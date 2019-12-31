Tennant Company Celebrates 150th Anniversary

Tennant Company ("Tennant) (NYSE: TNC), a world-leading innovator of high-quality floor cleaning equipment that incorporates leading-edge technologies including robotics and detergent-free electrolyzed water cleaning, recognizes its 150th anniversary of business. This year also marks the introduction of the new Tennant Company global headquarters campus, located in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200924005116/en/

George H. Tennant founded Tennant Company in 1870, originally supplying the Minneapolis-St. Paul area with milled lumber for wood floors. (Photo: Tennant Company)

George H. Tennant began his business in Minnesota in 1870, originally operating a sawmill on the banks of the Mississippi River in Minneapolis. He quickly began focusing on making wooden flooring for houses and businesses under construction in the growing metropolitan area. The company reached a turning point in the 1930s, when its leaders recognized the potential in a newly-patented device that automated laborious floor maintenance tasks and began to focus the business on floor care. Today, Tennant Company manufactures and sells high-quality floor cleaning equipment and technologies in the Americas, Asia and Europe and is recognized in the industry for quality and innovation.

"Tennant Company has achieved a remarkable milestone by reaching 150 continuous years of doing business. This anniversary speaks to our long tradition of innovation and resilience, our ability to adapt in order to stay relevant to our customers, remarked Chris Killingstad, President and Chief Executive Officer for Tennant Company. "Most importantly, our longevity illustrates George Tennants entrepreneurial spirit, the vision and imagination of his successors, the strong partnerships the company has formed with valued customers and business partners, and the passion and dedication of Tennant employees from the early days until today. Im honored and proud to lead such an enduring company as we celebrate 150 years.

In recognition of the anniversary, the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) has invited Tennant Company to "virtually ring its closing bell on September 25 (lived streamed at www.nyse.com/bell). Chief Operating Officer Dave Huml will represent the company at this ceremony.

While marking this historical milestone, Tennant Company is also preparing for the future with the introduction of its new world headquarters campus in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Manufacturing activities will continue to operate in the companys current Golden Valley buildings as the company prepares to welcome local and global employees and customers to a state-of-the-art headquarters campus. The company will officially inaugurate the new building when Minnesota restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic have lifted and employees can safely transition to the new office.

"Were looking forward to opening the campus for employee use when we can work together in person, said Killingstad. "Part of Tennant Companys culture is our focus on employee health and well-being, as well as stewardship of our environment and the communities that were part of. The Eden Prairie headquarters has been designed to express that, and Im excited to see our employees make use of the amenities the campus offers.

As part of Tennant Companys culture of stewardship, the 150th anniversary celebration includes an employee challenge in which employees are working together to raise a combined $150,000 in cash, goods and service to benefit local charities at the companys locations around the world. Despite COVID-related complications that have made team charitable activities difficult this year, employees are on track to reach this goal by the end of the year.

"As we celebrate this anniversary, Tennant Company employees are really embodying the spirit of the company, both through the global stewardship challenge, and also by continuing to work every day to drive the company forward. At Tennant Company, we are always evolving and innovating, building on our legacy to help create an even cleaner, safer, healthier world over the next 150 years, said Killingstad.

Tennant Company Timeline

1870  Our Beginning

George H. Tennant opens his small woodworking shop in northeast Minneapolis, MN.

1932

Tennant Company begins producing mechanized floor cleaning equipment.

1947

Tennant Company engineers invent the first vacuum-equipped power sweeper for industrial use.

1969

Tennant Company becomes a publicly traded company.

1970

Tennant Company develops the first "built from the ground up riding scrubber.

1978

Tennant Company introduces its first walk-behind scrubber.

2008

Tennant Company introduces ec-H2OTM technology that electrically converts water into a detergent-free cleaning solution.

2017

Tennant Company reaches $1 Billion in revenues.

2017, 2015, 2014 & 2007

Recognized as an "Americas Most Trustworthy Company by Forbes.

2017

Tennant Company acquires Italy-based IPC Group, a leading provider of professional cleaning solutions for commercial markets. The largest acquisition in Tennant Company history.

2018

Tennant Company launches its first autonomous floor care machine (robot) capable of operating in complex, real-world environments without direct operator control.

2020

Tennant Company named to Newsweeks List of Americas Most Responsible Companies.

Company Profile

Founded in 1870, Tennant Company (TNC), headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is a world leader in designing, manufacturing and marketing solutions that empower customers to achieve quality cleaning performance, reduce their environmental impact and help create a cleaner, safer, healthier world. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces. Tennant's global field service network is the most extensive in the industry. Tennant Company had sales of $1.14 billion in 2019 and has approximately 4,400 employees. Tennant has manufacturing operations throughout the world and sells products directly in 15 countries and through distributors in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.tennantco.com and www.ipcworldwide.com. The Tennant Company logo and other trademarks designated with the symbol "® are trademarks of Tennant Company registered in the United States and/or other countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200924005116/en/