19.09.2019
Tessco Partners with JBL to Distribute Full Line of Audio Accessories

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ: TESS), a leading provider of mobile device accessories and retail solutions, today announced a new partnership with JBL to expand its audio portfolio.

Recognized by market research firm NPD as an industry-leading brand, JBL offers an extensive line of audio products, including wireless Bluetooth devices, speakers and headphones, connected home audio solutions, in-car sound systems, and much more.

"Tessco is thrilled to be partnering with JBL, one of the premier audio brands in our industry, said Liz Robinson, Senior Vice President of Retail Sales and Product Marketing at Tessco. "With JBL as a manufacturing partner, Tessco continues to build a robust and competitive audio offering. Sales of audio products are not tied so closely to major handset launches as are other mobile device accessories, so our customers are able to realize revenue throughout the year. Our goal as a distributor is to provide retailers with just this type of opportunity, and this new partnership allows us to do so by providing our customers with one source for all their audio and mobile device accessories needs.

"We look forward to realizing the benefits this partnership provides as a result of Tesscos broad channel reach, logistics management expertise and focus on driving incremental placement and growth for our products, said Daniel Lee, Vice President and General Manager of Consumer Audio at HARMAN International.

About Tessco

TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TESS) is a value-added technology distributor, manufacturer, and solutions provider serving commercial and retail customers in the wireless infrastructure and mobile device accessories markets. The company was founded more than 30 years ago with a commitment to deliver industry-leading products, knowledge, solutions, and customer service. Tessco supplies more than 50,000 products from 350 of the industry's top manufacturers in mobile communications, Wi-Fi, Internet of Things ("IoT"), wireless backhaul, and more. Tessco is a single source for outstanding customer experience, expert knowledge, and complete end-to-end solutions for the wireless industry.

About JBL

JBL creates the amazing sound that shapes lifes most epic moments. From iconic events like Woodstock and concerts at Madison Square Garden, to games at Yankee Stadium and weekend road trips, JBL elevates listeners experiences with award-winning audio that lets them make the most of every moment. With unmatched professional credentials and over 70 years of delivering industry leading innovation, JBL is the authority in engineering superior sound.

About HARMAN

HARMAN International (harman.com), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co, LTD., designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions; and services supporting the Internet of Things. With leading brands including AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®, Lexicon®, Mark Levinson® and Revel®, HARMAN is admired by audiophiles, musicians and the entertainment venues where they perform around the world. More than 25 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and connected car systems. Our software services power billions of mobile devices and systems that are connected, integrated and secure across all platforms, from work and home to car and mobile. HARMAN has a workforce of approximately 30,000 people across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. In March 2017, HARMAN became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics.

