29.08.2018 15:00
Texas Advanced Computing Center Selects Mellanox HDR 200G InfiniBand to Accelerate New Large-Scale Supercomputer

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MLNX), a leading supplier of high-performance, end-to-end smart interconnect solutions for data center servers and storage systems, today announced that InfiniBand has been selected to accelerate the new large-scale supercomputer to be deployed at the Texas Advanced Computing Center (TACC). The system, named Frontera, will leverage InfiniBand to deliver the highest application performance, scalability and efficiency.

"We are excited to collaborate with TACC to build one of the most powerful supercomputers in the world, said Gilad Shainer, vice president of marketing at Mellanox Technologies. "The fast data speeds and the advanced In-Network Computing acceleration engines, make InfiniBand the highest performance and most efficient interconnect technology for high-performance computing, artificial intelligence, cloud and storage, among other applications. These interconnect advantages will take TACC to the next level of scaling user applications, and maximize their return on investment.

The Frontera supercomputer will deliver approximately twice the performance compared to the current system at TACC, and is expected to be operational in early 2019. If installed today, Frontera would be ranked among the top 5 fastest supercomputers in the world.

"InfiniBand is enabling us to build a very efficient, higher performance and scalable supercomputer that will serve our users needs for the next several years, said Dan Stanzione, TACC executive director. "We appreciate the deep collaboration with Mellanox and look forward to see the new scientific discoveries Frontera will enable.

About Mellanox

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ: MLNX) is a leading supplier of end-to-end InfiniBand and Ethernet smart interconnect solutions and services for servers and storage. Mellanox interconnect solutions increase data center efficiency by providing the highest throughput and lowest latency, delivering data faster to applications and unlocking system performance capability. Mellanox offers a choice of fast interconnect products: adapters, switches, software and silicon that accelerate application runtime and maximize business results for a wide range of markets including high performance computing, enterprise data centers, Web 2.0, cloud, storage and financial services. More information is available at: www.mellanox.com.

Note: Mellanox is a trademark of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

