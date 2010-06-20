Thales Launches Its Offer on All Gemalto Shares

Regulatory News:
With the publication of the Offer Document today and with reference
to the joint press release dated 17 December 2017, Thales (Euronext
Paris: HO) and Gemalto (Euronext Amsterdam and Paris: GTO) announced
today that Thales is launching its recommended all-cash offer (the
"Offer") to all holders of issued and outstanding shares in the capital
of Gemalto for EUR 51.00 per share, cum dividend.
Patrice Caine, Thaless Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented:
"The publication of the Offer Document is the first major step of the
proposed acquisition of Gemalto, to create a world leader in digital
security.
Philippe Vallée, Gemaltos Chief Executive Officer, added: "Thaless
and Gemaltos teams are working together to obtain the required
authorizations for the success of the operation.
Alex Mandl, Chairman of Gemaltos Board of Directors, stated: "After
full and careful review with its financial and legal advisors of the
various options available to the company, the Gemalto Board of Directors
unanimously recommends Gemaltos shareholders tender their shares into
the Offer. I am counting on the support of all the companys
shareholders for the upcoming general meeting.
Transaction highlights
-
Recommended all-cash offer for all the issued and outstanding ordinary
shares in the capital of Gemalto (each, an "Ordinary Share),
including Ordinary Shares represented by American Depositary Shares
(each, an "ADS), with every two ADSs representing one Ordinary Share
(Ordinary Shares and ADSs are collectively referred to in this press
release as the "Shares and each, a "Share), at an offer price of EUR
51.00 (cum dividend) per Ordinary Share (the "Offer Price") and
EUR 25.50 per ADS.
-
The Gemaltos Board of Directors fully supports the Offer and
unanimously recommends shareholders tender their Shares. All members
of the Gemalto Board who have Shares have irrevocably committed to
tender all of their Shares into the Offer.
-
Thales and Gemalto have agreed on certain non-financial terms,
including:
-
Thales to combine its digital assets with Gemalto, creating a
world leader in digital security;
-
increased R&D expenses which remain at the heart of the digital
security businesses of Thales and Gemalto;
-
existing rights of Gemalto employees will be respected;
-
Gemaltos brand will be maintained.
-
The acceptance period (the "Acceptance Period) will commence on 28
March 2018 at 9:00 hours CET (3:00 am New York time), and will end on
6 June 2018 at 17:40 hours CET (11:40 am New York time). Thales plans
to extend this period until customary conditions for a transaction of
this kind are met, in particular obtaining the required regulatory
clearances. The payment of the Offer Price to the shareholders who
tendered their Shares into the Offer is expected in the course of the
second half of 2018, provided that the Offer is declared unconditional.
-
In parallel, Gemalto shareholders will be invited to attend the
shareholders meeting on 18 May 2018.
-
The consummation of the Offer is subject to the satisfaction or waiver
of conditions that are customary for transactions of this kind,
including:
-
a minimum acceptance level of at least 67% of Gemalto shares;
-
having obtained the required regulatory clearances;
-
no material adverse effect having occurred and continuing;
-
no material breach of the merger agreement having occurred; and
-
no Superior Offer having been made or agreed upon.
-
Gemalto has made available on its website the Position Statement (as
defined below) providing further information to shareholders,
including the recommendation on the Offer and the agenda for Gemaltos
annual general meeting.
-
Thales and Gemalto have also made available on their websites a French
summary of the Offer Document including in particular the description
of the tendering procedures applicable to French shareholders and the
material French tax aspects of the Offer.
Creation of a global digital security leader
By combining their businesses, Gemalto and Thales have the intention to
create a leading global player in digital security.
Acceleration of Thaless digital strategy
Over the past three years, Thales has significantly increased its focus
on digital technologies, investing over EUR 1 billion in connectivity,
cybersecurity, data analytics and artificial intelligence, in particular
with the acquisition of Sysgo, Vormetric and Guavus. The integration of
Gemalto strongly accelerates this strategy, reinforcing Thaless digital
offering, across its five vertical markets (aeronautics, space, ground
transportation, defence and security).
Unique and innovative technology portfolio in IoT, mobile and cloud
worlds
Combined with Gemaltos unique leading digital security portfolio,
Thales will be ideally positioned to offer end-to-end solutions to
secure the full critical digital decision chains, from data creation in
sensors to real-time decision making. This unrivalled and innovative
technology portfolio will put Thales in a highly differentiated position
to provide enterprises and government agencies with a seamless response
to the data security challenges that lie at the heart of their digital
transformation.
Creation of a global leader in digital security and cybersecurity
By acquiring Gemalto, Thales adds around EUR 3 billion of revenue to its
digital business sales and acquires a set of technologies and
competencies that have applications across Thaless five vertical
markets. The combination creates a powerhouse with a solution portfolio
including security software, expertise in biometrics and multifactor
authentication, and the issuance of secure digital and physical
credentials. These technologies, which combine diverse and constantly
evolving use cases, are expected to yield significant commercial
opportunities and revenue synergies in the years ahead.
Capacity to address all customer digital security needs
Thales will combine its digital businesses with Gemalto, which will
continue to operate under its own brand as one of the seven Thales
global business units. Both Thales and Gemalto management teams share a
common industrial vision and endorse the growth project of this newly
created digital security global business. The Gemalto CEO, Mr. Philippe
Vallée, will lead this newly created "Digital Security global business
unit.
R&D: the common DNA of Thaless and Gemaltos digital businesses
Gemalto and Thales are technology-driven companies with world-class R&D
capabilities. R&D is at the core of Thaless and Gemaltos digital
security businesses, and will remain so. The future entity can access
five Thales R&D centers worldwide and its portfolio of 16,500 patents.
In 2017, Thales increased its R&D investments by 9% and will continue
its efforts in 2018, with growth of 10%, faster than sales. The
combination will result in a combined group of more than 28,000
engineers and 3,000 researchers, which will invest more than EUR 1
billion annually in self-funded R&D.
Offer fully supported and unanimously recommended by the Board of
Directors of Gemalto
The merger agreement regarding the combination of Thales and Gemalto was
entered into at the time when a unilateral unsolicited offer for
Gemaltos shares was announced by Atos. The Board of Directors of
Gemalto considered that Atoss unsolicited and conditional offer was not
compelling when compared with Gemaltos standalone strategy. Thaless
subsequent approach to Gemalto set into motion constructive discussions
on the terms of a combination and the strategic rationale thereof.
Throughout the process, Gemalto has discussed on a frequent basis the
progress of the discussions and negotiations with Thales and the key
decisions in connection therewith. The Board of Directors of Gemalto,
with the support of its financial and legal advisors, has given careful
consideration to all aspects of the Offer, including the strategic,
financial, operational and social points of view.
Each of Deutsche Bank AG, Paris Branch and J.P. Morgan Securities plc
delivered a fairness opinion to the Board of Directors of Gemalto dated
16 December 2017 indicating that - as of such date and based upon and
subject to the factors, qualifications and assumptions set forth in the
fairness opinions - the Offer Price to be paid to the shareholders
pursuant to the Offer was fair from a financial point of view to the
shareholders.
In the merger agreement, Thales and Gemalto agreed on the undertakings
that the Board of Directors of Gemalto had identified as relevant for
its support of the proposal put forth by Thales. The merger agreement
signed between Thales and Gemalto thus provides for (i) a strategic
direction that is in the best interest of Gemalto and promotes the
sustainable success of its business, (ii) adequate protection for all
stakeholders, (iii) deal-certainty and (iv) a fair price.
Consistent with its fiduciary duties the Board of Directors, following a
careful review of alternatives and of the different stakeholders
interests with the support of its advisors, unanimously concluded that
the Offer is in the best interests of Gemalto, the sustainable success
of its business, and its stakeholders, in particular its clients,
employees and shareholders.
The Gemaltos Board of Directors unanimously decided to fully support
the Offer, to recommend Gemaltos shareholders tender their Shares into
the Offer and to vote in favour of the Gemalto resolutions to be taken
at Gemaltos annual general meeting.
Gemalto Annual General Meeting on 18 May 2018
Gemalto has convened its annual general meeting. This shareholders
meeting will be combined with the shareholders meeting to discuss the
Offer, which is required under the Dutch offer rules, and shall be held
at 10:00 hours CET on 18 May 2018 at the hotel Hilton Amsterdam Airport
Schiphol, Schiphol Boulevard 701, 1118 BN Schiphol, The Netherlands.
Separate convocation materials are available on Gemaltos website (www.gemalto.com).
A position statement of Gemaltos Board of Directors including the
information that is required pursuant to Section 18 paragraph 2 of the
Dutch Decree on Public Takeover Bids
(Besluit openbare
biedingen Wft) (the "Position Statement") is available on Gemaltos
website (www.gemalto.com).
This is a joint press release by Thales and Gemalto pursuant to
Section 4, paragraphs 1 and 3, Section 10 paragraph 1 sub c and 3 and
Section 18, paragraph 3 of the Dutch decree on public takeover bids (Besluit
openbare biedingen Wft) and Article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation
in connection with the recommended all-cash offer by Thales for all
the issued and outstanding shares in the capital of Gemalto, including
all American depositary shares. This announcement does not constitute an
offer, or any solicitation of any offer, to buy or subscribe for any
securities in Gemalto. Any offer will be made only by means of the Offer
Document, which is available as of today.
About Thales
The people we all rely on to make the world go round they rely on
Thales. Our customers come to us with big ambitions: to make life
better, to keep us safer. Combining a unique diversity of expertise,
talents and cultures, our architects design and deliver extraordinary
high technology solutions. Solutions that make tomorrow possible, today.
From the bottom of the oceans to the depth of space and cyberspace, we
help our customers think smarter and act faster - mastering ever greater
complexity and every decisive moment along the way. With 65,000
employees in 56 countries, Thales reported sales of 15.8 billion in
2017.
www.thalesgroup.com
About Gemalto
Gemalto is the global leader in digital security, with 2017 annual
revenues of 3 billion and customers in over 180 countries. We bring
trust to an increasingly connected world.
From secure software to biometrics and encryption, our technologies and
services enable businesses and governments to authenticate identities
and protect data so they stay safe and enable services in personal
devices, connected objects, the cloud and in between.
Gemaltos solutions are at the heart of modern life, from payment to
enterprise security and the internet of things. We authenticate people,
transactions and objects, encrypt data and create value for software
enabling our clients to deliver secure digital services for billions of
individuals and things.
Our 15,000 employees operate out of 112 offices, 43 personalization and
data centers, and 30 research and software development centers located
in 48 countries.
www.gemalto.com
Annex - further details on the Offer
The Offer
Thales announces that it is making the Offer on the terms and subject to
the conditions and restrictions contained in the offer document that is
published today (the "Offer Document). Terms not defined in this annex
have the meaning ascribed to them in the Offer Document.
Shareholders that have tendered their Shares pursuant to the Offer and
not validly withdrawn such tender will be paid, subject to the Offer
being declared unconditional, in consideration of each Share validly
tendered (or defectively tendered, provided that such defect has been
waived by Thales) for acceptance and transferred, a cash amount of EUR
51.00 cum dividend per Ordinary Share (the "Offer Price), and
for each ADS 50% of the Offer Price, or EUR 25.50 (the "ADS Offer
Price), paid in cash in an equivalent amount of U.S dollars, with the
U.S. dollar equivalent being calculated by Thales using the spot market
exchange rate for the U.S. dollar against the euro published on
Bloomberg at 12:00 p.m., New York time on the day immediately prior to
the date on which funds are received by American Stock Transfer & Trust
Co., LLC, in its capacity as ADS Tender Agent, to pay the ADS Offer
Price following the Offer being declared unconditional.
The Offer Price represents a premium of 57% over Gemaltos unaffected
closing share price as of 8 December 2017 and values Gemalto at
approximately EUR 4.8 billion.
Thales confirmed in the joint press release of 17 December 2017 that
Thales will be able to finance the Offer through its available cash
resources and through new debt arrangements. Reference is made to
Section 6.5 (Financing of the Offer) of the Offer Document for
further details.
Regulatory clearances
Thales and Gemalto are in the process of making all necessary filings to
obtain the required clearances from the competent antitrust authorities
in Australia, the European Union, China, Israel, Mexico, New Zealand,
Russia, South Africa, Turkey, and the United States. In addition to
approval from the Committee on Foreign Investments in the United States,
Thales and Gemalto will seek similar regulatory clearances from the
competent authorities in Australia, Canada and Russia.
Thales and Gemalto expect to have obtained all regulatory clearances in
the course of the second half of 2018. Thales will timely request an
exemption from the AFM and subject to receipt of such exemption extend
the Acceptance Period until such time as Thales, in consultation with
Gemalto, reasonably believes is necessary to obtain the required
regulatory clearances.
Governance
After the successful completion of the Offer, and assuming a successful
passing of the relevant resolutions at Gemaltos annual general meeting,
the Board of Directors of Gemalto will be composed of three
non-executive directors selected by Thales, being Mr. Pascal Bouchiat,
Mr. Pierre-Eric Pommellet and Mrs. Isabelle Simon, and two non-executive
directors as "Independent Members, being Mr. Philippe Alfroid who is
currently a member of the Board of Directors of Gemalto, and Mrs.
Marie-Hélène Sartorius. In addition, Mr. Philippe Vallée shall maintain
his position as executive director and Chief Executive Officer of
Gemalto (and will become head of the "Digital Security global business
unit ("DIS GBU)).
The Independent Members are considered independent members within the
definition of the Dutch Corporate Governance Code, and they are not
representatives of Thales. The Independent Members (or their successors)
will continue to serve on the Board of Directors of Gemalto for the
duration of the Non-Financial Covenants Duration further detailed in
Section 6.20.10 (Duration) of the Offer Document.
Non-Financial Covenants
Thales has agreed to certain non-financial covenants with regard to, inter
alia, strategy, R&D, employees, location and brand. The
non-financial covenants are set out in detail in Section 6.20 (Non-Financial
Covenants) of the Offer Document and will apply for at least two
years following the Settlement Date, except as otherwise provided. Any
material deviation from the non-financial covenants requires the prior
written approval of the non-executive directors of the Board of
Directors of Gemalto, with the two Independent Members having a veto
right. Certain non-financial covenants are highlighted below.
Thales shall create the DIS GBU by contributing its world class
digital-security business to Gemalto. The DIS GBU will be one of the
world leaders in the digital security industry. The headquarters of the
DIS GBU will be located in the Paris region.
R&D is at the core of Thaless and Gemaltos digital-security businesses
and will remain so. R&D expenditures in the coming years will be in
excess of the current combined R&D expenditures of Thales and Gemalto.
The current Gemalto R&D activity will remain within the DIS GBU.
To facilitate the integration of the Gemalto Group within Thales, an
Integration Committee will be established as of the Settlement Date and
composed of representatives of both Thales and Gemalto. The Integration
Committee will determine an integration plan, monitor its implementation
and do all things necessary to assist and facilitate the integration
Irrevocable undertakings by members of the Board of Directors of
Gemalto
As described in more detail in Section 6.8 (Irrevocable undertakings
of Gemalto shareholders) of the Offer Document, each of Mr. Mandl,
Mr. Vallée, Ms. Akbari and Mr. Piou has irrevocably undertaken to tender
his/her Shares and/or ADSs into the Offer, under the same terms and
conditions as the other Shareholders, and to vote in favor of the
Gemalto Resolutions at Gemaltos annual general meeting, in each case
subject to the conditions that the Board of Directors of Gemalto
continues to support and recommend the Offer and that the Merger
Agreement has not been terminated in accordance with its terms.
None of Mr. Mandl, Mr. Vallée, Ms. Akbari or Mr. Piou received any
information from Thales or Gemalto relevant for a Shareholder in
connection with the Offer that is not included in the Offer Document.
Acceptance Period
The Acceptance Period will begin at 9:00 hours CET (3:00 am, New York
time), on 28 March 2018 and, unless extended in accordance with Section
5.4 (The Acceptance Period and extension of the Acceptance Period)
of the Offer Document, will end at 17:40 hours CET (11:40 am, New York
time), on 6 June 2018. Acceptance under the Offer must be made in the
manner specified in the Offer Document. Thales has agreed that it will
accept book-entry tenders of ADSs (including pursuant to the guaranteed
delivery procedures set forth in Section 5.3.4 (Acceptance by holders
of ADSs) of the Offer Document) until 5:00 pm, New York time, on the
Acceptance Closing Date.
Any Shares tendered on or prior to the Acceptance Closing Time may be
withdrawn at or prior to the Withdrawal Deadline but may not be
withdrawn thereafter, subject to the rights of withdrawal set forth in
Section 5.3.7 (Withdrawal Rights) of the Offer Document, in
particular the right of withdrawal of any tender during an extension of
the Acceptance Period in accordance with the provisions of article 15,
paragraph 3 of the Decree.
Extension of the Acceptance Period
Thales reserves the right to extend the Offer past the Acceptance
Closing Date. If the Offer is extended past the Acceptance Closing Date,
Thales will make an announcement to that effect in accordance with the
Decree. The provisions of article 15, paragraph 2 of the Decree, require
that such an announcement be made within three business days following
the Acceptance Closing Date. As described in further detail in Section
5.4 ( The Acceptance Period and extension of the Acceptance Period)
of the Offer Document, Thales will timely request an exemption from the
AFM to further extend the Acceptance Period until such time as Thales,
in consultation with Gemalto, reasonably believes is necessary to cause
the offer condition relating to the required regulatory clearances to be
satisfied.
Unless the Acceptance Period is extended, Thales will, in accordance
with article 16 paragraph 1 of the Decree, announce whether the Offer is
declared unconditional within three business days following the
Acceptance Closing Date. See Section 5.5 (Declaring the Offer
unconditional) of the Offer Document for further details.
Declaring the Offer unconditional
The Offer is subject to the satisfaction or waiver (either in whole or
in part and at any time) of the Offer Conditions set out in Section
6.6.1 (Offer Conditions) of the Offer Document. Thales reserves
the right to (either in whole or in part at any time) waive certain
Offer Conditions under the conditions set out in Section 6.6 (Offer
conditions, waiver and satisfaction) of the Offer Document. If
Thales (either in whole or in part at any time) waives one or more Offer
Conditions, Thales will inform the Shareholders.
No later than on the third business day following the acceptance closing
date, Thales will determine whether the Offer Conditions have been
satisfied or waived. On that date Thales will announce, in accordance
with article 16, paragraph 1 of the Decree, whether the Offer (i) has
been declared unconditional, (ii) will be extended in accordance with
article 15 of the Decree, or (iii) is terminated as a result of the
Offer Conditions not having been satisfied or waived.
Post-Closing Acceptance Period
If and when the Offer is declared unconditional, Thales will publicly
announce, in accordance with Article 17 of the Decree, a Post-Closing
Acceptance Period to enable Shareholders that did not tender their
Shares during the Acceptance Period to tender their Shares during such
Post-Closing Acceptance Period under the same terms and conditions
applicable to the Offer.
Settlement
In the event that Thales declares that the Offer is unconditional,
Thales will accept transfer of all tendered Shares under the terms of
the Offer and at the latest on the Settlement Date, transfer the Offer
Price in respect of each tendered Ordinary Share and the ADS Offer Price
in respect of each transferred tendered ADS, respectively. The
Settlement Date shall be no later than five business days after the
Offer having been declared unconditional.
Liquidity and delisting
The purchase of Shares by Thales pursuant to the Offer will reduce the
number of Shareholders, as well as the number of Shares that might
otherwise be traded publicly.
Should the Offer be declared unconditional, Thales and Gemalto intend to
procure the delisting of the Shares on Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext
Paris as soon as possible. This may further adversely affect the
liquidity and market value of any Shares not tendered.
In addition, Thales may initiate any of the procedures set out in
Section 6.12 (Intentions following the Offer being declared
unconditional) and Section 6.15 (Possible post-Settlement
Restructuring and future legal structure) of the Offer Document.
Squeeze-out Procedure
If, following the Settlement Date or the settlement of the Shares
tendered during the Post-Closing Acceptance Period, Thales and its
affiliates hold at least 95% of the issued share capital of Gemalto,
Thales intends to commence a compulsory acquisition procedure in
accordance with article 2:92a or 2:201a of the DCC or the takeover
buy-out procedure in accordance with article 2:359c of the DCC to buy
out the Shareholders that have not tendered their Shares into the Offer.
Post-Settlement restructuring measures
Shareholders who intend not to tender their Shares into the Offer should
carefully review Section 6.11 (Implications of the Offer being
declared unconditional) up to and including Section 6.15 (Possible
post-Settlement Restructuring and future legal structure) of the
Offer Document which describe certain implications to which such
Shareholders will be subject if the Offer is declared unconditional and
settled. These risks are in addition to the exposure of such
Shareholders to the risks inherent to the business of Gemalto, as such
business and the structure of Gemalto may change from time to time after
the Settlement Date.
If the Offer is declared unconditional, Thales may effect or cause to
effect any restructuring of the Gemalto Group for the purpose of
acquiring 100% of the Shares, delisting Gemalto, and fully integrating
the respective businesses of Thales and Gemalto and realise the
operational, commercial, organisational, financial and tax benefits of
the combination in accordance with the merger rules and the applicable
laws, even though some of which may have the (side) effect of diluting
the interest of any remaining minority Shareholders.
Announcements
Any further announcements in relation to the Offer will be issued by
press release. Any joint press release issued by Thales and Gemalto will
be made available on the websites of Thales (www.thalesgroup.com/en/investors)
and Gemalto (www.gemalto.com/investors).
Offer Document, Position Statement and further information
The Offer will be made on the terms and subject to the conditions and
restrictions contained in the Offer Document, dated 27 March 2018, which
is available as of today. In addition, as of today, Thales and Gemalto
have made available a French summary of the Offer Document and Gemalto
has made available the Position Statement, containing the information
required by Article 18, paragraph 2 and Annex G of the Decree in
connection with the Offer.
This announcement contains selected, condensed information regarding the
Offer and does not replace the Offer Document and/or the Position
Statement. The information in this announcement is not complete and
additional information is contained in the Offer Document and the
Position Statement.
Shareholders are advised to review the Offer Document and the Position
Statement in detail and to seek independent advice where appropriate in
order to reach a reasoned judgment in respect of the Offer and the
content of the Offer Document and the Position Statement. In addition,
shareholders may wish to consult with their tax advisors regarding the
tax consequences of tendering their Shares into the Offer.
Digital copies of the Offer Document and its French summary are
available on the website of Thales at www.thales.com
and the website of Gemalto at www.gemalto.com.
Such websites do not constitute a part of, and are not included or
referred to in, the Offer Document. Copies of the Offer Document are
also available free of charge from the Settlement Agent for Ordinary
Shares, ADS Tender Agent, the Information Agent for Ordinary Shares and
the U.S. Information Agent for ADSs at the addresses mentioned below.
The Settlement Agent for Ordinary Shares:
ING BANK N.V.
Address:
Bijlmerplein 888, 1102 MG Amsterdam, The Netherlands
Telephone: +31
20 56 36 619
E-mail: iss.pas@ing.nl
The ADS Tender Agent:
AMERICAN STOCK TRANSFER & TRUST COMPANY,
LLC
Address: 6201 15th Avenue, Brooklyn, New York, 11219,
United States
Telephone: +1 (877) 248 6417
E-mail: dapisa@astfinancial.com
The Information Agent for Ordinary Shares:
IPREO
Address:
10, rue du Colisée, 75008 Paris, France
Telephone: +33 (0)1 79 73
12 12
E-mail: Thales-Gemalto@ipreo.com
The U.S. Information Agent for ADSs:
D.F. KING & CO., INC
Address:
48 Wall Street, 22nd Floor, New York, New York, 10005, United States
Telephone:
+1 (877) 536 1556
Email: GTO@dfking.com
Transaction advisors
In connection with the transaction, Thales's financial advisors are
Lazard, Messier Maris & Associés and Société Générale and its legal
counsel are Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP and NautaDutilh N.V.
Gemaltos financial advisors are Deutsche Bank and J.P. Morgan and its
legal counsel are Allen & Overy LLP and Darrois Villey Maillot Brochier.
Notice to U.S. holders of Gemalto Shares
The Offer will be made for the securities of Gemalto, a public limited
liability company incorporated under Dutch Law, and is subject to Dutch
disclosure and procedural requirements, which are different from those
of the United States of America. The Offer will be made in the United
States of America in compliance with Section 14(e) of the U.S.
Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "U.S. Exchange Act"),
and the applicable rules and regulations promulgated thereunder,
including Regulation 14E (subject to any exemptions or relief therefrom,
if applicable) and otherwise in accordance with the requirements of
Dutch law. Accordingly, the Offer will be subject to disclosure and
other procedural requirements, including with respect to the Offer
timetable, settlement procedures, withdrawal, waiver of conditions and
timing of payments that are different from those applicable under U.S.
domestic tender offer procedures and laws.
The receipt of cash pursuant to the Offer by a U.S. holder of Gemalto
Shares may be a taxable transaction for U.S. federal income tax purposes
and under applicable state and local, as well as foreign and other tax
laws. Each holder of Gemalto shares is urged to consult his independent
professional advisor immediately regarding the tax consequences of
accepting the Offer.
To the extent permissible under applicable laws and regulations,
including Rule 14e-5 under the U.S. Exchange Act, and in accordance with
normal Dutch practice, Thales and its affiliates or its broker and its
brokers affiliates (acting as agents or on behalf of Thales or its
affiliates, as applicable) may from time to time after the date of the
joint press release by Thales and Gemalto dated 17 December 2017, and
other than pursuant to the Offer, directly or indirectly purchase, or
arrange to purchase Shares or any securities that are convertible into,
exchangeable for or exercisable for such Shares. These purchases may
occur either in the open market at prevailing prices or in private
transactions at negotiated prices. In no event will any such purchases
be made for a price per Share that is greater than the Offer Price. To
the extent information about such purchases or arrangements to purchase
is made public in The Netherlands, such information will be disclosed by
means of a press release or other means reasonably calculated to inform
U.S. shareholders of Gemalto of such information. No purchases will be
made outside of the Offer in the United States of America by or on
behalf of the Thales or its affiliates. In addition, the financial
advisors to Thales may also engage in ordinary course trading activities
in securities of Gemalto, which may include purchases or arrangements to
purchase such securities. To the extent required in The Netherlands, any
information about such purchases will be announced by press release in
accordance with Section 5 paragraph 4 or Section 13 of the Dutch decree
on public takeover bids (Besluit openbare biedingen Wft) and
posted on the website of Thales at www.thalesgroup.com.
Restrictions
The distribution of this press release may, in some countries, be
restricted by law or regulation. Accordingly, persons who come into
possession of this document should inform themselves of and observe
these restrictions. To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law,
Thales and Gemalto disclaim any responsibility or liability for the
violation of any such restrictions by any person. Any failure to comply
with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities
laws of that jurisdiction. Neither Thales, nor Gemalto, nor any of their
advisors assumes any responsibility for any violation by any of these
restrictions. Any Gemalto shareholder who is in any doubt as to his
position should consult an appropriate professional advisor without
delay.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release may include '"forward-looking statements" and
language indicating trends, such as the words "anticipate", "expect",
"approximate, "believe, "could, "should, "will, "intend, "may,
"potential and other similar expressions. These forward-looking
statements are only based upon currently available information and speak
only as of the date of this press release. Such forward-looking
statements are based upon managements current expectations and are
subject to a significant business, economic and competitive risks,
uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are unknown and many of
which Thales and Gemalto are unable to predict or control. Such factors
may cause Thales and/or Gemaltos actual results, performance or plans
with respect to the transaction between Thales and Gemalto to differ
materially from any future results, performance or plans expressed or
implied by such forward-looking statements. Neither Thales nor Gemalto,
nor any of their advisors accepts any responsibility for any financial
information contained in this press release relating to the business or
operations or results or financial condition of the other or their
respective groups. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking
to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking
statements contained herein to reflect any change in the expectations
with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances
on which any such statement is based.
