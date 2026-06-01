Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Results of AGM
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Thalassa Holdings Ltd (THAL)
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Thalassa Holdings Ltd
(Reuters: THAL.L, Bloomberg: THAL:LN)
("Thalassa, "THAL" or the "Company")
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Results of AGM
The Company held its Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) on 17 June 2026. All resolutions set out in the AGM notice previously published were duly passed as follows:
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Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|VGG878801114
|Category Code:
|RAG
|TIDM:
|THAL
|LEI Code:
|2138002739WFQPLBEQ42
|Sequence No.:
|432157
|EQS News ID:
|2348400
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
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