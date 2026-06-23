The Energy Rises at Galaxy Macau for a Playful Summer of Aquatic Sports & Showmanship



EQS Newswire / 24/06/2026 / 05:00 CET/CEST

Wer­bung Wer­bung The award-winning leader in integrated resort experiences unveils an electrifying summer line-up that brings together technology, entertainment, and immersive fun—turning up the excitement of football fever while transforming the resort into a dynamic Motorsurf stage.

MACAU SAR –





Motorsurf Spectacles | World-class Local Athletes Illuminate Grand Resort Deck



The summer heat is unleashed at Galaxy Macau as it elevates the season's excitement with a series of exhilarating Motorsurf spectacles that last for the summer season at the Grand Resort Deck—a first in any resort in Macau, celebrating the thrill of cutting-edge aquatic sport and the rising trajectory of local athletic talents.



This summer, Galaxy Macau debuts its first power surfing showcase at Grand Resort Deck, where local athletes electrify the waves with speed, skill, and style. Catch the thrilling performances every weekend through August 30 for an unforgettable burst of summer fun.

Motorsurf is a high-intensity water sport that merges surfing with motorised propulsion, where riders glide across the water on powered boards, carving through waves with precision, accelerating with speed, and executing dynamic freestyle manoeuvres—delivering a compelling fusion of control, power, artistry and wonder.



Aquatainment Island, the brand-new children's zone at Grand Resort Deck, will anticipate young guests from July 6. Following its introduction, Grand Resort Deck is set to become Macau's largest children's aquatic facility for families to enjoy.

Presented in collaboration with the water sport's leading athletes, the weekend showcases will run from now until August 30 at 4:00pm and 5:30pm. Each performance features skilled riders conquering waves at Skytop Wave Pool in choreographed actions that amplify both the adrenaline-fuelled nature of the sport and the finesse of their technique, set against the iconic backdrop of the Grand Resort Deck.



From July 6, families can also discover "Aquatainment Island"—a brand-new children's zone curated and designed for maximum playtime and fun for toddlers up to nine-year-olds. Together with the existing Splash Cove, Aquatainment Island establishes the Grand Resort Deck as Macau's largest aquatic play destination of its kind.



Completing the summer line-up, a series of vibrant and dynamic outdoor pool parties will energise the Grand Resort Deck, featuring top DJs and performers from across the region, paired with curated refreshments for the ultimate fun resort experience.



Drone Football | Try Your Manoeuvres and Score Goals



Galaxy Macau x Coca-Cola brings football fever to East Square with a high-tech, interactive pitch—where guests can pilot drone-powered footballs and score exclusive rewards, alongside capturing share-worthy moments, in an electrifying summer experience.

In partnership with "Coca-Cola", Galaxy Macau brings the thrill of the football matches to life at East Square with an immersive, high-tech football experience that blends innovation, competition, and summer energy – "Coca-Cola" Football Fever Playground. Guests are invited to step onto the football pitch, where they take control of drone-powered footballs—testing their agility and precision as they manoeuvre for the perfect goal.



With a minimum spend of MOP200 across the resort and the purchase of a designated "Coca-Cola" product at the eye-catching Playground, Galaxy Macau members can step into their moment of glory for a chance to win exclusive "Coca-Cola" collectibles and enticing Galaxy Macau dining vouchers.



Designed to be as visually captivating as it is interactive, the "Coca-Cola" Football Fever Playground is a vibrant hub for capturing dynamic, share-worthy moments, immersing guests in the electrifying spirit of world football. Running from now to July 19, it kicks off a season of non-stop excitement—bringing the excitement of the pitch for even more energetic experiences through to September.



A Floral Fantasyland of Plush Blooms to Treasure



This summer, Galaxy Promenade blossoms into an enchanting garden escape, where luxury retail meets artful imagination in a vibrant, sensorial setting. Oversized plush floral installations transform the shopping haven, from whimsical giant blooms styled as hot air balloons to a striking suspended floral centrepiece overhead that creates a dreamlike ambiance – all at Promenade Central, inviting guests to step inside for share-worthy moments.



Curated garden zones throughout inspire exploration, relaxation, and discovery, seamlessly blending fashion, art, and experience in a setting designed to delight. Guests are encouraged to linger and indulge, with exclusive seasonal privileges enhancing each visit—from engaging activities to complimentary plush bouquets or refreshing drinks with designated spending.



At Jade Lobby, a captivating floral installation takes centre stage, featuring Glitz & Glam Dynamic Videos, where a robotic camera captures stylish short clips against the whimsical backdrop. Available from June 30 to August 31, the summer garden brings playful elegance to Galaxy Macau, creating fun, unforgettable, picture-perfect moments at every turn.



Savour the Season: A Curated Journey of Summer Flavours



At Galaxy Macau, guests "ignite their taste buds" with an exceptional culinary journey. The award-winning resort brings together an impressive collection of star-studded restaurants and renowned chefs, presenting a vibrant array of seasonal cuisines. This summer, from refreshing and wellness-focused dishes featuring gourd and rare wild mushrooms with charcoal grill experiences, exquisite desserts, and cooling beverages, thoughtfully curated to showcase the resort's culinary excellence and creativity—delivering a refreshing yet indulgent sensory escape this season.



A variety of nourishing, seasonal specialties across several Chinese restaurants, include Pak Loh Chiu Chow Restaurant and Bei Shan Lou, where chefs highlight the natural sweetness and layered textures of seasonal gourds. Meanwhile, Galaxy Macau's team of master chefs carefully select rare wild mushrooms sourced from regions such as Yunnan and Changbai Mountain—featuring prized ingredients like matsutake and lingzhi—innovatively prepared with refined culinary techniques to bring out their natural flavours and nutritional benefits. These dishes offer guests a harmonious combination of health, taste, and the refined artistry of contemporary Chinese cuisine.



A line-up of limited-time summer delicacies and beverages further enhances the seasonal experience with refreshing highlights. Guests can savour vibrant fruit-based iced drinks and hand-pounded lemon teas at Nagomi and Waso Cafe, as well as sophisticated cold-brew tea creations infused with natural ingredients at Blossom Palaces and Pang's Kitchen, among other Chinese restaurants, and signature coffee blends at Raffles Lounge & Terrace. Meanwhile, Casa da Rosa delights guests with creative Portuguese egg tarts inspired by global flavours, while CHA BEI extends the elegance of the "Orchard in Bloom" afternoon tea, blending French pâtisserie artistry with the freshness of summer. Each creation balances flavour and visual appeal, for the ultimate summer gourmet journey.



Exciting Live Performances at Leading Venues



Among Galaxy Macau's portfolio of world-class live entertainment venues, the flagship Galaxy Arena is home to large-scale performances that captivate and inspire thousands of spectators.

Across Galaxy Macau's portfolio of world-class venues, an extraordinary line-up of live performances is set to captivate and inspire throughout the season. At the iconic Galaxy Arena—Macau's largest indoor arena—five renowned celebrities, including Eason Chan, Joey Yung, Bibi Zhou, Gigi Yim and Terence Chui (Siufay), will unite from July 24 to 26 for "The Music of Chan Fai Young: King of Pop", supported by Galaxy Macau, to reinterpret the timeless classic hits of acclaimed composer Chan Fai Young.



Earlier in the month, rising Hong Kong singer-songwriter Gareth.T is bringing his latest solo tour, "Gareth.T-Prince Of nothing", to Galaxy Arena for the first time from July 3 to 5, following the overwhelming success of his three sold-out shows at Broadway Theatre last December. Adding further star power, acclaimed Chinese actress-singer Rosy Zhao and international artist Henry Lau will each make glamorous appearances with highly anticipated shows on July 11 to 12, and August 1 respectively.



For more information, please visit



Hashtag: #GalaxyMacau

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



About Galaxy Macau Integrated Resort Galaxy Macau, The World-class Luxury Integrated Resort delivers the "Most Spectacular Entertainment and Leisure Destination in the World". Developed at an investment of HK$43 billion, the property covers 1.1 million-square-meter of unique entertainment and leisure attractions that are unlike anything else in Macau. Nine award-winning world-class luxury hotels provide close to 5,000 rooms, suites and villas. They include Banyan Tree Macau, Galaxy Hotel™, Hotel Okura Macau, JW Marriott Hotel Macau, The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, Broadway Hotel, Raffles at Galaxy Macau, Andaz Macau and Capella at Galaxy Macau. Unique to Galaxy Macau, the 75,000-square-meter Grand Resort Deck features the world's longest Skytop Adventure Rapids at 575-meters, the largest Skytop Wave Pool with waves up to 1.5-meters high and 150-meters pristine white sand beach. Two five-star spas from Banyan Tree Spa Macau and The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Macau help guests relax and rejuvenate.



As the dining destination in Asia, Galaxy Macau offers a wide variety of gastronomic delights, exquisite experiences and ingredients of the finest quality with over 120 dining options from Michelin dining to authentic delicacies; Galaxy Promenade is the hottest shopping destination featuring the latest in fashion and curated experiences in Macau. Spanning over 100,000-square-meter, luxury flagship stores, lifestyle boutiques and our selection of labels are among the more than 200 world-renowned brands for a world-class shopping journey; Galaxy Cinemas, immersive thrills and luxurious comfort go hand in hand at Galaxy Cinemas. All 10 theatres are equipped with the latest audio-visual technology; CHINA ROUGE, one-of-a-kind deluxe lounge that evokes the glitz and glamor of Shanghai's golden era with entertainment in luxury and style; and Foot Hub presents the traditional art of reflexology to make you feel more relaxed and revitalized. For Authentic Macau Flavours & Vibrant Asian Experiences, Broadway Macau – just a 90-second walk via a bridge from Galaxy Macau, has over 35 Authentic Macau & Asian Flavours at its Broadway Food Street. The 2,500-seat Broadway Theatre plays host to world-class entertainers and a diverse array of cultural events. Meeting, incentive and banquet groups are also well looked after with a portfolio of unique venues in Galaxy Macau and a professional service staff.



Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) is the latest addition to the Group's ever-expanding integrated resort precinct and will usher in a new era for the MICE industry in Macau. GICC is a world-class event venue featuring 40,000-square-meter of total flexible MICE, and a 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena – the largest indoor arena in Macau.



For more details, please visit





News Source: Galaxy Macau

MACAU SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 June 2026 - Galaxy Macau is set to ignite the season with a spectacular, cutting-edge summer takeover—where football fever meets high-octane water action. The luxury resort celebrates the spirit of the beautiful game in collaboration with Coca-Cola at the East Square, alongside electrifying Motorsurf performances taking centre stage for a nearly three-month-long adrenaline showcase at the world's largest skytop surfable wave pool within the iconic Grand Resort Deck. Elevating the excitement even further, Galaxy Promenade will bloom into an enchanting secret garden, adorned with vibrant, oversized floral installations perfect for picture-perfect moments. Paired with an irresistible line-up of live entertainment across Galaxy Macau's world-class venues, this summer promises boundless energy, immersive experiences, and unforgettable fun—only at Galaxy Macau, where Summer Comes to Play.The summer heat is unleashed at Galaxy Macau as it elevates the season's excitement with a series of exhilarating Motorsurf spectacles that last for the summer season at the Grand Resort Deck—a first in any resort in Macau, celebrating the thrill of cutting-edge aquatic sport and the rising trajectory of local athletic talents.Motorsurf is a high-intensity water sport that merges surfing with motorised propulsion, where riders glide across the water on powered boards, carving through waves with precision, accelerating with speed, and executing dynamic freestyle manoeuvres—delivering a compelling fusion of control, power, artistry and wonder.Presented in collaboration with the water sport's leading athletes, the weekend showcases will run from now until August 30 at 4:00pm and 5:30pm. Each performance features skilled riders conquering waves at Skytop Wave Pool in choreographed actions that amplify both the adrenaline-fuelled nature of the sport and the finesse of their technique, set against the iconic backdrop of the Grand Resort Deck.From July 6, families can also discover "Aquatainment Island"—a brand-new children's zone curated and designed for maximum playtime and fun for toddlers up to nine-year-olds. Together with the existing Splash Cove, Aquatainment Island establishes the Grand Resort Deck as Macau's largest aquatic play destination of its kind.Completing the summer line-up, a series of vibrant and dynamic outdoor pool parties will energise the Grand Resort Deck, featuring top DJs and performers from across the region, paired with curated refreshments for the ultimate fun resort experience.In partnership with "Coca-Cola", Galaxy Macau brings the thrill of the football matches to life at East Square with an immersive, high-tech football experience that blends innovation, competition, and summer energy – "Coca-Cola" Football Fever Playground. Guests are invited to step onto the football pitch, where they take control of drone-powered footballs—testing their agility and precision as they manoeuvre for the perfect goal.With a minimum spend of MOP200 across the resort and the purchase of a designated "Coca-Cola" product at the eye-catching Playground, Galaxy Macau members can step into their moment of glory for a chance to win exclusive "Coca-Cola" collectibles and enticing Galaxy Macau dining vouchers.Designed to be as visually captivating as it is interactive, the "Coca-Cola" Football Fever Playground is a vibrant hub for capturing dynamic, share-worthy moments, immersing guests in the electrifying spirit of world football. Running from now to July 19, it kicks off a season of non-stop excitement—bringing the excitement of the pitch for even more energetic experiences through to September.This summer, Galaxy Promenade blossoms into an enchanting garden escape, where luxury retail meets artful imagination in a vibrant, sensorial setting. Oversized plush floral installations transform the shopping haven, from whimsical giant blooms styled as hot air balloons to a striking suspended floral centrepiece overhead that creates a dreamlike ambiance – all at Promenade Central, inviting guests to step inside for share-worthy moments.Curated garden zones throughout inspire exploration, relaxation, and discovery, seamlessly blending fashion, art, and experience in a setting designed to delight. Guests are encouraged to linger and indulge, with exclusive seasonal privileges enhancing each visit—from engaging activities to complimentary plush bouquets or refreshing drinks with designated spending.At Jade Lobby, a captivating floral installation takes centre stage, featuring Glitz & Glam Dynamic Videos, where a robotic camera captures stylish short clips against the whimsical backdrop. Available from June 30 to August 31, the summer garden brings playful elegance to Galaxy Macau, creating fun, unforgettable, picture-perfect moments at every turn.At Galaxy Macau, guests "ignite their taste buds" with an exceptional culinary journey. The award-winning resort brings together an impressive collection of star-studded restaurants and renowned chefs, presenting a vibrant array of seasonal cuisines. This summer, from refreshing and wellness-focused dishes featuring gourd and rare wild mushrooms with charcoal grill experiences, exquisite desserts, and cooling beverages, thoughtfully curated to showcase the resort's culinary excellence and creativity—delivering a refreshing yet indulgent sensory escape this season.A variety of nourishing, seasonal specialties across several Chinese restaurants, include Pak Loh Chiu Chow Restaurant and Bei Shan Lou, where chefs highlight the natural sweetness and layered textures of seasonal gourds. Meanwhile, Galaxy Macau's team of master chefs carefully select rare wild mushrooms sourced from regions such as Yunnan and Changbai Mountain—featuring prized ingredients like matsutake and lingzhi—innovatively prepared with refined culinary techniques to bring out their natural flavours and nutritional benefits. These dishes offer guests a harmonious combination of health, taste, and the refined artistry of contemporary Chinese cuisine.A line-up of limited-time summer delicacies and beverages further enhances the seasonal experience with refreshing highlights. Guests can savour vibrant fruit-based iced drinks and hand-pounded lemon teas at Nagomi and Waso Cafe, as well as sophisticated cold-brew tea creations infused with natural ingredients at Blossom Palaces and Pang's Kitchen, among other Chinese restaurants, and signature coffee blends at Raffles Lounge & Terrace. Meanwhile, Casa da Rosa delights guests with creative Portuguese egg tarts inspired by global flavours, while CHA BEI extends the elegance of the "Orchard in Bloom" afternoon tea, blending French pâtisserie artistry with the freshness of summer. Each creation balances flavour and visual appeal, for the ultimate summer gourmet journey.Across Galaxy Macau's portfolio of world-class venues, an extraordinary line-up of live performances is set to captivate and inspire throughout the season. At the iconic Galaxy Arena—Macau's largest indoor arena—five renowned celebrities, including Eason Chan, Joey Yung, Bibi Zhou, Gigi Yim and Terence Chui (Siufay), will unite from July 24 to 26 for "The Music of Chan Fai Young: King of Pop", supported by Galaxy Macau, to reinterpret the timeless classic hits of acclaimed composer Chan Fai Young.Earlier in the month, rising Hong Kong singer-songwriter Gareth.T is bringing his latest solo tour, "Gareth.T-Prince Of nothing", to Galaxy Arena for the first time from July 3 to 5, following the overwhelming success of his three sold-out shows at Broadway Theatre last December. Adding further star power, acclaimed Chinese actress-singer Rosy Zhao and international artist Henry Lau will each make glamorous appearances with highly anticipated shows on July 11 to 12, and August 1 respectively.For more information, please visit www.galaxymacau.com Hashtag: #GalaxyMacauThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Galaxy Macau, The World-class Luxury Integrated Resort delivers the "Most Spectacular Entertainment and Leisure Destination in the World". Developed at an investment of HK$43 billion, the property covers 1.1 million-square-meter of unique entertainment and leisure attractions that are unlike anything else in Macau. Nine award-winning world-class luxury hotels provide close to 5,000 rooms, suites and villas. They include Banyan Tree Macau, Galaxy Hotel™, Hotel Okura Macau, JW Marriott Hotel Macau, The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, Broadway Hotel, Raffles at Galaxy Macau, Andaz Macau and Capella at Galaxy Macau. Unique to Galaxy Macau, the 75,000-square-meter Grand Resort Deck features the world's longest Skytop Adventure Rapids at 575-meters, the largest Skytop Wave Pool with waves up to 1.5-meters high and 150-meters pristine white sand beach. Two five-star spas from Banyan Tree Spa Macau and The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Macau help guests relax and rejuvenate.As the dining destination in Asia, Galaxy Macau offers a wide variety of gastronomic delights, exquisite experiences and ingredients of the finest quality with over 120 dining options from Michelin dining to authentic delicacies; Galaxy Promenade is the hottest shopping destination featuring the latest in fashion and curated experiences in Macau. Spanning over 100,000-square-meter, luxury flagship stores, lifestyle boutiques and our selection of labels are among the more than 200 world-renowned brands for a world-class shopping journey; Galaxy Cinemas, immersive thrills and luxurious comfort go hand in hand at Galaxy Cinemas. All 10 theatres are equipped with the latest audio-visual technology; CHINA ROUGE, one-of-a-kind deluxe lounge that evokes the glitz and glamor of Shanghai's golden era with entertainment in luxury and style; and Foot Hub presents the traditional art of reflexology to make you feel more relaxed and revitalized. For Authentic Macau Flavours & Vibrant Asian Experiences, Broadway Macau – just a 90-second walk via a bridge from Galaxy Macau, has over 35 Authentic Macau & Asian Flavours at its Broadway Food Street. The 2,500-seat Broadway Theatre plays host to world-class entertainers and a diverse array of cultural events. Meeting, incentive and banquet groups are also well looked after with a portfolio of unique venues in Galaxy Macau and a professional service staff.Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) is the latest addition to the Group's ever-expanding integrated resort precinct and will usher in a new era for the MICE industry in Macau. GICC is a world-class event venue featuring 40,000-square-meter of total flexible MICE, and a 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena – the largest indoor arena in Macau.For more details, please visit www.galaxymacau.com www.broadwaymacau.com.mo and www.galaxyicc.com News Source: Galaxy Macau 24/06/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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