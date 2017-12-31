+++ Ihre Meinung zum Thema ETFs ist gefragt! Jetzt teilnehmen! +++
31.07.2018 14:30
Tessco Elected as Member of Global Technology Distribution Council - Consortium of Worlds Leading Tech Distributors

TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TESS) today announced it has been invited as the newest member of the Global Technology Distribution Council (GTDC). The GTDC is a 20-year-old association comprised of the technology industrys most significant distribution companies. Together, GTDC members provide products, services and solutions throughout the world, and represent over 1,000 of the most significant technology manufacturers and vendors.

"Our selection as the newest member of the GTDC is recognition of Tesscos role as a leading distributor in the wireless infrastructure and mobile device accessory space. We look forward to contributing to this prestigious organization and sharing best practices with other technology leaders, said Murray Wright, CEO of Tessco.

"Tessco Technologies is a strong reflection of the continued evolution of broader and deeper value-added distribution services, said GTDC CEO Tim Curran, noting that the GTDCs members collectively drive more than $150 billion in annual revenue. "The momentum at Tessco  including 9% revenue growth in the companys most recent fiscal year  further attests to the advances and innovations distributors deliver to vendor and channel partners every day. We look forward to Tesscos contributions as the GTDC continues to expand its initiatives and activities on a global scale.

For more information and to explore Tesscos product assortment, visit www.tessco.com.

About Tessco

TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TESS) is a value-added technology distributor, and solutions provider serving commercial and retail customers in the wireless infrastructure and mobile device accessories markets. The company was founded more than 30 years ago with a commitment to deliver industry-leading products, knowledge, solutions, and customer service. Tessco supplies more than 50,000 products from 400 of the industrys top manufacturers in mobile communications, Wi-Fi, Internet of Things ("IoT), wireless backhaul, and more. Tessco is a single source for outstanding customer experience, expert knowledge, and complete end-to-end solutions for the wireless industry.

About the GTDC

The Global Technology Distribution Council is the industry consortium representing the worlds leading tech distributors. GTDC members drive more than $150 billion in annual worldwide sales of products, services and solutions through diverse business channels. GTDC conferences support the development and expansion of strategic supply-chain partnerships that continually address the fast-changing marketplace needs of vendors, end customers and distributors. GTDC members include AB S.A, ABC Data, Almo Corporation, Arrow Electronics, Compuage Infocom Ltd., Computer Gross Italia, D&H Distributing, ELKO, Exclusive Networks, Ingram Micro, Intcomex, Logicom, SiS Technologies, SYNNEX, Tarsus, Tech Data, Tessco Technologies, TIM AG and Westcon-Comstor.

