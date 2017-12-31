The Buckle, Inc. Announces the Election of Kari G. Smith to the Company's Board of Directors and Other Leadership Appointments

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE: BKE) announced that at a special meeting of the
Board of Directors, held on February 2, 2018, Kari G. Smith was elected
as a member of the Companys Board of Directors effective February 4,
2018. Ms. Smith currently serves the Company as Executive Vice President
of Stores, a position she has held since February 2014. She has been
employed by the Company since May 1978 and served as Vice President of
Sales from May 2001 until she was appointed to the position of Executive
Vice President of Stores. Ms. Smith will serve as a member of the
Boards Executive Committee.
The Company also announced that the Board of Directors approved the
following leadership appointments, both of which are effective February
4, 2018:
-
Thomas B. Heacock has been appointed Senior Vice President of Finance,
Treasurer, and Chief Financial Officer from his current position as
Vice President of Finance, Treasurer, and Chief Financial Officer.
-
Robert J. Harbols has been appointed Vice President of Information
Technology. Mr. Harbols has been employed by the Company since May
2004 and has served in several positions of increasing responsibility
within the Companys IT organization, most recently as Senior Director
of Information Technology since February 2016.
About Buckle
Offering a unique mix of high-quality, on-trend apparel, accessories,
and footwear, Buckle caters to fashion-conscious young men and women.
Known as a denim destination, each store carries a wide selection of
fits, styles, and finishes from leading denim brands, including the
Companys exclusive brand, BKE. Headquartered in Kearney, Nebraska,
Buckle currently operates 457 retail stores in 44 states.
SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT
OF 1995; All forward-looking statements made by the Company involve
material risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on
factors which may be beyond the Company's control. Accordingly, the
Company's future performance and financial results may differ materially
from those expressed or implied in any such forward-looking statements.
Such factors include, but are not limited to, those described in the
Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The
Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise any
forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it
clear that any projected results expressed or implied therein will not
be realized.
News releases and other information about The Buckle, Inc. can be
found
on the Internet at www.buckle.com.
