The Buckle, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Net Income

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE: BKE) announced today that net income for the fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2020 was $41.6 million, or $0.85 per share ($0.85 per share on a diluted basis).

Net sales for the 13-week fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2020 increased 12.0 percent to $251.0 million from net sales of $224.1 million for the prior year 13-week fiscal quarter ended November 2, 2019. Comparable store net sales for the 13-week period ended October 31, 2020 increased 12.4 percent from comparable store net sales for the prior year 13-week period ended November 2, 2019. Online sales increased 72.5 percent to $46.4 million for the 13-week period ended October 31, 2020, compared to net sales of $26.9 million for the 13-week period ended November 2, 2019.

Net sales for the 39-week fiscal period ended October 31, 2020 decreased 7.4 percent to $582.4 million from net sales of $629.3 million for the prior year 39-week fiscal period ended November 2, 2019. Comparable store net sales for the 39-week period ended October 31, 2020 decreased 7.1 percent from comparable store net sales for the prior year 39-week period ended November 2, 2019. Online sales increased 67.3 percent to $124.4 million for the 39-week period ended October 31, 2020, compared to net sales of $74.4 million for the 39-week period ended November 2, 2019.

Net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 was $41.6 million, or $0.85 per share ($0.85 per share on a diluted basis), compared with $26.0 million, or $0.54 per share ($0.53 per share on a diluted basis) for the third quarter of fiscal 2019.

Net income for the 39-week fiscal period ended October 31, 2020 was $64.5 million, or $1.32 per share ($1.32 per share on a diluted basis), compared with $57.5 million, or $1.18 per share ($1.18 per share on a diluted basis) for the 39-week period ended November 2, 2019.

Management will hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. EST today to discuss results for the quarter. To participate in the call, please call (844) 291-6362 for domestic calls or (234) 720-6995 for international calls and reference the conference code 9346005. A replay of the call will be available for a two-week period beginning today at 1:00 p.m. EST by calling (866) 207-1041 for domestic calls or (402) 970-0847 for international calls and entering the conference code 8449047.

About Buckle

Offering a unique mix of high-quality, on-trend apparel, accessories, and footwear, Buckle caters to fashion-conscious young men and women. Known as a denim destination, each store carries a wide selection of fits, styles, and finishes from leading denim brands, including the Companys exclusive brand, BKE. Headquartered in Kearney, Nebraska, Buckle currently operates 446 retail stores in 42 states. As of the end of the fiscal quarter, it operated 446 stores in 42 states compared with 449 stores in 42 states at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2019.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995: All forward-looking statements made by the Company involve material risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on factors which may be beyond the Companys control. Accordingly, the Companys future performance and financial results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, those described in the Companys filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied therein will not be realized.

THE BUCKLE, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Amounts in Thousands Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended October 31,

2020 November 2,

2019 October 31,

2020 November 2,

2019 SALES, Net of returns and allowances $ 251,005 $ 224,121 $ 582,443 $ 629,251 COST OF SALES (Including buying, distribution, and occupancy costs) 134,055 130,587 345,286 380,367 Gross profit 116,950 93,534 237,157 248,884 OPERATING EXPENSES: Selling 52,894 51,282 124,655 146,426 General and administrative 9,930 8,942 29,026 30,812 62,824 60,224 153,681 177,238 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 54,126 33,310 83,476 71,646 OTHER INCOME, Net 1,020 1,105 1,998 4,446 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 55,146 34,415 85,474 76,092 INCOME TAX EXPENSE 13,511 8,431 20,941 18,642 NET INCOME $ 41,635 $ 25,984 $ 64,533 $ 57,450 EARNINGS PER SHARE: Basic $ 0.85 $ 0.54 $ 1.32 $ 1.18 Diluted $ 0.85 $ 0.53 $ 1.32 $ 1.18 Basic weighted average shares 48,714 48,549 48,718 48,550 Diluted weighted average shares 48,987 48,809 48,941 48,768

THE BUCKLE, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in Thousands Except Share and Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited) ASSETS October 31,

2020 February 1,

2020 (1) November 2,

2019 CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 331,923 $ 220,969 $ 213,836 Short-term investments 7,410 12,532 31,946 Receivables 1,763 3,136 9,432 Inventory 118,707 121,258 138,879 Prepaid expenses and other assets 21,749 20,935 22,195 Total current assets 481,552 378,830 416,288 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT 451,708 452,205 453,859 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization (349,411 ) (338,357 ) (336,098 ) 102,297 113,848 117,761 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS 287,197 350,088 340,417 LONG-TERM INVESTMENTS 16,729 15,863 15,710 OTHER ASSETS 10,104 9,261 7,939 Total assets $ 897,879 $ 867,890 $ 898,115 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 57,629 $ 26,491 $ 44,771 Accrued employee compensation 23,611 22,929 18,122 Accrued store operating expenses 23,096 17,837 21,539 Gift certificates redeemable 12,093 15,319 12,688 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 78,860 87,314 81,541 Income taxes payable 7,994 2,751  Total current liabilities 203,283 172,641 178,661 DEFERRED COMPENSATION 16,729 15,863 15,410 NON-CURRENT OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES 235,463 290,238 286,706 Total liabilities 455,475 478,742 480,777 COMMITMENTS STOCKHOLDERS EQUITY: Common stock, authorized 100,000,000 shares of $.01 par value; issued and outstanding; 49,407,731 shares at October 31, 2020, 49,205,681 shares at February 1, 2020, and 49,223,811 shares at November 2, 2019 494 492 492 Additional paid-in capital 155,778 152,258 151,383 Retained earnings 286,132 236,398 265,463 Total stockholders equity 442,404 389,148 417,338 Total liabilities and stockholders equity $ 897,879 $ 867,890 $ 898,115 (1) Derived from audited financial statements.

