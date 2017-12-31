TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TESS) today announced it has been
invited as the newest member of the Global Technology Distribution
Council (GTDC). The GTDC is a 20-year-old association comprised of the
technology industrys most significant distribution companies. Together,
GTDC members provide products, services and solutions throughout the
world, and represent over 1,000 of the most significant technology
manufacturers and vendors.
"Our selection as the newest member of the GTDC is recognition of
Tesscos role as a leading distributor in the wireless infrastructure
and mobile device accessory space. We look forward to contributing to
this prestigious organization and sharing best practices with other
technology leaders, said Murray Wright, CEO of Tessco.
"Tessco Technologies is a strong reflection of the continued evolution
of broader and deeper value-added distribution services, said GTDC CEO
Tim Curran, noting that the GTDCs members collectively drive more than
$150 billion in annual revenue. "The momentum at Tessco including 9%
revenue growth in the companys most recent fiscal year further
attests to the advances and innovations distributors deliver to vendor
and channel partners every day. We look forward to Tesscos
contributions as the GTDC continues to expand its initiatives and
activities on a global scale.
For more information and to explore Tesscos product assortment, visit www.tessco.com.
About Tessco
TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TESS) is a value-added technology
distributor, and solutions provider serving commercial and retail
customers in the wireless infrastructure and mobile device accessories
markets. The company was founded more than 30 years ago with a
commitment to deliver industry-leading products, knowledge, solutions,
and customer service. Tessco supplies more than 50,000 products from 400
of the industrys top manufacturers in mobile communications, Wi-Fi,
Internet of Things ("IoT), wireless backhaul, and more. Tessco is a
single source for outstanding customer experience, expert knowledge, and
complete end-to-end solutions for the wireless industry.
About the GTDC
The Global Technology Distribution Council is the industry consortium
representing the worlds leading tech distributors. GTDC members drive
more than $150 billion in annual worldwide sales of products, services
and solutions through diverse business channels. GTDC conferences
support the development and expansion of strategic supply-chain
partnerships that continually address the fast-changing marketplace
needs of vendors, end customers and distributors. GTDC members include
AB S.A, ABC Data, Almo Corporation, Arrow Electronics, Compuage Infocom
Ltd., Computer Gross Italia, D&H Distributing, ELKO, Exclusive Networks,
Ingram Micro, Intcomex, Logicom, SiS Technologies, SYNNEX, Tarsus, Tech
Data, Tessco Technologies, TIM AG and Westcon-Comstor.
