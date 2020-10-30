  • Suche
19.08.2021 14:30

Tessco Welcomes Two New Board Members

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ: TESS), a leading value-added distributor to the wireless infrastructure construction industry, is pleased to announce the addition of two new members to its Board of Directors, Steven T. Campbell and Vernon Irvin. Campbell joins the Board with strategy, financial, legal, regulatory, and supply chain expertise in wireless telecommunications, computer networking, and petroleum industries, while Irvin brings over 30 years of enterprise and SaaS sales leadership experience.

"Steve and Vernon join the Board with years of experience in a variety of industries, bringing with them an abundance of knowledge that spans across multiple facets of our business, said Sandip Mukerjee, President and Chief Executive Officer of Tessco. "We look forward to having Steve and Vernon provide innovative perspectives on how Tessco can improve the way we do business to better suit our customers and meet our strategic goals.

From 2005 until his retirement in 2020, Campbell served at United States Cellular Corporation, most recently as Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer leading strategy, finance, supply chain, legal and regulatory affairs, real estate, and inter-carrier business activities. Prior to joining UScellular, he held senior leadership positions in finance and operations at 3Com Corporation, U.S. Robotics Corporation, and Amoco Corporation, and began his professional career at Price Waterhouse & Co., now PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC). Campbell has also held various Board of Directors positions throughout his career.

Irvin serves as Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer at Everbridge, the global leader in Critical Event Management (CEM), leading the global go-to-market and services organizations responsible for driving the companys enterprise transition with its market-leading CEM product suite, as well as global adoption for Everbridges countrywide population alerting solutions. Irvin has enterprise and SaaS sales leadership experience across direct and channel organizations serving both public and private sectors at a multi-billion-dollar scale. He has also led enterprise sales organizations covering 60 countries, leveraging indirect channels, partners, and alliances to grow deal flow and book orders.

About TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ: TESS)

TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TESS) is a value-added technology distributor, manufacturer, and solutions provider serving commercial customers in the wireless infrastructure ecosystem. The Company was founded more than 30 years ago with a commitment to deliver industry-leading products, knowledge, solutions, and customer service. Tessco supplies more than 65,000 products from 250 of the industrys top manufacturers in mobile communications, Wi-Fi, Internet of Things ("IoT), wireless backhaul, and more. Tessco is a single source for outstanding customer experience, expert knowledge, and complete end-to-end solutions for the wireless industry. For more information, visit tessco.com.

29.07.21
TESSCO Technologies: Quartalsergebnisse zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
25.07.21
Ausblick: TESSCO Technologies gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
12.05.21
TESSCO Technologies stellte Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
08.05.21
Ausblick: TESSCO Technologies stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
03.02.21
TESSCO Technologies stellte das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
30.01.21
Ausblick: TESSCO Technologies legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
30.10.20
TESSCO Technologies: Was beim Unternehmen in den jüngsten Büchern steht (finanzen.net)

Analysen zu TESSCO Technologies Inc.

20.01.2015TESSCO Technologies BuySingular Research
27.10.2014TESSCO Technologies BuySingular Research
20.01.2015TESSCO Technologies BuySingular Research
27.10.2014TESSCO Technologies BuySingular Research

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

