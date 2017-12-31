Thales and Gemalto Announce Regulatory Clearance from the Minister of Innovation in Canada

Regulatory News:
Reference is made to the joint press release by Thales (Euronext Paris:
HO) and Gemalto (Euronext Amsterdam and Paris: GTO) dated 27 March 2018
in relation to the launch of the recommended all-cash offer by Thales
for all the issued and outstanding shares of Gemalto (the "Offer), the
publication of the Offer Document, and the joint press release of Thales
and Gemalto dated 10 August 2018 in relation to the further extension of
the Acceptance Period. Terms not defined in this press release will have
the meaning as set forth in the Offer Document.
Thales and Gemalto today announce that they have received foreign
investment Regulatory Clearance in Canada.
Together with the anti-trust clearance obtained in China and Israel, and
clearance relating to foreign investments in Australia, Thales and
Gemalto have obtained 4 of the required 14 Regulatory Clearances.
Thales and Gemalto continue to work constructively with the competent
antitrust authorities to obtain the remaining Regulatory Clearances in
Australia, for the European Union, in Mexico, in New Zealand, in Russia,
in South Africa, in Turkey, and in the United States. In addition,
Thales and Gemalto are seeking CFIUS approval in the United States and
Regulatory Clearance relating to foreign investments from the competent
authority in Russia.
As expected, the transaction should close shortly after all of the
Regulatory Clearances have been secured which should occur before the
end of 2018.
Further announcements will be made if and when a Regulatory Clearance
has been obtained or the Offer Condition with respect to Regulatory
Clearances is satisfied, waived or has become incapable of being
satisfied, or as otherwise required by applicable law. As announced on
10 August 2018, the Acceptance Period has been further extended by
Thales in accordance with an exemption granted by the Dutch financial
markets authority (AFM) and will end two weeks after the fulfilment of
the Offer Condition with respect to Regulatory Clearances or the waiver
thereof (but no later than the Long Stop Date).
****
About Thales
The people we all rely on to make the world go round they rely on
Thales. Our customers come to us with big ambitions: to make life
better, to keep us safer.
Combining a unique diversity of expertise, talents and cultures, our
architects design and deliver extraordinary high technology solutions.
Solutions that make tomorrow possible, today. From the bottom of the
oceans to the depth of space and cyberspace, we help our customers think
smarter and act faster - mastering ever greater complexity and every
decisive moment along the way.
With 65,000 employees in 56 countries, Thales reported sales of 15.8
billion in 2017.
www.thalesgroup.com
About Gemalto
Gemalto is the global leader in digital security, with 2017 annual
revenues of 3 billion and customers in over 180 countries. We bring
trust to an increasingly connected world.
From secure software to biometrics and encryption, our technologies and
services enable businesses and governments to authenticate identities
and protect data so they stay safe and enable services in personal
devices, connected objects, the cloud and in between.
Gemaltos solutions are at the heart of modern life, from payment to
enterprise security and the internet of things. We authenticate people,
transactions and objects, encrypt data and create value for software
enabling our clients to deliver secure digital services for billions of
individuals and things.
Our 15,000 employees operate out of 112 offices, 43 personalization and
data centers, and 30 research and software development centers located
in 48 countries.
www.gemalto.com
