  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
25.03.2021 12:03

TFS HealthScience Standardizes on Veeva Vault Clinical Operations Suite to Accelerate Clinical Development

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that TFS HealthScience selected Veeva Vault Clinical Operations Suite for end-to-end study management on a single cloud platform. The global CRO is taking action to further modernize study operations, adopting the entire suite for greater efficiency and speed in trials. Now TFS HealthScience will offer its biopharma customers industry-leading technologies and services to run more cost-efficient and compliant studies.

"Veeva Vault Clinical Operations Suite gives us a foundation for further growth as we expand our service offerings globally," said Dr. Bassem Saleh, CEO, TFS HealthScience. "Bringing together study operations streamlines processes, enabling us to maximize value for sponsors and accelerate the delivery of treatments to patients."

TFS HealthScience provides customers with strategically tailored solutions focused on driving excellence and innovation to reduce complexity in trials. Building on its success with Veeva Vault eTMF to maintain inspection readiness, the company will use Veeva Vault Study Startup to get studies up and running quickly, Veeva Vault CTMS to keep studies on track, and Veeva Vault Payments to simplify payments to global partner sites. With a connected, agile clinical landscape, TFS HealthScience will centralize governance and study oversight to share insights with sponsors easily.

"With Veeva Vault, we now have complete visibility into study progress and deviations to make better, more informed decisions and ensure studies meet their objectives," said Young Shon, CIO, TFS HealthScience. "Our partnership with Veeva is instrumental to TFS's digital transformation program and our strategic push towards paperless and patient-centric approaches."

"TFS HealthScience is transforming clinical operations to work more efficiently and better serve sponsors," said Pinar Benet, senior director strategy, Vault Clinical Operations at Veeva Systems. "We're excited to continue this journey together towards unified and connected trials to accelerate clinical research."

Vault Clinical Operations Suite enables sponsors and CROs to seamlessly share information and documents across CTMS, eTMF, study start-up, and payments for better collaboration and increased efficiency throughout the study lifecycle.

The Veeva Unified Clinical Operations Survey: Annual CRO Report shows that CROs like TFS HealthScience are moving to streamline trial execution by embracing new digital strategies and technologies that eliminate data silos and manual processes. Learn how CROs are modernizing clinical operations to speed trials in the full report, available online at veeva.com/CROReport.

Additional Information

Connect with Veeva on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/veeva-systems
Follow @veeva_eu on Twitter: twitter.com/veeva_eu

About TFS HealthScience

TFS HealthScience is a global contract research organization (CRO) that supports biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies throughout their entire clinical development journey. In partnership with customers, we build solution-driven teams working for a healthier future. Bringing together nearly 700 professionals, TFS delivers tailored clinical research services in more than 40 countries and supports customers with comprehensive solutions through three strong business models: clinical development services (CDS), which provides full-service support at all stages of the clinical development process, strategic resourcing solutions (SRS), which offers expert insourcing and targeted recruitment services, and functional services (FSP), to provide customers with strategic workforce management solutions. For more information, visit www.tfscro.com

About Veeva Systems

Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 975 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com/eu.

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including the market demand for and acceptance of Veeva's products and services, the results from use of Veeva's products and services, and general business conditions (including the on-going impact of COVID-19), particularly within the life sciences industry. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon Veeva's historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent Veeva's expectations as of the date of this press announcement. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and Veeva disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements in the future. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect Veeva's financial results are included under the captions, "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," in the company's filing on Form 10-Q for the period ended October 31, 2020. This is available on the company's website at veeva.com under the Investors section and on the SEC's website at sec.gov. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other filings Veeva makes with the SEC from time to time.

Nachrichten zu Veeva Systems Inc (A)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Jetzt neu: Hot Bets, der Podcast zu den heißesten Aktien von finanzen.net - Jetzt anhören (Anzeige)
04.03.21
Veeva Systems A stellte Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
28.02.21
Ausblick: Veeva Systems A legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
15.02.21
Erste Schätzungen: Veeva Systems A stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
31.12.20
Dezember 2020: Analysten sehen Potenzial bei Veeva Systems A-Aktie (finanzen.net)
03.12.20
Veeva Systems A: Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
31.10.20
Veeva Systems A-Aktie: Einschätzungen und Kursziele der Analysten im Oktober (finanzen.net)
29.08.20
Veeva Systems A gab Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
26.08.20
Ausblick: Veeva Systems A gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Veeva Systems A News
RSS Feed
Veeva Systems A zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Veeva Systems Inc (A)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
28.08.2019Veeva Systems A BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
17.04.2019Veeva Systems A BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
27.02.2019Veeva Systems A BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
05.10.2018Veeva Systems A BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
01.10.2018Veeva Systems A HoldCanaccord Adams
28.08.2019Veeva Systems A BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
17.04.2019Veeva Systems A BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
27.02.2019Veeva Systems A BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
05.10.2018Veeva Systems A BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
24.08.2018Veeva Systems A BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
01.10.2018Veeva Systems A HoldCanaccord Adams
25.11.2015Veeva System a HoldDeutsche Bank AG
04.03.2015Veeva System a HoldDeutsche Bank AG

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Veeva Systems Inc (A) nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Veeva Systems A News

04.03.21Veeva Systems A stellte Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
28.02.21Ausblick: Veeva Systems A legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
18.03.21Is Veeva Systems a Buy?
Weitere Veeva Systems A News
Werbung

Trading-News

Vontobel: Klassisch klug - Discount-Zertifikate auf Continental, MTU Aero Engines, Adidas
Podcast mit Prof. Dr. Stefan Mittnik: Aktiv oder passiv? - Die falsche Frage
WTI-Öl  im Korrekturmodus
DZ BANK - Inside-Day signalisiert abwartende Haltung
Gamestop setzt auf Online-Gamer - Aktie bricht ein
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Wie Sie 10.000  richtig anlegen
Podcast: Schreckgespenst Inflation als Gefahr für die Aktienmärkte?
Warum die private Alters­vor­sorge sinn­voll ist
Webinar: Allvest Lunchtime - Einblicke in das Allvest Kunden-Cockpit. So verwalten Sie Ihren Allvest Vertrag.
Wohin mit dem Geld?
my-si: Jeder zweite Verbraucher will nachhaltig anlegen - aber mit Rendite
Wenn die Zinsen steigen
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Veeva Systems A-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Veeva Systems A Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Die Mietflation erreicht die deutschen Speckgürtel
E.on oder RWE - Welche Aktie powert mehr?
Welche Uhren wirklich Geld bringen
Der verrückte NFT-Hype und Gewinne mit dem Vorschlaghammer
Politik-Crash  Ist das Versagen eine Last für den Dax?

News von

Newsticker Corona: Braun - Deutsche sollen Ostern wie Weihnachten feiern
Wasserstoff Newsblog: Nel ASA setzt jetzt auch auf Ammoniak und Methanol
Alibaba-Aktie: Mit dem Aufwärtstrend traden
DAX-Chartanalyse: Trennungsängste sind hilfreich
Prognosen 2022: Comeback der Gewinne - so steht es um DAX, MDAX, SDAX und Small Caps

Heute im Fokus

DAX leicht im Minus -- Bitcoin fällt zurück -- EVOTEC mit mehr Umsatz -- Deutsche Wohnen erhöht Dividende -- Scout24 peilt höheres Wachstum an -- zooplus, FRIEDRICH VORWERK, HHLA im Fokus

Pfeiffer sieht weitere Unsicherheiten - Ausblick vorsichtig. Siemens Healthineers vollzieht zweite Kapitalerhöhung für Varian-Kauf. Auftragsbelebung stimmt JENOPTIK optimistisch für 2021. ZEAL Network will 2021 wieder wachsen. CEWE blickt wegen Corona eher vorsichtig auf 2021. SMA Solar schreibt wieder schwarze Zahlen. S&T zahlt wieder Dividende. AstraZeneca-Aktie: Neue Daten bestätigen hohe Wirksamkeit des Impfstoffs.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die prominentesten Steuersünder Deutschlands
Diese Promis haben den Staat um Millionen betrogen
Die besten Wall Street Filme
Diese Streifen präsentieren die Welt des großen Geldes
Wie haben die größten Milliardäre begonnen ihr Geld zu verdienen?
Der Werdegang der bekanntesten Milliardäre

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die weltweit größten Smartphone-Hersteller
Das sind die größten Hersteller für Smartphones auf der Welt.
Die 20 größten europäischen Banken
Finanzhäuser: Wessen Marktkapitalisierung wiegt am schwersten?
Forbes: Die reichsten Selfmade-Frauen der USA unter 40
Sie gehören zu den 100 reichsten Selfmade-Frauen der USA - und sind noch keine 40 Jahre alt
4. Quartal 2020: Neuerungen im Depot von David Einhorn
Änderungen im Portfolio
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Februar 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie bewerten Sie die derzeitigen Corna-Einschränkungen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen