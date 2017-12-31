The Buckle, Inc. Reports March 2018 Net Sales

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE: BKE) announced today that comparable store net sales, for stores open at least one year, for the 5-week period ended April 7, 2018 decreased 1.1 percent from comparable store net sales for the 5-week period ended April 8, 2017. Net sales for the 5-week fiscal month ended April 7, 2018 decreased 5.2 percent to $82.3 million from net sales of $86.8 million for the prior year 5-week fiscal month ended April 1, 2017.

Comparable store net sales year-to-date for the 9-week period ended April 7, 2018 decreased 3.0 percent from comparable store net sales for the 9-week period ended April 8, 2017. Net sales for the 9-week fiscal period ended April 7, 2018 decreased 2.2 percent to $146.3 million from net sales of $149.6 million for the prior year 9-week fiscal period ended April 1, 2017.

Due to the 53rd week in fiscal 2017, comparable store net sales for the month and year-to-date periods are compared to the 5-week and 9-week periods ended April 8, 2017.

About Buckle

Offering a unique mix of high-quality, on-trend apparel, accessories, and footwear, Buckle caters to fashion-conscious young men and women. Known as a denim destination, each store carries a wide selection of fits, styles, and finishes from leading denim brands, including the Companys exclusive brand, BKE. Headquartered in Kearney, Nebraska, Buckle currently operates 456 retail stores in 43 states compared to 463 stores in 44 states as of April 12, 2017. To listen to the Companys recorded monthly sales commentary, please call (308) 238-2500.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995: All forward-looking statements made by the Company involve material risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on factors which may be beyond the Company's control. Accordingly, the Companys future performance and financial results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, those described in the Companys filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied therein will not be realized.

News releases and other information about The Buckle, Inc., can be found on the Internet at www.buckle.com

