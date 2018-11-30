finanzen.net
10.05.2019 16:30
Tessco Announces Winners of 2019 Innovation Awards

TESSCO Technologies (Nasdaq: TESS) today announced the winners of their 2019 Innovation Awards, honoring companies in wireless technology who are pushing the boundaries with cutting-edge new products and solutions.

The winning products for wireless infrastructure included the WilsonPro 1000C, an enterprise-grade LTE signal booster with cloud monitoring capabilities; Combas CriticalPoint Antenna Monitoring System, an RFID equipped, real-time monitoring solution for Public Safety in-building networks; CommScopes SnapTak PIM-Guard Adjustable Hangers, a cable mounting solution for simplified installation and PIM reductions; and PCTELs Public Safety Network Testing Solution  P25 & Cellular, a versatile test solution designed to meet the strict requirements for Public Safety networks.

In the mobile device accessory category, the winning products were OtterBoxs Otter + Pop collaboration with PopSockets, which combines their signature cases with an integrated PopGrip that collapses flat; PopSockets Swappable PopGrips, which make their popular products customizable; and Samsungs Galaxy Buds, their latest true wireless earbuds.

"Once again this year we received an astonishing number of impressive submissions to our Innovation Awards, said Charles Kriete, Tessco Sr. VP of Commercial Sales, Product Marketing, and Supply Chain. "It gets more difficult each year to select the winners, but we feel these products represent true innovation and have changed the landscape of their respective markets.

"The technology, creativity, and versatility in the retail products we selected this year was especially impressive, added Liz Robinson, Tessco Sr. VP of Retail Sales and Product Marketing. "Samsung continues to deliver cutting-edge audio with their Galaxy Buds and to see two of our industrys biggest brands in OtterBox and PopSockets join forces to create a product to meet a need shows the possibilities when we identify mutually beneficial opportunities.

Winners were recognized at Tesscos annual National Sales Meeting on May 1. Learn more about all the winning products at www.tessco.com/innovationawards.

About Tessco

TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TESS) is a value-added technology distributor, manufacturer, and solutions provider serving commercial and retail customers in the wireless infrastructure and mobile device accessories markets. The company was founded more than 30 years ago with a commitment to deliver industry-leading products, knowledge, solutions, and customer service. Tessco supplies more than 50,000 products from 350 of the industrys top manufacturers in mobile communications, Wi-Fi, Internet of Things ("IoT), wireless backhaul, and more. Tessco is a single source for outstanding customer experience, expert knowledge, and complete end-to-end solutions for the wireless industry.

