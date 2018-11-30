Tessco Earns Distinction as Top Western Hemisphere Distributor for Rajant

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ: TESS) has been recognized as the Top Western Hemisphere Distributor for industrial wireless brand Rajant, which provides a patented Kinetic Mesh® technology for scalable private mobile broadband networks.

Tessco, a leading value-added distributor in the wireless space, serves tens of thousands of unique customers each month and complements their product offer from leading brands like Rajant with an array of services for customers, including technical support, supply chain management, and just-in-time delivery. Tessco sells Rajants full portfolio of products to a wide range of markets, such as petrochemical and oil & gas.

"Its a testament to our team and the quality, reliability, and reputation of Rajants brand that weve been able to deliver so many successful solutions for our customers using Rajants products, said Charles Kriete, Tessco Sr. VP of Commercial Sales, Product Marketing, and Supply Chain. "Weve built an exceptional relationship over the years and look forward to continuing our success together moving forward.

"Tessco has been an authorized Rajant distributor since October 2014 and has always done well for us in that role, said Bernard Taliaferro, Rajants Channel Director. "Tesscos phenomenal database of customers and contacts has really begun to shine due to the quality of their sales and product management teams. Add in Tesscos commitment to strategic partners, like Rajant, and you have a recipe for success and growth with Tessco playing an integral part.

About Tessco

TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TESS) is a value-added technology distributor, manufacturer, and solutions provider serving commercial and retail customers in the wireless infrastructure and mobile device accessories markets. The company was founded more than 30 years ago with a commitment to deliver industry-leading products, knowledge, solutions, and customer service. Tessco supplies more than 50,000 products from 350 of the industrys top manufacturers in mobile communications, Wi-Fi, Internet of Things ("IoT), wireless backhaul, and more. Tessco is a single source for outstanding customer experience, expert knowledge, and complete end-to-end solutions for the wireless industry.

About Rajant

Rajant Corporation is the exclusive provider of private wireless networks powered by the patented Kinetic Mesh® network, BreadCrumb® wireless nodes, and InstaMesh® networking software. With Rajant, customers can rapidly deploy a highly adaptable and scalable network that leverages the power of real-time data to deliver on-demand, mission-critical business intelligence. A low-latency, high-throughput and secure solution for a variety of data, voice, video, and autonomous applications, Rajants Kinetic Mesh networks provide industrial customers with full mobility, allowing them to take their private network applications and data anywhere. With successful deployments in more than 50 countries for customers in military, mining, ports, rail, oil & gas, petrochemical plants, municipalities, and agriculture, Rajant is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania with additional facilities and offices in Arizona, Kentucky, and Alabama. For more information, visit www.rajant.com or follow Rajant on LinkedIn and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190613005045/en/