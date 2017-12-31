The Buckle, Inc. Announces the Election of Kari G. Smith to the Company's Board of Directors and Other Leadership Appointments

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE: BKE) announced that at a special meeting of the Board of Directors, held on February 2, 2018, Kari G. Smith was elected as a member of the Companys Board of Directors effective February 4, 2018. Ms. Smith currently serves the Company as Executive Vice President of Stores, a position she has held since February 2014. She has been employed by the Company since May 1978 and served as Vice President of Sales from May 2001 until she was appointed to the position of Executive Vice President of Stores. Ms. Smith will serve as a member of the Boards Executive Committee.

The Company also announced that the Board of Directors approved the following leadership appointments, both of which are effective February 4, 2018:

Thomas B. Heacock has been appointed Senior Vice President of Finance, Treasurer, and Chief Financial Officer from his current position as Vice President of Finance, Treasurer, and Chief Financial Officer.

Robert J. Harbols has been appointed Vice President of Information Technology. Mr. Harbols has been employed by the Company since May 2004 and has served in several positions of increasing responsibility within the Companys IT organization, most recently as Senior Director of Information Technology since February 2016.

