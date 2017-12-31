The Buckle, Inc. Reports March 2018 Net Sales

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE: BKE) announced today that comparable store net
sales, for stores open at least one year, for the 5-week period ended
April 7, 2018 decreased 1.1 percent from comparable store net sales for
the 5-week period ended April 8, 2017. Net sales for the 5-week fiscal
month ended April 7, 2018 decreased 5.2 percent to $82.3 million from
net sales of $86.8 million for the prior year 5-week fiscal month ended
April 1, 2017.
Comparable store net sales year-to-date for the 9-week period ended
April 7, 2018 decreased 3.0 percent from comparable store net sales for
the 9-week period ended April 8, 2017. Net sales for the 9-week fiscal
period ended April 7, 2018 decreased 2.2 percent to $146.3 million from
net sales of $149.6 million for the prior year 9-week fiscal period
ended April 1, 2017.
Due to the 53rd week in fiscal 2017, comparable store net
sales for the month and year-to-date periods are compared to the 5-week
and 9-week periods ended April 8, 2017.
About Buckle
Offering a unique mix of high-quality, on-trend apparel, accessories,
and footwear, Buckle caters to fashion-conscious young men and women.
Known as a denim destination, each store carries a wide selection of
fits, styles, and finishes from leading denim brands, including the
Companys exclusive brand, BKE. Headquartered in Kearney, Nebraska,
Buckle currently operates 456 retail stores in 43 states compared to 463
stores in 44 states as of April 12, 2017. To listen to the Companys
recorded monthly sales commentary, please call (308) 238-2500.
SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT
OF 1995: All forward-looking statements made by the Company involve
material risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on
factors which may be beyond the Company's control. Accordingly, the
Companys future performance and financial results may differ materially
from those expressed or implied in any such forward-looking statements.
Such factors include, but are not limited to, those described in the
Companys filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The
Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise any
forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it
clear that any projected results expressed or implied therein will not
be realized.
News releases and other information about The Buckle, Inc., can be found
on the Internet at www.buckle.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180412005173/en/