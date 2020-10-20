finanzen.net
20.10.2020 22:05

The Container Store to Launch Exclusive Product Line With Marie Kondo

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Bis zu 1% p.a. Festzins jetzt risikofrei sichern. 15 € Amazon-Gutschein bis 31.10. zusätzlich! -W-

Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

The Container Store, the leading specialty retailer of storage and organization products, is launching an exclusive co-branded collection of organizing tools by Marie Kondo, tidying expert, New York Times bestselling author, Emmy-nominated television star and founder of KonMari Media, Inc. The Container Store x KonMari line features more than 100 sustainably sourced products and was designed to inspire a tidy and joyful home. The assortment will be available at The Container Store online and in stores nationwide in January 2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201020005893/en/

The Container Store x KonMari (Photo: Business Wire)

The Container Store x KonMari (Photo: Business Wire)

The collection unites the storage and organization mastery of The Container Store with the tidy and joyful ethos of Marie Kondo. The Container Store x KonMari line is designed using premium materials including bamboo, ceramic, recycled fiberboard and wood certified by the Forest Stewardship Council, and brings to life Marie Kondos vision of making space for what matters most. It is expected to appeal to a variety of consumers seeking simple solutions with an elevated aesthetic to maximize space in their homes.

"When Tidying Up premiered in 2019 and consumers immediately connected decluttering and organization with The Container Store, we knew that there was an opportunity to create something special with Marie, said The Container Store Chairwoman, CEO and President, Melissa Reiff. "We have always developed smart and space saving solutions and cannot wait to introduce this thoughtful and beautifully designed collection of products to our customers.

"When I was looking to develop products, I wanted a sustainable line that would spark joy and deliver the versatility and expertise The Container Store is famous for, said Marie Kondo. "I am so proud of what we have created together and thrilled that we were able to infuse aspects of my Japanese heritage into the collaboration.

About The Container Store

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE: TCS) is the nations leading retailer of storage and organization products and solutions  a concept they originated in 1978. Today, with locations nationwide, the retailer offers more than 11,000 products designed to help customers accomplish projects, maximize their space and make the most of their home. The Container Store also offers a full suite of custom closets designed to accommodate all sizes, styles and budgets.

Visit www.containerstore.com for more information about store locations, the product collection and services offered.

Visit www.containerstore.com/blog for inspiration, tips and real solutions to everyday organization challenges.

About KonMari Media, Inc.

KonMari is a lifestyle brand with a suite of products, services and content designed to help organize homes and bring joy to peoples lives. The company was founded by Marie Kondo, tidying expert and bestselling author, in 2016 and has business verticals across entertainment, book publishing, digital content, e-commerce and a certified Consultant program. KonMari Media, Inc. became a subsidiary of Rakuten, Inc. in 2019. Visit https://konmari.com/ for more information and tidying inspiration.

Nachrichten zu The Container Store Group Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr The Container Store Group News
RSS Feed
The Container Store Group zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu The Container Store Group Inc

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
24.05.2017The Container Store Group Equal WeightBarclays Capital

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv
24.05.2017The Container Store Group Equal WeightBarclays Capital

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für The Container Store Group Inc nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene The Container Store Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere The Container Store Group News
Werbung

Trading-News

Vontobel: Walmart vs. Amazon  Kampf der Giganten um den E-Commerce-Thron
Evotec expandiert - Aktie reagiert verhalten
Münchener Rück: Die Pandemie belastet
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones viel auf dem Spiel
 Der Portfolio-ETF: BlackRock ESG Multi-Asset
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Altersvorsorge: Diese Strategie verspricht Erfolg
Robo Advisor Testsieger 2020 im Web Seminar kennenlernen
ElringKlinger: Wasserstoff-Starthilfe für die Aktie?
Geldanlage war noch nie so einfach wie heute
Auto ummelden: Reibungsloser Ablauf beim Orts- oder Halterwechsel
Allvest Webinar: Flexibel, sicher und renditestark anlegen. Jetzt anmelden!
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Exporo: Von dieser attraktiven Investitionschance sollten auch Sie profitieren!
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur The Container Store Group-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

The Container Store Group Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Deutschlands Innenstädte sterben  und Peter Altmaier gründet einen runden Tisch
Ende der V-Hoffnung  nun wächst die Angst vor der echten Rezession
Das sind die Aktien mit der 230.000-Prozent-Chance
Warum Sie sich nicht auf fünf Sterne verlassen sollten
Dax, Gold und Bitcoin im Chart-Check

News von

Konkurrenz aus Deutschland für Nel Asa: Diese Aktie explodiert vierstellig
Wasserstoff Newsblog: MAN will verstärkt auf Wasserstoff und E-Antriebe setzen
Newsticker Corona: Kanada - Grenze zu den USA bleibt weiter geschlossen
DAX-Chartanalyse: Gefahr schon wieder vorbei?
Gold im Fokus: Edelmetallhändler im Test - Hier kaufen Sie am besten - Wie es mit dem Goldpreis weitergeht

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt im Minus -- Wall Street mit Gewinnen -- Lufthansa fliegt Milliardenverlust ein -- Hohe Schäden belasten Munich Re-Gewinn -- IBM, Intel, TeamViewer, JENOPTIK, Sartorius im Fokus

Trump will mehr für neue Corona-Hilfen ausgeben als die Demokraten. Corona-Krise bremst VINCI. USA leiten Kartellverfahren gegen Google ein. Procter & Gamble erhöht Prognose nach starkem Auftaktquartal. Travelers verdoppelt Quartalsgewinn. Moderna-Chef macht Hoffnung auf US-Notfallzulassung für Corona-Impfung. KION wagt wieder Prognose 2020 - Rückgang bei Umsatz und EBIT erwartet.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 42 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 42 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 42 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Diese Aktien hat David Einhorn in seinem Depot
So sieht das Portfolio von David Einhorns GreenLight Capital aus
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im September 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (Q2 2020)
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die Infektionszahlen steigen und die Corona-Schutzmaßnahmen werden verstärkt. Decken Sie sich angesichts dessen vermehrt mit Waren des täglichen Gebrauchs ein?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:01 Uhr
DAX schließt im Minus -- Wall Street mit Gewinnen -- Lufthansa fliegt Milliardenverlust ein -- Hohe Schäden belasten Munich Re-Gewinn -- IBM, Intel, TeamViewer, JENOPTIK, Sartorius im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
22:07 Uhr
Netflix-Aktie bricht nachbörslich ein: Netflix-Zahlen enttäuschen
Aktie im Fokus
22:15 Uhr
Microsoft-Aktie unbeeindruckt: Microsoft und SpaceX machen Amazons Cloudsparte im Weltraum Konkurrenz
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTechA2PSR2
TeslaA1CX3T
NEL ASAA0B733
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
Apple Inc.865985
Amazon906866
BayerBAY001
Lufthansa AG823212
Daimler AG710000
CureVacA2P71U
Plug Power Inc.A1JA81
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
XiaomiA2JNY1
NIOA2N4PB
Siemens Energy AGENER6Y