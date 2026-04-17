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The Annual General Meeting approves all proposals

23.04.26 18:30 Uhr
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HIAG Immobilien Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM/Dividend
The Annual General Meeting approves all proposals

23.04.2026 / 18:30 CET/CEST

Media information

Media information (PDF)

  • Approval of the 2025 Annual Report and Sustainability Report
  • Distribution of CHF 3.70 per share
  • Election of the new independent board member Karl Theiler and re-election of the incumbent board members standing for re-election
  • Approval of the compensation of the Board of Directors and Executive Boar

Basel, 23 April 2026 – At the Annual General Meeting of HIAG Immobilien Holding AG in Zurich-Altstetten, those shareholders that were present, together with the independent proxy holder, represented a total of 92.29% of the voting shares entered in the share register.

The Annual General Meeting approved all of the Board of Directors' proposals. In particular, it approved the distribution of CHF 3.70 gross per entitled share, divided into an ordinary dividend of CHF 0.06 per share and a withholding tax–free payout from capital contribution reserves of CHF 3.64 per share. Payment will be made on 29 April 2026 (ex-date: 27 April 2026).

The shareholders elected property expert Karl Theiler as a new independent member of the Board of Directors to take over from long-standing board member Balz Halter, who did not stand for re-election. The members standing for re-election – Dr Felix Grisard, Salome Grisard Varnholt, Dr Jvo Grundler, Micha Blattmann and Anja Meyer – were also confirmed by the General Meeting. Dr Felix Grisard was re-elected as President, and Anja Meyer was newly elected as Vice President of the Board of Directors, succeeding the outgoing Balz Halter. The Compensation Committee comprises the re-elected members Salome Grisard Varnholt and Anja Meyer, as well as the newly appointed member Karl Theiler, whose position on the committee was previously held by Balz Halter. 

The General Meeting approved the total compensation for the members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Board in 2026, and approved the 2025 Compensation Report of HIAG Immobilien Holding AG in a consultative vote, as well as the 2025 Sustainability Report in a binding vote. 

   
Contact  
Marco Feusi
Chief Executive Officer
T +41 61 606 55 00
E-Mail		 Stefan Hilber
Chief Financial Officer
T +41 61 606 55 00
E-Mail
   
HIAG Immobilien Holding AG
Aeschenplatz 7
4052 Basel
T +41 61 606 55 00
E-Mail
www.hiag.com		  
   
Company calendar  
17 August 2026 Publication of 2026 Half-Year Report
24 September 2026 Capital Market Day
8 March 2027 Publication of 2026 Annual Report & 2026 Sustainability Report
8 April 2027 General Meeting


About HIAG
HIAG is a leading real estate company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange with an investment property portfolio worth a total of around CHF 2.0 billion. HIAG's business model covers the entire property value chain of portfolio/asset management, site development and transaction management. We invest in residential, commercial and industrial properties in economically strong Swiss regions, expand the portfolio through development projects and acquisitions, and thus secure stable rental income and a growing dividend base. The transaction business offers attractive potential for profit, and enables effective capital recycling. With this business model, HIAG offers holistic living spaces of the future at its sites for both people and companies, thereby creating economic, ecological and social added value.


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: HIAG Immobilien Holding AG
Aeschenplatz 7
4052 Basel
Switzerland
Phone: +41 61 606 55 00
Internet: www.hiag.com
ISIN: CH0239518779
Valor: A113S6
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2314218

 
End of News EQS News Service

2314218  23.04.2026 CET/CEST

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