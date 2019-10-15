Tessco and CommScope Collaborate to Deliver Public Safety Wireless Solutions

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS), a leading value-added distributor and solutions provider for the wireless industry, today announced it has secured the entire first year production capacity for CommScopes new public safety product. CommScopes Bi-Directional Amplifier addresses a key need for reliable, cost-effective public safety wireless systems.

State and local building authorities are increasingly mandating public safety wireless systems for new and even existing commercial structures. To ensure that emergency responders have continuous communication, these systems must meet strict criteria for continuous operation during fires, floods and other emergencies. However, as non-commercial systems they provide no direct return on investment, therefore building owners seek simple and cost-effective solutions.

The CommScope Bi-Directional Amplifier has been designed from the ground up to meet this need. As a repeater-based solution, it takes signals over the air and thus requires a minimal footprint within the building. It comes in a range of frequency band and power options, supports battery backup, and is fully compliant with relevant National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) and National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA) standards. It is software upgradeable.

Tessco, as a leading distributor of wireless infrastructure products, provides complete public safety solutions consisting of the Bi-Directional Amplifier along with necessary cabling, antennas and other components, through extensive network of value-added resellers.

"Tessco has been engaged with us over the last two years to bring this product to market. This, combined with Tesscos commitment to the public safety market, will help meet the growing need for reliable, cost-effective public safety wireless systems, said Michael Shumate, vice president of Distributed Coverage and Capacity Systems for CommScopes Mobility Solutions.

"Our long-standing successful partnership fostered this collaboration, resulting in this new product offering from CommScope and our decision to consume their entire production for the next year, said Tammy Ridgley, vice president Solutions Development and Product Management for Tessco. "With CommScope expanding their product line card in this category, Tessco continues to build a competitive and robust public safety offering.

Tessco is now accepting orders with expected shipping in late Q4 or early in the first quarter of 2020.

About TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ: TESS)

TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TESS) is a value-added technology distributor, manufacturer, and solutions provider serving commercial and retail customers in the wireless infrastructure and mobile device accessories markets. The company was founded more than 30 years ago with a commitment to deliver industry-leading products, knowledge, solutions, and customer service. Tessco supplies more than 50,000 products from 400 of the industrys top manufacturers in mobile communications, Wi-Fi, Internet of Things ("IoT), wireless backhaul, and more. Tessco is a single source for outstanding customer experience, expert knowledge, and complete end-to-end solutions for the wireless industry. For more information, visit https://www.tessco.com/suppliers/commercial/commscope/commscope-products-and-promotions.

About CommScope

CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) and the recently acquired ARRIS and Ruckus Networks are redefining tomorrow by shaping the future of wired and wireless communications. Our combined global team of employees, innovators and technologists have empowered customers in all regions of the world to anticipate whats next and push the boundaries of whats possible. Discover more at www.commscope.com.

