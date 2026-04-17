The Annual General Meeting approves all proposals

Approval of the 2025 Annual Report and Sustainability Report

Distribution of CHF 3.70 per share

Election of the new independent board member Karl Theiler and re-election of the incumbent board members standing for re-election

Approval of the compensation of the Board of Directors and Executive Boar

Basel, 23 April 2026 – At the Annual General Meeting of HIAG Immobilien Holding AG in Zurich-Altstetten, those shareholders that were present, together with the independent proxy holder, represented a total of 92.29% of the voting shares entered in the share register.

Wer­bung Wer­bung

The Annual General Meeting approved all of the Board of Directors' proposals. In particular, it approved the distribution of CHF 3.70 gross per entitled share, divided into an ordinary dividend of CHF 0.06 per share and a withholding tax–free payout from capital contribution reserves of CHF 3.64 per share. Payment will be made on 29 April 2026 (ex-date: 27 April 2026).

The shareholders elected property expert Karl Theiler as a new independent member of the Board of Directors to take over from long-standing board member Balz Halter, who did not stand for re-election. The members standing for re-election – Dr Felix Grisard, Salome Grisard Varnholt, Dr Jvo Grundler, Micha Blattmann and Anja Meyer – were also confirmed by the General Meeting. Dr Felix Grisard was re-elected as President, and Anja Meyer was newly elected as Vice President of the Board of Directors, succeeding the outgoing Balz Halter. The Compensation Committee comprises the re-elected members Salome Grisard Varnholt and Anja Meyer, as well as the newly appointed member Karl Theiler, whose position on the committee was previously held by Balz Halter.

The General Meeting approved the total compensation for the members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Board in 2026, and approved the 2025 Compensation Report of HIAG Immobilien Holding AG in a consultative vote, as well as the 2025 Sustainability Report in a binding vote.