Independent Research Metals Conference in Holmdel, New
Jersey.
Ralph Shearing, President of Telson Mining will be available to meet
with investors at the conference on June 19 and 20, 2019. In his
presentation at 12:45 p.m. ET on Wednesday June 19, 2019, he will
provide a Company update, including discussing the Companys recent Q1
2019 financial results and the progress being made in the construction
of its on-site 1,000 tpd mineral processing plant at its flagship
Tahuehueto Project in Durango, Mexico.
The presentation will be webcast live with a link available on the
Companys website.
The link will also provide an archived playback shortly after the
presentation.
About Telson Mining Corporation
Telson Mining Corporation is a Canadian based mining company with two
Mexican gold, silver and base metal mining projects. Effective May 15,
2018 Telson declared commercial production at its 100% owned Campo
Morado Mine, which is currently producing zinc and lead concentrates
with gold, silver and copper as by-products.
Telson's 100% owned Tahuehueto Project, located in north-western Durango
State, Mexico is currently in construction development. Pre-production
commenced at Tahuehueto in August 2017, currently mining at a rate
averaging approximately 100 tonnes per day and shipping ore to a
third-party toll mill for processing. Management has a targeted timeline
at Tahuehueto to be producing with its own on-site mineral processing
plant, with a designed capacity of at least 1,000 tonnes per day by the
end of 2019.
Visit: www.telsonmining.com
On behalf of the board of directors
(signed) "Ralph Shearing
Ralph Shearing, P.Geol, President and Director
Cautionary Note Regarding Production Decisions and Forward-Looking
Statements
Statements contained in this news release that are not historical
facts are "forward-looking information or "forward-looking statements
(collectively, "Forward-Looking Information) within the meaning of
applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward Looking Information
includes, but is not limited to, disclosure regarding possible events,
conditions or financial performance that is based on assumptions about
future economic conditions and courses of action; the timing and costs
of future activities on the Companys properties, such as production
rates and increases; success of exploration, development and bulk sample
processing activities, and timing for processing at its own mineral
processing facility on the Tahuehueto project site. In certain cases,
Forward-Looking Information can be identified by the use of words and
phrases such as "plans, "expects, "scheduled, "estimates,
"forecasts, "intends, "anticipates or variations of such words and
phrases. In preparing the Forward-Looking Information in this news
release, the Company has applied several material assumptions,
including, but not limited to, that the current exploration,
development, environmental and other objectives concerning the Campo
Morado Mine and the Tahuehueto Project can be achieved, the continuity
of the price of gold and other metals, economic and political conditions
and operations. Forward-Looking Information involves known and unknown
risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual
results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially
different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed
or implied by the Forward-Looking Information. There can be no assurance
that Forward-Looking Information will prove to be accurate, as actual
results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated
in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance
on Forward-Looking Information. Except as required by law, the Company
does not assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to
Forward-Looking Information contained in this news release to reflect
events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the
occurrence of unanticipated events.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as
that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange)
accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
