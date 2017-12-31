30.03.2018 21:30
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

Terminix Closes Its Transaction with Copesan Services, Inc.

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Top Themen Heute
3

Terminix®, a leading provider of pest and termite control services in the United States and a ServiceMaster® (NYSE:SERV) company, today announced the closing of its transaction with Copesan Services, Inc., one of the largest national providers of commercial pest management in the country.

"This combination will significantly improve Terminixs capabilities in commercial pest control as Copesan, under its brand, will provide us with significant expertise, system capabilities and processes for delivering pest management solutions to sophisticated commercial customers, said Kelly Kambs, president, Terminix commercial. "Copesan is a perfect complement to our growing business, and signifies the vast potential we see in the commercial market.

"Were excited to combine our organization with Terminix, said Deni Naumann, president of Copesan Services, Inc. "Weve built our brands through exceptional account management and service quality; outstanding care for our employees; and by consistently delivering on our commitmentsall tenants of the ServiceMaster framework for success. Were confident Copesans national coverage and local service expertise, will continue to exceed the expectations of our clients, both current and new.

Founded in 1958, Copesan Services, Inc. is a commercial pest management company with an outstanding client retention rate and industry-leading commercial processes, protocols, training and tools. The companys 270 employees will continue to operate business under its three brands  Copesan National Accounts throughout North America; Wil-Kil Pest Control in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois and upper peninsula of Michigan; and Holders Pest Solutions in Texas.

LR Tullius represented and acted as exclusive financial advisor to Copesan Services during the transaction.

The strategic move reiterates the strong commitment ServiceMaster has made to focus on and grow the Terminix commercial pest control business.

For more about Terminix, visit Terminix.com.

About Terminix

Terminix is the leading provider of pest and termite control services in the United States. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., Terminix services approximately 2.7 million residential and commercial customers in 47 states and 19 countries. Terminix provides pest control services and protection against termites, rodents and other pests. Terminix is a business unit of ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SERV), a leading provider of essential residential and commercial services. Terminix is the Official Pest Control Specialist of Minor League BaseballTM. To learn more about Terminix, visit www.Terminix.com.

About ServiceMaster

ServiceMaster (NYSE: SERV) solves the homeowners dilemma. Every day, we visit more than 75,000 homes and businesses through our extensive service network of expert professionals. Technology powers our trusted experts to engage with customers so they can order, buy and receive services when, where and how they want them. Our well-recognized brands include American Home Shield (home warranties), AmeriSpec (home inspections), Furniture Medic (furniture repair), Merry Maids (residential cleaning), ServiceMaster Clean (janitorial and residential floor cleaning), ServiceMaster Restore (disaster restoration) and Terminix (termite and pest control). ServiceMaster is the Official Home Services Provider of Minor League BaseballTM. Like, follow, or visit us at facebook.com/ServiceMaster, linkedin.com/ServiceMaster, twitter.com/ServiceMaster, or servicemaster.com.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
26.02.18
Ausblick: ServiceMaster Global zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
30.10.17
Ausblick: ServiceMaster Global mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr ServiceMaster Global News
RSS Feed
ServiceMaster Global zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
01.11.2017ServiceMaster Global Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
24.10.2017ServiceMaster Global Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
11.03.2016ServiceMaster Global NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
27.01.2016ServiceMaster Global OutperformRBC Capital Markets
22.12.2015ServiceMaster Global OutperformRBC Capital Markets
27.01.2016ServiceMaster Global OutperformRBC Capital Markets
22.12.2015ServiceMaster Global OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.11.2017ServiceMaster Global Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
24.10.2017ServiceMaster Global Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
11.03.2016ServiceMaster Global NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
05.08.2015ServiceMaster Global Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
02.03.2015ServiceMaster Global Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene ServiceMaster Global News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere ServiceMaster Global News
Anzeige

Inside

Ab in die Defensive!
Oster-Spezial: Jetzt Portfolio eröffnen und 100 Prämie sichern
BNP Paribas: Märkte und Zertifikate - Schritmacher: Gewinner der neuen Ernährungstrends
DAX, Gold, Öl und Aktien: Die wichtigsten News & Analysen per WhatsApp!
HSBC: DAX®-Tafel-Interview: WTI weiterhin mit Potential?
DekaBank: Wochenvorschau vom 30. März bis 06. April 2018
UBS: Deutsche Bank AG - Einstelliger Kursbereich möglich
ING Markets: DAX - Effektive Gegenwehr oder letztes Aufgebot?
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Top-Thema: Künstliche Intelligenz

Im neuen Anlegermagazin stellen wir Ihnen drei Aktien aus dem Software-Sektor vor, die beim Megatrend "Künstliche Intelligenz" gut positioniert sind. Außerdem: Der US-Medienkonzern Walt Disney verspricht langfristigen Anlegern die Chance auf attraktive Renditen. Gilt das auch für RTL und ProSiebenSat1?
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur ServiceMaster Global-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

ServiceMaster Global Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Deutschlands Pendler-Problem verschärft sich
Das sollten Sie wissen, bevor Sie die Sommerreifen aufziehen
Tausende Leihfahrräder fluten deutsche Städte
Der unaufhaltsame Aufstieg der Co-Working-Spaces
Die Gründe für den geheimnisvollen Dax-Verlust

News von

Tech-Aktien unter Druck: Warum Amazon, Google und Co. jetzt ins Depot gehören
DAX: Neuer Bodenbildungsversuch
Holper-Börse: Bei diesen sechs Aktien winken jetzt Einstiegskurse
High five: Fünf deutsche Top-Aktien mit bis zu 75 Prozent Luft nach oben
Dax zieht kräftig nach oben

News von

Grafik zeigt: Die aggressive Werbestrategie von Facebook geht auf - zumindest derzeit
Grafik zeigt, womit die Videospiel-Branche das meiste Geld verdient
Ein neues E-Auto aus Schweden ist extrem preiswert - aber gewöhnungsbedürftig
Elon Musk: Diese 7 Bücher waren der Grundstein für seinen Erfolg
DAX-Umfrage: Nur die Commerzbank zieht Konsequenzen aus dem Facebook-Skandal

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht deutlich fester ins Osterwochenende -- So könnte Trump Amazon schwächen -- Nissan und Renault sprechen offenbar über Komplett-Fusion -- Tesla und Facebook im Fokus

Microsoft spaltet sich anscheinend auf. Barclays zahlt 2 Milliarden Dollar zur Beilegung von Rechtsstreit. Fusionspartner Linde und Praxair anscheinend wegen EU-Kartellprüfung in Sorge. Glencore sichert sich für Refinanzierung 9,09 Milliarden Dollar. S&T peilt Milliardenumsatz und Ergebnisplus an.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 13: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
KW 13: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
KW 12: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese deutschen Börsengänge haben sich 2017 für Anleger gelohnt
Welche Aktie verzeichnete die beste Performance?
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Einige Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen.
Sechsstelliges Einkommen
So viel Geld lässt sich in Deutschland mit YouTube verdienen
Die Top-Flitzer des Genfer Autosalon 2018
Das sind die Highlights
Starke Unterschiede
In diesen Ländern ist Bitcoin-Mining am teuersten
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Der katalanische Separatistenführer Puigdemont ist in Deutschland festgenommen worden. Sollte er an Spanien ausgeliefert werden?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
11:35 Uhr
DAX geht deutlich fester ins Osterwochenende -- So könnte Trump Amazon schwächen -- Nissan und Renault sprechen offenbar über Komplett-Fusion -- Tesla und Facebook im Fokus
Ausland
18:45 Uhr
Das sind die Netflix Neuheiten im April 2018
Sonstiges
18:57 Uhr
Einfach europaweit in Immobilien investieren - mit nur einem Fonds
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
TeslaA1CX3T
Amazon906866
Apple Inc.865985
Siemens Healthineers AGSHL100
Scout24 AGA12DM8
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Allianz840400
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
E.ON SEENAG99
BMW AG519000
CommerzbankCBK100
Siemens AG723610