DAX24.860 -0,2%Est506.286 +0,5%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto8,3400 +1,1%Nas26.419 +0,2%Bitcoin56.142 -0,6%Euro1,1592 -0,2%Öl80,47 +1,4%Gold4.359 +0,7%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
SpaceX A42D4F BMW 519000 Rheinmetall 703000 NVIDIA 918422 Infineon 623100 Siemens Energy ENER6Y SAP 716460 Micron Technology 869020 Deutsche Telekom 555750 Lufthansa 823212 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Allianz 840400 Deutsche Bank 514000 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Microsoft 870747
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Vor Fed-Zinsentscheid: DAX knapp tiefer -- US-Börsen uneins -- BMW kappt Prognose kräftig -- AST SpaceMobile, SpaceX, Novo Nordisk, VW, Softbank, Halbleiter-Aktien, Intel, Micron, SanDisk im Fokus
Top News
Goldman-Sachs-Chef warnt: Hohe Ölpreise könnten Verbraucherverhalten kippen Goldman-Sachs-Chef warnt: Hohe Ölpreise könnten Verbraucherverhalten kippen
Halbleiteraktien gefragt: AIXTRON, ASML und PVA legen deutlich zu Halbleiteraktien gefragt: AIXTRON, ASML und PVA legen deutlich zu
Suche...
Jetzt kostenlos
bei finanzen.net anmelden
Watchlists & Musterdepots Tools & integriertes Trading Newsletter, Trading-Desk uvm.
Schon einen Account? Anmelden
Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil

Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Results of AGM

17.06.26 16:09 Uhr
Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Thalassa Holdings Ltd Registered Shs
0,20 EUR 0,00 EUR 0,00%
Charts|News|Analysen

Thalassa Holdings Ltd (THAL)
Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Results of AGM

17-Jun-2026 / 15:09 GMT/BST

Thalassa Holdings Ltd

(Reuters: THAL.L, Bloomberg: THAL:LN)

("Thalassa, "THAL" or the "Company")

 

Results of AGM

The Company held its Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) on 17 June 2026. All resolutions set out in the AGM notice previously published were duly passed as follows:

 

Resolution Number

Votes For

Votes Against

1

100%

0%

2

100%

0%

3

100%

0%

4

100%

0%

5

82.76%

17.24%

 

 

 

END

 

 

 

 

 

Enquiries:
  •  

Thalassa Holdings Ltd

enquiries@thalassaholdingsltd.com

 

www.thalassaholdingsltd.com

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: VGG878801114
Category Code: RAG
TIDM: THAL
LEI Code: 2138002739WFQPLBEQ42
Sequence No.: 432157
EQS News ID: 2348400

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

Nachrichten zu Thalassa Holdings Ltd Registered Shs

DatumMeistgelesen