Tessco Announces Winners of 2019 Innovation Awards

TESSCO Technologies (Nasdaq: TESS) today announced the winners of their
2019 Innovation Awards, honoring companies in wireless technology who
are pushing the boundaries with cutting-edge new products and solutions.
The winning products for wireless infrastructure included the WilsonPro
1000C, an enterprise-grade LTE signal booster with cloud monitoring
capabilities; Combas CriticalPoint Antenna Monitoring System, an RFID
equipped, real-time monitoring solution for Public Safety in-building
networks; CommScopes SnapTak PIM-Guard Adjustable Hangers, a cable
mounting solution for simplified installation and PIM reductions; and
PCTELs Public Safety Network Testing Solution P25 & Cellular, a
versatile test solution designed to meet the strict requirements for
Public Safety networks.
In the mobile device accessory category, the winning products were
OtterBoxs Otter + Pop collaboration with PopSockets, which combines
their signature cases with an integrated PopGrip that collapses flat;
PopSockets Swappable PopGrips, which make their popular products
customizable; and Samsungs Galaxy Buds, their latest true wireless
earbuds.
"Once again this year we received an astonishing number of impressive
submissions to our Innovation Awards, said Charles Kriete, Tessco Sr.
VP of Commercial Sales, Product Marketing, and Supply Chain. "It gets
more difficult each year to select the winners, but we feel these
products represent true innovation and have changed the landscape of
their respective markets.
"The technology, creativity, and versatility in the retail products we
selected this year was especially impressive, added Liz Robinson,
Tessco Sr. VP of Retail Sales and Product Marketing. "Samsung continues
to deliver cutting-edge audio with their Galaxy Buds and to see two of
our industrys biggest brands in OtterBox and PopSockets join forces to
create a product to meet a need shows the possibilities when we identify
mutually beneficial opportunities.
Winners were recognized at Tesscos annual National Sales Meeting on May
1. Learn more about all the winning products at www.tessco.com/innovationawards.
