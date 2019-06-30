The Buckle, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Net Income

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE: BKE) announced today that net income for the fiscal quarter ended August 3, 2019 was $16.4 million, or $0.34 per share ($0.34 per share on a diluted basis).

Net sales for the 13-week fiscal quarter ended August 3, 2019 increased 1.4 percent to $203.8 million from net sales of $201.1 million for the prior year 13-week fiscal quarter ended August 4, 2018. Comparable store net sales for the 13-week period ended August 3, 2019 increased 1.8 percent from comparable store net sales for the prior year 13-week period ended August 4, 2018. Online sales increased 9.2 percent to $23.1 million for the 13-week period ended August 3, 2019, compared to net sales of $21.2 million for the 13-week period ended August 4, 2018.

Net sales for the 26-week fiscal period ended August 3, 2019 decreased 0.2 percent to $405.1 million from net sales of $406.0 million for the prior year 26-week fiscal period ended August 4, 2018. Comparable store net sales for the 26-week period ended August 3, 2019 increased 0.3 percent from comparable store net sales for the prior year 26-week period ended August 4, 2018. Online sales increased 7.3 percent to $47.5 million for the 26-week period ended August 3, 2019, compared to net sales of $44.3 million for the 26-week period ended August 4, 2018.

Net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2019 was $16.4 million, or $0.34 per share ($0.34 per share on a diluted basis), compared with $15.7 million, or $0.32 per share ($0.32 per share on a diluted basis) for the second quarter of fiscal 2018.

Net income for the 26-week fiscal period ended August 3, 2019 was $31.5 million, or $0.65 per share ($0.65 per share on a diluted basis), compared with $34.0 million, or $0.70 per share ($0.70 per share on a diluted basis) for the 26-week period ended August 4, 2018.

Management will hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. EDT today to discuss results for the quarter. To participate in the call, please call (800) 230-1059 for domestic calls or (612) 332-0107 for international calls and reference the conference code 470702. A replay of the call will be available for a two-week period beginning today at 12:00 p.m. EDT by calling (800) 475-6701 for domestic calls or (320) 365-3844 for international calls and entering the conference code 470702.

About Buckle

Offering a unique mix of high-quality, on-trend apparel, accessories, and footwear, Buckle caters to fashion-conscious young men and women. Known as a denim destination, each store carries a wide selection of fits, styles, and finishes from leading denim brands, including the Companys exclusive brand, BKE. Headquartered in Kearney, Nebraska, Buckle currently operates 449 retail stores in 42 states. As of the end of the fiscal quarter, it operated 449 stores in 42 states compared with 455 stores in 43 states at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2018.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995: All forward-looking statements made by the Company involve material risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on factors which may be beyond the Companys control. Accordingly, the Companys future performance and financial results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, those described in the Companys filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied therein will not be realized.

Note: News releases and other information on The Buckle, Inc. can be accessed at www.buckle.com on the Internet.

Financial Tables to Follow

THE BUCKLE, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Amounts in Thousands Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended Twenty-Six Weeks Ended August 3,

2019 August 4,

2018 August 3,

2019 August 4,

2018 SALES, Net of returns and allowances $ 203,817 $ 201,080 $ 405,130 $ 405,977 COST OF SALES (Including buying, distribution, and occupancy costs) 125,120 122,149 249,780 247,355 Gross profit 78,697 78,931 155,350 158,622 OPERATING EXPENSES: Selling 48,535 47,896 95,144 93,749 General and administrative 10,560 10,874 21,870 21,452 59,095 58,770 117,014 115,201 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 19,602 20,161 38,336 43,421 OTHER INCOME, Net 2,086 972 3,341 2,459 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 21,688 21,133 41,677 45,880 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 5,314 5,474 10,211 11,883 NET INCOME $ 16,374 $ 15,659 $ 31,466 $ 33,997 EARNINGS PER SHARE: Basic $ 0.34 $ 0.32 $ 0.65 $ 0.70 Diluted $ 0.34 $ 0.32 $ 0.65 $ 0.70 Basic weighted average shares 48,550 48,379 48,551 48,379 Diluted weighted average shares 48,760 48,592 48,747 48,571

THE BUCKLE, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in Thousands Except Share and Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited) ASSETS August 3,

2019 February 2,

2019 (1) August 4,

2018 CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 178,041 $ 168,471 $ 168,949 Short-term investments 52,051 51,546 51,600 Receivables 11,206 7,089 12,105 Inventory 129,068 125,190 127,899 Prepaid expenses and other assets 21,059 18,136 18,855 Total current assets 391,425 370,432 379,408 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT 453,416 452,187 460,367 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization (331,285 ) (321,505 ) (319,141 ) 122,131 130,682 141,226 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS 335,448   LONG-TERM INVESTMENTS 15,477 18,745 17,300 OTHER ASSETS 7,952 7,443 7,158 Total assets $ 872,433 $ 527,302 $ 545,092 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 42,531 $ 29,008 $ 46,217 Accrued employee compensation 11,512 21,452 11,852 Accrued store operating expenses 23,268 17,982 21,289 Gift certificates redeemable 13,305 16,634 14,103 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 75,992   Income taxes payable  5,142  Total current liabilities 166,608 90,218 93,461 DEFERRED COMPENSATION 14,984 13,978 15,784 NON-CURRENT OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES 287,648   DEFERRED RENT LIABILITY  29,229 31,740 Total liabilities 469,240 133,425 140,985 COMMITMENTS STOCKHOLDERS EQUITY: Common stock, authorized 100,000,000 shares of $.01 par value; issued and outstanding; 49,223,811 shares at August 3, 2019, 49,017,395 shares at February 2, 2019, and 49,018,195 shares at August 4, 2018 492 490 490 Additional paid-in capital 151,027 148,564 147,173 Retained earnings 251,674 244,823 256,444 Total stockholders equity 403,193 393,877 404,107 Total liabilities and stockholders equity $ 872,433 $ 527,302 $ 545,092 (1) Derived from audited financial statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190823005015/en/