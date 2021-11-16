  • Suche
0 € Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
+++ Lernen Sie von den Besten. Am 20.11.2021 ab 10.00 Uhr bei der Welt der Finanzen. Jetzt kostenlos registrieren! +++ -w-
16.11.2021 01:02

Temas Resources Announces Appointment of Robert Schafer as Executive Chairman

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Temas Resources Corp. ("Temas) [CSE: TMAS] is pleased to announce that Robert Schafer has been appointed as the Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Mr. Schafer has more than 30 years of experience working internationally in business development and exploration roles with major and junior mining companies. He is also Past-President of the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC), the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM) and Past Chairman of the Canadian Mining Hall of Fame. He serves as a director for a select number of public resource companies.

Temas also announces that Michael Rowley has stepped down from the Board of Directors. The board wishes to thank Michael for his valuable contributions to the success of the Company.

"We thank Michael Rowley for bringing his background in mineral processing and metallurgical engineering to the Company as we started building the sustainable "green mineral processing technologies side of Temas Resources. We are now looking for royalty and applications agreements for these technologies and Bob Schafers skill set and global network will help us advance the next stage of the Companys growth stated Temas CEO Michael Dehn.

Additionally, Kyler Hardy is stepping down as Chairman of the board but will remain a director.

About Temas Resources Corp.

The Company is focused on the advancement of mineral independence and processes by which minerals are extracted in an environmentally friendly manner. The Company invests in and works to apply green technology across its mining portfolio to reduce the environmental impact and carbon footprint of metal extraction through advanced processing and patented leaching technologies. The Company is advancing Fe-Ti-V projects in Quebec and soon expects to be active at its boron projects in Serbia.

Qualified Person

Rory Kutluoglu, B.Sc, P.Geo, is the Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 who has reviewed and approved the technical information contained within this press release.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Temas Resources Corp.,

"Kyler Hardy
Director

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "Forward-Looking Statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate, "believe, "estimate, "expect, "target, "plan, "forecast, "may, "would, "could, "schedule and similar words or expressions, identify forward-looking statements or information.

Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information relating to any future mineral production, liquidity, enhanced value and capital markets profile of Temas Resources, future growth potential for Temas Resources and its business, and future exploration plans are based on managements reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses and opinions, which are based on managements experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, but which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the price of iron, titanium, vanadium and other metals; no escalation in the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic; costs of exploration and development; the estimated costs of development of exploration projects; Temas Resources ability to operate in a safe and effective manner and its ability to obtain financing on reasonable terms.

Nachrichten zu Temas Resources Corp Registered Shs Reg S

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Temas Resources News
RSS Feed
Temas Resources zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Temas Resources Corp Registered Shs Reg S

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Temas Resources News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Temas Resources News
Werbung

Trading-News

Etsy und Netflix: Diese Coronaprofiteure drehen wieder auf
DZ BANK - Öl & Gas im Preisrausch - wohin geht die Rohstoff-Reise?
Vontobel: Vontobel ist Premium Partner bei der ING!
Synlab ist Testsieger - Biontech erholt
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Noch wenige Plätze frei: Solidvest verlost 25.000 Euro unter nächsten 100 Neukunden
Für Fintech steht ein goldenes Jahrzehnt an
20 Jahre IPConcept - 20 Fakten und Stimmen zum Jubiläum
Schwerpunkt der Woche: So gut wie Gold
Geldpolitik vs. Inflation?
Kfz Versi­che­rung wech­seln - So funk­tio­niert der Wechsel Ihrer Auto­ver­si­che­rung
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Temas Resources-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Temas Resources Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Black Friday: Diese Deals gibt es bereits jetzt
Und dann macht der Deutsche-Bank-Chef Christine Lagarde eine deutliche Ansage
So sparen Sie am Black Friday bei Staubsaugern und Saugrobotern
Günstige Fernseher am Black Friday kaufen? Darauf sollten Sie achten
Aktienkauf als Bürgerpflicht? In anderen Ländern ist das längst normal

News von

DAX im Plus - Europas Börsen mit frischen Rekordhochs zum Wochenstart
Zahlungsdienst Maestro endet: Was heißt das für Girokarten?
Lufthansa-Aktie: Die Wolken verziehen sich - was jetzt drin ist
Marinomed Biotech-Aktie: Algenwirkstoff gegen Covid-19
Der Morgen kompakt: Heute mit Lufthansa, Vantage Towers und Boeing

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt fester -- US-Börsen schließen kaum verändert -- RWE erhöht Prognose für 2022 -- Nordex mit Quartalsverlust -- Airbus, Philips, Lufthansa, ENCAVIS, BioNTech, Pfizer, secunet im Fokus

Talanx trotz hoher Schadensbelastung zuversichtlicher. Heineken will südafrikanischen Spirituosenhersteller übernehmen. Reus will mit Dortmund Meisterschale holen. Ahold Delhaize will eigene Aktien zurückkaufen. Investor Paul Singer will aus HELLA-Übernahme durch Faurecia Kapital schlagen. Shell verlegt steuerlichen Hauptsitz nach London. Deutsche Börse beendet Handel mit Wirecard-Aktie.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

3. Quartal 2021: Diese Aktien befinden sich in George Soros im Depot
Änderungen im Portfolio
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 45 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 45 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die smartesten Städte Deutschlands
Das sind die smartesten Städte in Deutschland
Hier ist das Wohnen für Studierende am teuersten
Das sind die elf teuersten deutschen Studentenstädte
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im September 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Glauben Sie an eine Jahresendrally beim DAX?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen