The Container Store to Launch Exclusive Product Line With Marie Kondo

The Container Store, the leading specialty retailer of storage and organization products, is launching an exclusive co-branded collection of organizing tools by Marie Kondo, tidying expert, New York Times bestselling author, Emmy-nominated television star and founder of KonMari Media, Inc. The Container Store x KonMari line features more than 100 sustainably sourced products and was designed to inspire a tidy and joyful home. The assortment will be available at The Container Store online and in stores nationwide in January 2021.

The collection unites the storage and organization mastery of The Container Store with the tidy and joyful ethos of Marie Kondo. The Container Store x KonMari line is designed using premium materials including bamboo, ceramic, recycled fiberboard and wood certified by the Forest Stewardship Council, and brings to life Marie Kondos vision of making space for what matters most. It is expected to appeal to a variety of consumers seeking simple solutions with an elevated aesthetic to maximize space in their homes.

"When Tidying Up premiered in 2019 and consumers immediately connected decluttering and organization with The Container Store, we knew that there was an opportunity to create something special with Marie, said The Container Store Chairwoman, CEO and President, Melissa Reiff. "We have always developed smart and space saving solutions and cannot wait to introduce this thoughtful and beautifully designed collection of products to our customers.

"When I was looking to develop products, I wanted a sustainable line that would spark joy and deliver the versatility and expertise The Container Store is famous for, said Marie Kondo. "I am so proud of what we have created together and thrilled that we were able to infuse aspects of my Japanese heritage into the collaboration.

About The Container Store

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE: TCS) is the nations leading retailer of storage and organization products and solutions  a concept they originated in 1978. Today, with locations nationwide, the retailer offers more than 11,000 products designed to help customers accomplish projects, maximize their space and make the most of their home. The Container Store also offers a full suite of custom closets designed to accommodate all sizes, styles and budgets.

About KonMari Media, Inc.

KonMari is a lifestyle brand with a suite of products, services and content designed to help organize homes and bring joy to peoples lives. The company was founded by Marie Kondo, tidying expert and bestselling author, in 2016 and has business verticals across entertainment, book publishing, digital content, e-commerce and a certified Consultant program. KonMari Media, Inc. became a subsidiary of Rakuten, Inc. in 2019. Visit https://konmari.com/ for more information and tidying inspiration.

