08.08.2019
The Buckle, Inc. Reports July 2019 Net Sales

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE: BKE) announced today that comparable store net sales, for stores open at least one year, for the 4-week period ended August 3, 2019 decreased 0.5 percent from comparable store net sales for the 4-week period ended August 4, 2018. Net sales for the 4-week fiscal month ended August 3, 2019 decreased 0.8 percent to $67.5 million from net sales of $68.0 million for the prior year 4-week fiscal month ended August 4, 2018.

Comparable store net sales for the 13-week second quarter ended August 3, 2019 increased 1.8 percent from comparable store net sales for the 13-week period ended August 4, 2018. Net sales for the 13-week fiscal quarter ended August 3, 2019 increased 1.4 percent to $203.8 million from net sales of $201.1 million for the prior year 13-week fiscal quarter ended August 4, 2018.

Comparable store net sales year-to-date for the 26-week period ended August 3, 2019 increased 0.3 percent from comparable store net sales for the 26-week period ended August 4, 2018. Net sales for the 26-week fiscal period ended August 3, 2019 decreased 0.2 percent to $405.1 million from net sales of $406.0 million for the prior year 26-week fiscal period ended August 4, 2018.

The Company will announce second quarter earnings the morning of Friday, August 23, 2019. Management will hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. EDT on August 23, 2019 to discuss results for the quarter. To participate in the call, please call (800) 230-1059 for domestic calls or (612) 332-0107 for international calls and reference the conference code 470702. A replay of the call will be available for a two-week period beginning August 23, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. EDT by calling (800) 475-6701 for domestic calls or (320) 365-3844 for international calls and entering the conference code 470702.

About Buckle

Offering a unique mix of high-quality, on-trend apparel, accessories, and footwear, Buckle caters to fashion-conscious young men and women. Known as a denim destination, each store carries a wide selection of fits, styles, and finishes from leading denim brands, including the Companys exclusive brand, BKE. Headquartered in Kearney, Nebraska, Buckle currently operates 449 retail stores in 42 states which includes the opening of one new store in Kalispell, Montana during fiscal July. The Company operated 455 stores in 43 states as of August 8, 2018. To listen to the Companys recorded monthly sales commentary, please call (308) 238-2500.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995: All forward-looking statements made by the Company involve material risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on factors which may be beyond the Company's control. Accordingly, the Companys future performance and financial results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, those described in the Companys filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied therein will not be realized.

News releases and other information about The Buckle, Inc., can be found on the Internet at www.buckle.com

