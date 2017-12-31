Tennant Company SVP and Chief Financial Officer Tom Paulson to Retire

Tennant Company (NYSE: TNC) ("Tennant or "the company), a world leader
in designing, manufacturing and marketing of solutions that help create
a cleaner, safer, healthier world, today announced the planned
retirement of Tom Paulson, Tennants Senior Vice President and Chief
Financial Officer, with an expected effective date in the first quarter
of 2019. Mr. Paulson has committed to remain with the company until his
successor is appointed, and then remain with the company during a
transition period until his retirement date.
The company will commence a search to identify Tennants next Chief
Financial Officer, with the assistance of Crist Kolder Associates, a
leading executive search firm.
"As Tennants Chief Financial Officer for more than twelve years, Tom
has contributed significantly to Tennants transformation into a global
industry leader, said Chris Killingstad, President and Chief Executive
Officer. "He has played a key role in advancing the companys strategic
initiatives to position Tennant to capitalize on organic and inorganic
growth opportunities and, ultimately, enhance value for our
shareholders. Our acquisition of IPC, the largest in Tennants history,
and its continued, successful integration, is a true testament to Toms
leadership and excellence as Tennants CFO. On behalf of everyone at
Tennant, I would like to thank Tom for his service and dedication and
wish him all the best in his retirement. We are committed to identifying
a successor of equal caliber and to ensuring a seamless transition with
Toms assistance.
"It has been a privilege to work alongside the talented people at
Tennant, and I am proud of all that we have accomplished together, Tom
said. "With a transformative year behind us and the integration of IPC
on track, I have decided that this is a good time to begin planning for
my next chapter. I have the utmost confidence in Chriss leadership and
in the entire management teams ability to execute on Tennants business
objectives to position the company for long-term success. I look forward
to seeing what Tennant will accomplish in the years ahead.
