Texas Advanced Computing Center Selects Mellanox HDR 200G InfiniBand to Accelerate New Large-Scale Supercomputer

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MLNX), a leading supplier of
high-performance, end-to-end smart interconnect solutions for data
center servers and storage systems, today announced that InfiniBand has
been selected to accelerate the new large-scale supercomputer to be
deployed at the Texas Advanced Computing Center (TACC). The system,
named Frontera, will leverage InfiniBand to deliver the highest
application performance, scalability and efficiency.
"We are excited to collaborate with TACC to build one of the most
powerful supercomputers in the world, said Gilad Shainer, vice
president of marketing at Mellanox Technologies. "The fast data speeds
and the advanced In-Network Computing acceleration engines, make
InfiniBand the highest performance and most efficient interconnect
technology for high-performance computing, artificial intelligence,
cloud and storage, among other applications. These interconnect
advantages will take TACC to the next level of scaling user
applications, and maximize their return on investment.
The Frontera supercomputer will deliver approximately twice the
performance compared to the current system at TACC, and is expected to
be operational in early 2019. If installed today, Frontera would be
ranked among the top 5 fastest supercomputers in the world.
"InfiniBand is enabling us to build a very efficient, higher performance
and scalable supercomputer that will serve our users needs for the next
several years, said Dan Stanzione, TACC executive director. "We
appreciate the deep collaboration with Mellanox and look forward to see
the new scientific discoveries Frontera will enable.
