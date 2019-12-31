finanzen.net
09.06.2020 00:30

The Board of Directors of G5 Entertainment Utilizes Authorization of Repurchase of Own Ordinary Shares

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

The board of directors of G5 Entertainment AB (publ) (the "Company or "G5 Entertainment) has resolved to initiate repurchase of ordinary shares through authorization by the Annual General Meeting in the Company on 8 June 2020. The purpose with the authorization is to provide the Board with greater possibilities to adapt the capital structure of the Company to the capital requirement from time to time and thus be able to contribute to increased shareholder value. In addition, the authorization intends to enable the board to transfer shares in connection with acquisitions of companies through payment in the form of the Company's own shares or to use repurchased shares to settle the Companys long term incentive program which entails a lower future dilution.

Repurchase of ordinary shares may be executed, on one or several occasions, until the end of the next annual general meeting in the Company. However, the holding of own shares may not at any time correspond to more than ten (10) percent of the total number of shares in the Company. At the time of this press release the Company already holds 260,000 own class C shares and 273,850 ordinary shares and may repurchase a maximum of 394,285 ordinary shares. Repurchase shall be made at a price per share within the price range of Nasdaq Stockholm at any given time, which means the interval between the current highest purchase price and the lowest selling price published on a regular basis by Nasdaq Stockholm. Payment for the shares shall be paid in cash.

G5 Entertainment has instructed ABG Sundal Collier AB to repurchase ordinary shares on behalf of the Company.

At the date of announcement of this press release, the Company holds 260,000 own class C shares and 273,850 own ordinary shares, corresponding to 5.75 percent of the total number of shares in the Company.

This information is information that G5 Entertainment AB is obliged to make public under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 00:30 (CET) on June 9, 2020.

About G5 Entertainment
G5 Entertainment AB (publ) develops and publishes high quality free-to-play games for both smartphones and tablets that are family-friendly, easy to learn, and targeted at the widest audience of both experienced and novice players. The group distributes their games through the Apple, Google, Amazon, and Windows application stores. The companys portfolio includes popular games like Jewels of Rome®, Hidden City®, Mahjong Journey®, Homicide Squad®, The Secret Society® and Wordplay: Exercise your brain.

Through its head entity G5 Entertainment AB (Publ), the G5 Entertainment Group is publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholm main market mid cap under trade symbol G5EN.ST. G5 Entertainment has been ranked in Deloittes Top 500 Fastest Growing Tech Companies in Europe, the Middle East and Africa for 6 years in a row.

More information about G5 Entertainment can be found at http://www.g5e.com/corporate.

Nachrichten zu G5 Entertainment AB

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr G5 Entertainment News
RSS Feed
G5 Entertainment zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu G5 Entertainment AB

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene G5 Entertainment News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere G5 Entertainment News
Werbung

Trading-News

Podcast mit Prof. Dr. Stefan Mittnik: Corona - eine Börsenkrise wie keine andere?
DZ BANK - Märkte im FOMO- und TINA-Rausch: Droht eine neue Blase?
Bei diesen Aktien gibt es neue Investment-Kaufsignale
Zufrieden mit Ihrem Portfolio? Oder Neustart mit dem Testsieger?
Vontobel: Automobilbranche - Das Auto der Zukunft fährt Softwarebasiert
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Aktien, aber nicht jede
Exporo: Neu auf Rügen: Ab 1  in hochklassige Ferienimmobilie investieren
Oskar: Herausforderungen beim ETF-Kauf
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur G5 Entertainment-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

G5 Entertainment Peer Group News

08.06.20Electronic Arts (EA) Launches Command &amp; Conquer Remastered
08.06.20Electronic Arts will nicht länger warten!
08.06.20Spiele: EA stellt Quelltext von Command and Conquer offen
05.06.20Zynga (ZNGA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
05.06.20Why Is Zynga (ZNGA) Up 18.5% Since Last Earnings Report?
05.06.20Is Glu Mobile (GLUU) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?
04.06.20CEO Frank Gibeau: Why Zynga bought Peak Games for $1.8 billion
04.06.20Electronic Arts begins adding more of its games to Steam
04.06.20Why Is Electronic Arts (EA) Up 2.3% Since Last Earnings Report?
03.06.20EA Partners II BV : Notice regarding Air Serbia

News von

Von 19 auf 16  So kommt die Steuersenkung wirklich bei Ihnen an
Diese Aktien sind die Gewinner der neuen deutschen Großzügigkeit
Diese Fallen lauern beim Bezahlen im Urlaub
Hier ist der deutsche Euro in diesem Sommer am wertvollsten
So teuer wird die Corona-Pandemie

News von

DAX im Plus - Hoffnung auf Entspannung der Virus-Krise stützt Börsen
Countdown bei Wirecard: Kommt es bald ganz anders?
Heftig interveniert: Was das Eingreifen der Schweizer Notenbank für den Franken heißt
SAP-Aktie in Bodenbildung: Warum Anleger jetzt so scharf auf das Papier sind
EUR/USD: Verdopplerchance in der breiten Spanne - so sind Anleger dabei

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt leichter -- Dow letztlich fester -- Boeing-Aktie beflügelt -- Commerzbank legt Nachranganleihe auf -- AstraZeneca lotet Fusion mit Gilead aus -- Wirecard, BP, Lufthansa, VW im Fokus

Apple-Aktie lassen die Rekordhochs vom Jahresanfang hinter sich. Staatshilfen sichern Modemarke TOM TAILOR. Deutsche Börse platziert Hybridanleihe über 600 Millionen Euro. Telefonica Deutschland verkauft Funkstandorte für 1,5 Milliarden Euro. EU gibt Elanco grünes Licht für Kauf der Bayer-Tiergesundheit. Weltbank: 2020 schwerste globale Rezession seit Zweitem Weltkrieg. Investor Deka fordert auf Sicht Ablösung des neuen ProSieben-Chefs.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 23 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 23 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 23 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Mai 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Mai 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (Q1 2020)
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
DAX: Die größten Verluste an nur einem Tag
An diesem Tagen verbuchte der DAX das höchste Minus
Das hat George Soros im Depot (Q1 - 2020)
Änderungen im Portfolio
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Beabsichtigen Sie wegen des beschlossenen Konjunkturpakets mehr Geld auszugeben?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
08.06.20
DAX schließt leichter -- Dow letztlich fester -- Boeing-Aktie beflügelt -- Commerzbank legt Nachranganleihe auf -- AstraZeneca lotet Fusion mit Gilead aus -- Wirecard, BP, Lufthansa, VW im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
08.06.20
So investiert Hedgefonds-Manager David Einhorn Q1/2020
Aktie im Fokus
01:00 Uhr
Dirk Müller: Die Gefahr eines Schocks an den Aktienmärkten bleibt hoch
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Scout24 AGA12DM8
Lufthansa AG823212
NEL ASAA0B733
TUITUAG00
Daimler AG710000
Airbus SE (ex EADS)938914
ITM Power plcA0B57L
CommerzbankCBK100
Carnival Corp & plc paired120100
Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A)A0D94M
Allianz840400
BASFBASF11
BayerBAY001