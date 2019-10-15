finanzen.net
15.10.2019 16:00
Bewerten
(0)

Tessco and CommScope Collaborate to Deliver Public Safety Wireless Solutions

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS), a leading value-added distributor and solutions provider for the wireless industry, today announced it has secured the entire first year production capacity for CommScopes new public safety product. CommScopes Bi-Directional Amplifier addresses a key need for reliable, cost-effective public safety wireless systems.

State and local building authorities are increasingly mandating public safety wireless systems for new and even existing commercial structures. To ensure that emergency responders have continuous communication, these systems must meet strict criteria for continuous operation during fires, floods and other emergencies. However, as non-commercial systems they provide no direct return on investment, therefore building owners seek simple and cost-effective solutions.

The CommScope Bi-Directional Amplifier has been designed from the ground up to meet this need. As a repeater-based solution, it takes signals over the air and thus requires a minimal footprint within the building. It comes in a range of frequency band and power options, supports battery backup, and is fully compliant with relevant National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) and National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA) standards. It is software upgradeable.

Tessco, as a leading distributor of wireless infrastructure products, provides complete public safety solutions consisting of the Bi-Directional Amplifier along with necessary cabling, antennas and other components, through extensive network of value-added resellers.

"Tessco has been engaged with us over the last two years to bring this product to market. This, combined with Tesscos commitment to the public safety market, will help meet the growing need for reliable, cost-effective public safety wireless systems, said Michael Shumate, vice president of Distributed Coverage and Capacity Systems for CommScopes Mobility Solutions.

"Our long-standing successful partnership fostered this collaboration, resulting in this new product offering from CommScope and our decision to consume their entire production for the next year, said Tammy Ridgley, vice president Solutions Development and Product Management for Tessco. "With CommScope expanding their product line card in this category, Tessco continues to build a competitive and robust public safety offering.

Tessco is now accepting orders with expected shipping in late Q4 or early in the first quarter of 2020.

About TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ: TESS)

TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TESS) is a value-added technology distributor, manufacturer, and solutions provider serving commercial and retail customers in the wireless infrastructure and mobile device accessories markets. The company was founded more than 30 years ago with a commitment to deliver industry-leading products, knowledge, solutions, and customer service. Tessco supplies more than 50,000 products from 400 of the industrys top manufacturers in mobile communications, Wi-Fi, Internet of Things ("IoT), wireless backhaul, and more. Tessco is a single source for outstanding customer experience, expert knowledge, and complete end-to-end solutions for the wireless industry. For more information, visit https://www.tessco.com/suppliers/commercial/commscope/commscope-products-and-promotions.

About CommScope

CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) and the recently acquired ARRIS and Ruckus Networks are redefining tomorrow by shaping the future of wired and wireless communications. Our combined global team of employees, innovators and technologists have empowered customers in all regions of the world to anticipate whats next and push the boundaries of whats possible. Discover more at www.commscope.com.

Nachrichten zu TESSCO Technologies Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr TESSCO Technologies News
RSS Feed
TESSCO Technologies zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu TESSCO Technologies Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
20.01.2015TESSCO Technologies BuySingular Research
27.10.2014TESSCO Technologies BuySingular Research
20.01.2015TESSCO Technologies BuySingular Research
27.10.2014TESSCO Technologies BuySingular Research

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für TESSCO Technologies Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Börsenpsychologie

Privatanleger handeln Aktien oft nach Bauchgefühl - und beeinflussen so die Märkte. Wie Sie von diesem Phänomen profitieren können, erfahren Sie heute Abend um 18 Uhr im Online-Seminar. Jetzt anmelden und live dabei sein!

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene TESSCO Technologies News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere TESSCO Technologies News
Werbung

Inside

BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones mit Ausbruch
VW-Konzern rüttelt nicht an der Rendite
SOCIETE GENERALE: SAP: Chance von 16 Prozent
Ausgefallene Geldanlagen: rar und wertvoll, aber nur etwas für Fans
Vontobel: Wirecard hebt die Prognose für 2025 an - Vivien Sparenberg: "Wenn die Börse nicht will, wird die Aktie abgestraft"
Saudi-Arabien hält Ölangebot knapp, Ölpreise dennoch im Rückwärtsgang
Adidas  Problem mit explodierenden Kosten?
HSBC: ThyssenKrupp und Salzgitter: Mit radikalen Lösungen zum Erfolg?
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur TESSCO Technologies-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

TESSCO Technologies Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Die trügerische Hoffnung an den Finanzmärkten
Anleger von Wirecard ergreifen die Flucht
So rüsten sich Anleger für die Zukunft
Wo sich der Bau von Sozialwohnungen für Investoren lohnt
Am 29. November startet die Schnäppchenjagd

News von

Das droht Sparern mit mehr als 100.000 Euro auf dem Konto einer deutschen Bank
Attacke auf Wirecard - Exklusiv: Jetzt reagiert die Finanzaufsicht
So kassieren Sparer mehr Zinsen als auf jedem Tagesgeld-Konto
DAX im Minus: Zollstreit und Brexit belasten die Börse - Daimler-Aktie im Blick
DAX: Kommt das Kaufsignal?

Heute im Fokus

Dow höher -- DAX fester -- Brexit-Deal-Frist zum Abend -- JPMorgan und Goldman Sachs mit Zahlen -- HelloFresh hofft auf mehr Betriebsgewinn -- Wirecard, KlöcknerCo, Google, Nordex im Fokus

Rechtskosten brocken Wells Fargo Gewinneinbruch ein. GEA will sich von GEA Bock trennen. USA sollen wohl Zölle streichen, damit China mehr Agrarprodukte kauft. Citigroup übertrifft Erwartungen Quartal deutlich. Johnson & Johnson erhöht Prognose. UnitedHealth erhöht Gewinnausblick. ZEW-Index geht im Oktober leicht zurück.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 41 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 41 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 41 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

In diesen Berufen bekommt man das höchste Gehalt
Mit welchem Beruf kommt man am ehesten an die Spitze?
Big-Mac-Index
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
Das sind die bestbezahlten Schauspieler 2019
Wer verdiente am meisten?
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in Q3 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in Q3 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die Bundesregierung erlaubt anscheinend Huawei-Technik bei Aufbau des 5G-Netzes. Was halten Sie davon?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
15:57 Uhr
Dow höher -- DAX fester -- Brexit-Deal-Frist zum Abend -- JPMorgan und Goldman Sachs mit Zahlen -- HelloFresh hofft auf mehr Betriebsgewinn -- Wirecard, KlöcknerCo, Google, Nordex im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
15:48 Uhr
Morgan Stanley sieht bei Netflix-Aktie rund 40 Prozent Potenzial
Aktie im Fokus
15:57 Uhr
Aphria-Aktien schießen zweistellig hoch: Aphria schlägt Erwartungen im ersten Quartal
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
NEL ASAA0B733
Apple Inc.865985
Aurora Cannabis IncA12GS7
Microsoft Corp.870747
Amazon906866
BASFBASF11
CommerzbankCBK100
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Infineon AG623100
TeslaA1CX3T
BayerBAY001
TUITUAG00