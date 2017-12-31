Terminix Closes Its Transaction with Copesan Services, Inc.

Terminix®, a leading provider of pest and termite control
services in the United States and a ServiceMaster® (NYSE:SERV)
company, today announced the closing of its transaction with Copesan
Services, Inc., one of the largest national providers of commercial pest
management in the country.
"This combination will significantly improve Terminixs capabilities in
commercial pest control as Copesan, under its brand, will provide us
with significant expertise, system capabilities and processes for
delivering pest management solutions to sophisticated commercial
customers, said Kelly Kambs, president, Terminix commercial. "Copesan
is a perfect complement to our growing business, and signifies the vast
potential we see in the commercial market.
"Were excited to combine our organization with Terminix, said Deni
Naumann, president of Copesan Services, Inc. "Weve built our brands
through exceptional account management and service quality; outstanding
care for our employees; and by consistently delivering on our
commitmentsall tenants of the ServiceMaster framework for success.
Were confident Copesans national coverage and local service expertise,
will continue to exceed the expectations of our clients, both current
and new.
Founded in 1958, Copesan Services, Inc. is a commercial pest management
company with an outstanding client retention rate and industry-leading
commercial processes, protocols, training and tools. The companys 270
employees will continue to operate business under its three brands
Copesan National Accounts throughout North America; Wil-Kil Pest Control
in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois and upper peninsula of Michigan;
and Holders Pest Solutions in Texas.
LR Tullius represented and acted as exclusive financial advisor to
Copesan Services during the transaction.
The strategic move reiterates the strong commitment ServiceMaster has
made to focus on and grow the Terminix commercial pest control business.
About Terminix
Terminix is the leading provider of pest and termite control services in
the United States. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., Terminix services
approximately 2.7 million residential and commercial customers in 47
states and 19 countries. Terminix provides pest control services and
protection against termites, rodents and other pests. Terminix is a
business unit of ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SERV), a
leading provider of essential residential and commercial services.
Terminix is the Official Pest Control Specialist of Minor League BaseballTM.
About ServiceMaster
ServiceMaster (NYSE: SERV) solves the homeowners dilemma. Every day, we
visit more than 75,000 homes and businesses through our extensive
service network of expert professionals. Technology powers our trusted
experts to engage with customers so they can order, buy and receive
services when, where and how they want them. Our well-recognized brands
include American Home Shield (home warranties), AmeriSpec (home
inspections), Furniture Medic (furniture repair), Merry Maids
(residential cleaning), ServiceMaster Clean (janitorial and residential
floor cleaning), ServiceMaster Restore (disaster restoration) and
Terminix (termite and pest control). ServiceMaster is the Official Home
Services Provider of Minor League BaseballTM. Like, follow,
