Bitcoin wieder über 8.000 Dollar. Geht die Rallye in die nächste Runde? Bitcoin kaufen - So geht's
25.07.2018 14:50
Bewerten
(0)

Tennant Company SVP and Chief Financial Officer Tom Paulson to Retire

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Tennant Company (NYSE: TNC) ("Tennant or "the company), a world leader in designing, manufacturing and marketing of solutions that help create a cleaner, safer, healthier world, today announced the planned retirement of Tom Paulson, Tennants Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, with an expected effective date in the first quarter of 2019. Mr. Paulson has committed to remain with the company until his successor is appointed, and then remain with the company during a transition period until his retirement date.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180725005079/en/

Tom Paulson, SVP and Chief Financial Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

Tom Paulson, SVP and Chief Financial Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

The company will commence a search to identify Tennants next Chief Financial Officer, with the assistance of Crist Kolder Associates, a leading executive search firm.

"As Tennants Chief Financial Officer for more than twelve years, Tom has contributed significantly to Tennants transformation into a global industry leader, said Chris Killingstad, President and Chief Executive Officer. "He has played a key role in advancing the companys strategic initiatives to position Tennant to capitalize on organic and inorganic growth opportunities and, ultimately, enhance value for our shareholders. Our acquisition of IPC, the largest in Tennants history, and its continued, successful integration, is a true testament to Toms leadership and excellence as Tennants CFO. On behalf of everyone at Tennant, I would like to thank Tom for his service and dedication and wish him all the best in his retirement. We are committed to identifying a successor of equal caliber and to ensuring a seamless transition with Toms assistance.

"It has been a privilege to work alongside the talented people at Tennant, and I am proud of all that we have accomplished together, Tom said. "With a transformative year behind us and the integration of IPC on track, I have decided that this is a good time to begin planning for my next chapter. I have the utmost confidence in Chriss leadership and in the entire management teams ability to execute on Tennants business objectives to position the company for long-term success. I look forward to seeing what Tennant will accomplish in the years ahead.

Company Profile
Founded in 1870, Tennant Company (TNC), headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is a world leader in designing, manufacturing and marketing solutions that empower customers to achieve quality cleaning performance, reduce their environmental impact and help create a cleaner, safer, healthier world. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces. Tennant's global field service network is the most extensive in the industry. Tennant Company had sales of $1.0 billion in 2017 and has approximately 4,300 employees. Tennant has manufacturing operations throughout the world; and sells products directly in 15 countries and through distributors in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.tennantco.com and www.ipcworldwide.com. The Tennant Company logo and other trademarks designated with the symbol "® are trademarks of Tennant Company registered in the United States and/or other countries.

WhatsApp Newsletter
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Tennant Co.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    2
  • vom Unternehmen
    2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
23.07.18
Ausblick: Tennant stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
21.05.18
Emmerson Resources gets overwhelming shareholder support for Tennant Creek strategy (Proactiveinvestors)
30.04.18
Tennant (TNC): Moving Average Crossover Alert (Zacks)
24.04.18
Tennant Company (TNC) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
23.04.18
Tennant Company Starts 2018 on a Strong Note (MotleyFool)
23.04.18
Why Tennant Company Stock Just Popped Nearly 10% (MotleyFool)
23.04.18
BRIEF-Tennant Co Q1 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $0.27 (Reuters Business)
21.04.18
Ausblick: Tennant stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Tennant News
RSS Feed
Tennant zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Tennant Co.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
26.02.2018Tennant BuyDougherty & Company LLC
29.02.2016Tennant NeutralDougherty & Company LLC
28.10.2015Tennant BuyDougherty & Company LLC
24.02.2005Update Tennant Co.: AccumulateCL King
26.02.2018Tennant BuyDougherty & Company LLC
28.10.2015Tennant BuyDougherty & Company LLC
24.02.2005Update Tennant Co.: AccumulateCL King
29.02.2016Tennant NeutralDougherty & Company LLC

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Tennant Co. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Tennant News

23.07.18Ausblick: Tennant stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor
Weitere Tennant News
Anzeige

Inside

UBS: EuroStoxx 50  Anschlusskäufe sind jetzt wichtig
Vontobel: Rohöl: Experten sehen Aufwärtsrisiken
EURO Stoxx 50-Future: Resistance um 3500 im Fokus
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag  Das ist der Trigger im Euro Stoxx 50!
HSBC: Technische Analyse zum DAX® und Lufthansa: Dieser Weg  wird steinig und schwer
BNP Paribas: MÄRKTE AM MORGEN | Treffen in Washington hält Anleger in Atem
DekaBank: Vierzehn neue Express-Zertifikate Relax auf europäische Standardtitel und Indizes
ING Markets: DAX folgt weiter dem Trendkanal
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Top-Wachstumsaktien!

Wo bieten sich Anlegern weltweit die besten Wachstumschancen? Wir stellen Ihnen im neuen Anlegermagazin vier Titel mit viel Potenzial vor.
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Tennant-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Tennant Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Milliardenexodus bei der Fondstochter der Deutschen Bank
Deutsche Mieter können neidisch in die Schweiz schauen
Den besten Filterkaffee macht eine der günstigsten Maschinen
Das soll der ultimative Schlüssel gegen Hackerangriffe sein
Im Vergleich zu US-Banken wirken deutsche Häuser jämmerlich

News von

Deutsche Telekom-Aktie: Schöner Bonus für konservative Anleger
Megatrends: Wie Anleger clever auf die Zukunft setzen
Goldpreis auf Talfahrt: Warum jetzt eine Bodenbildung in Sicht ist
Steinhoff-Aktie kann die Klasse halten: Krisen-Möbelkonzern dürfte im SDax bleiben
Hot Stocks: Acht heiße Aktien aus Deutschland

News von

Kostenfallen trotz Roaming-Verordnung: Telefonieren im Urlaub kann euch eine hohe Handyrechnung bescheren
Früher Model, heute Investorin: Wie sich eine 30-Jährige in der Finanzwelt durchsetzte
Darum stehen Tausende Tesla Model 3 auf einem Parkplatz in Kalifornien rum
Düstere Warnung: Amazon soll "Unruhen" nach dem Brexit vorhergesagt haben
Der Wohnungsmangel in Deutschland hat eine groteske Folge, die nahezu jeden betrifft

Heute im Fokus

DAX gibt nach -- Facebook- und PayPal-Bilanz am Abend -- Linde steigert Gewinn und Umsatz -- Deutsche Bank verdient weniger -- Wirecard wächst kräftig -- Fiat, AT&T, DWS, Ryanair im Fokus

GlaxoSmithKline erhöht Jahresprognose. ifo-Geschäftsklima im Juli leicht eingetrübt. Creditshelf geht mit 80 Euro je Aktie an die Börse. Telefónica Deutschland steigert operativen Gewinn und Umsatz. Siltronic hebt Prognosen dank starker Wafer-Nachfrage an.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Das sind die besten Aktien der Welt
Diese Aktien brachten die höchste Rendite
KW 29: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 29 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

So groß ist der Gehaltsunterschied zwischen CEOs und Mitarbeitern
Das verdienen die CEOs der 30 DAX-Unternehmen
Sparweltmeiste
Welche Länder die meisten Währungsreserven haben
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in Q2 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Hier macht Arbeiten Spaß
Die beliebtesten Arbeitgeber weltweit
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in Q2 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie sind ihre Erwartungen an die Verhandlungen der EU mit den USA hinsichtlich des Handelskonflikts?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
13:57 Uhr
DAX gibt nach -- Facebook- und PayPal-Bilanz am Abend -- Linde steigert Gewinn und Umsatz -- Deutsche Bank verdient weniger -- Wirecard wächst kräftig -- Fiat, AT&T, DWS, Ryanair im Fokus
Sonstiges
14:40 Uhr
Gold: Markanter Rebound dank Dollarschwäche
Aktie im Fokus
14:46 Uhr
Santander-Aktie wenig bewegt: Spanische Großbank Santander verdient weiter glänzend
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
TeslaA1CX3T
Apple Inc.865985
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
Netflix Inc.552484
Alphabet A (ex Google)A14Y6F
TwitterA1W6XZ
Intel Corp.855681
GoProA1XE7G
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
Daimler AG710000
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Amazon906866
EVOTEC AG566480
Wirecard AG747206