Texas Pacific Land Trust Postpones Special Meeting until May 22, 2019

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE: TPL) (the "Trust or "Texas Pacific) confirms that it has received a notice from SoftVest, L.P. nominating its own principal, Eric L. Oliver, as a candidate for election as trustee (the "Trustees) at the Trusts upcoming special meeting of holders of sub-share certificates (the "Special Meeting).

In light of the nomination notice, the Trust has postponed the date of its Special Meeting, which was originally scheduled to be held on May 8, 2019, until May 22, 2019. The previously announced record date for the Special Meeting of March 28, 2019 remains unchanged. The postponement is intended to provide the Trustees with sufficient time to consider the nomination notice and give shareholders the opportunity to fully consider the changed circumstances in order to make an informed voting decision.

The Trustees and management have overseen expansive growth, which has created tremendous value for shareholders as evidenced by total shareholder returns of 484% since January 1, 2016 (through close of business on March 21, 2019), substantially outperforming its peers and the overall market.

The Trustees will present their formal recommendation regarding nominees in the Trusts definitive proxy statement and other proxy materials, which will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC) and mailed to all shareholders eligible to vote at the Special Meeting.

Shareholders are not required to take action at this time. Shareholders may direct any questions they have to the contact information at the end of this release.

About Texas Pacific Land Trust

Texas Pacific is one of the largest landowners in the State of Texas with approximately 900,000 acres of land in West Texas. Texas Pacific was organized under a Declaration of Trust to receive and hold title to extensive tracts of land in the State of Texas, previously the property of the Texas and Pacific Railway Company, and to issue transferable certificates of proprietary interest pro rata to the holders of certain debt securities of the Texas and Pacific Railway Company. Texas Pacifics trustees are empowered under the Declaration of Trust to manage the lands with all the powers of an absolute owner.

