Texas Pacific Land Trust Postpones Special Meeting until May 22, 2019

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE: TPL) (the "Trust or "Texas
Pacific) confirms that it has received a notice from SoftVest,
L.P. nominating its own principal, Eric L. Oliver, as a candidate for
election as trustee (the "Trustees) at the Trusts
upcoming special meeting of holders of sub-share certificates (the "Special
Meeting).
In light of the nomination notice, the Trust has postponed the date of
its Special Meeting, which was originally scheduled to be held on May 8,
2019, until May 22, 2019. The previously announced record date for the
Special Meeting of March 28, 2019 remains unchanged. The postponement is
intended to provide the Trustees with sufficient time to consider the
nomination notice and give shareholders the opportunity to fully
consider the changed circumstances in order to make an informed voting
decision.
The Trustees and management have overseen expansive growth, which has
created tremendous value for shareholders as evidenced by total
shareholder returns of 484% since January 1, 2016 (through close of
business on March 21, 2019), substantially outperforming its peers and
the overall market.
The Trustees will present their formal recommendation regarding nominees
in the Trusts definitive proxy statement and other proxy materials,
which will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC)
and mailed to all shareholders eligible to vote at the Special Meeting.
Shareholders are not required to take action at this time. Shareholders
may direct any questions they have to the contact information at the end
of this release.
Stifel is acting as financial advisor, Sidley Austin LLP is acting as
legal counsel and MacKenzie Partners is acting as proxy solicitor to the
Trust.
About Texas Pacific Land Trust
Texas Pacific is one of the largest landowners in the State of Texas
with approximately 900,000 acres of land in West Texas. Texas Pacific
was organized under a Declaration of Trust to receive and hold title to
extensive tracts of land in the State of Texas, previously the property
of the Texas and Pacific Railway Company, and to issue transferable
certificates of proprietary interest pro rata to the holders of certain
debt securities of the Texas and Pacific Railway Company. Texas
Pacifics trustees are empowered under the Declaration of Trust to
manage the lands with all the powers of an absolute owner.
